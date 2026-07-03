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Latest Stories
Music
The Best Rap Albums of 2026 So Far
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.
Dimas Sanfiorenzo9 days ago
Pop Culture
Denzel Washington Counts Nas Among Favorite Rappers: 'He's a Wordsmith'
The actor also reiterated his love for Smino and Samara Cyn collaboration "Brand New Teeth."
Jaelani Turner-Williams316 days ago
Music
Four Sight: Samara Cyn is Rejecting All Musical Boundaries
Samara Cyn is experimenting with all genres. We spent time with the rising Los Angeles-based rapper and singer to learn more about her process.
Jordan Rose462 days ago
Music
25 Rappers To Watch In 2025
From Atlanta's Lazer Dim 700 and Glokk40Spazz to Chicago's STAR BANDZ and VonOff1700, here are the rappers you need to be watching this year.
Dimas Sanfiorenzo540 days ago