Ken Carson's New Album 'xperiment': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

After topping the Billboard 200 chart in 2025, Carson is positioned to be one of the biggest hip-hop success stories of 2026, culminating in a headlining ComplexCon set in October.

Ken Carson is officially is officially back. The Atlanta native and rage rap poster boy returned this Friday, July 3, with his highly anticipated fifth studio album, xperiment. Carson enters this release cycle as one of the most vital voices in modern rap. Over the past few years, the Opium signee has evolved from an underground SoundCloud sensation into a mainstream force. His chaotic sound, rooted in the Opium label's signature distorted, high-energy aesthetic, has cultivated a massive cult following. xperiment serves as the follow-up to 2025's More Chaos, which earned Carson his first-ever Billboard 200 No. 1 album, proving that his uncompromising sound can dominate the charts. The rollout for xperiment has been as cryptic and engaging as the music itself. From teasing unreleased tracks during headlining festival sets to hiding USB drives for fans to find, Carson has masterfully built anticipation. Now, after months of snippets and rumors, the wait is over. Here's everything you need to know about xperiment…

Official Tracklist & Release Date

xperiment was officially released on streaming platforms on Friday, July 3 at 12AM ET. The physical album, including vinyl and CD copies, are also available for purchase on Complex. The album consists of the following tracklist:

1. "wheredoistart"

2. "deaf note" featuring Playboi Carti

3. "shadeson" featuring 2hollis

4. "gynecologist"

5. "wrist"

6. "edm"

7. "truth"

8. "outofmybody"

9. "the ritual"

10. "interlude"

11. "ghost" featuring Lil Uzi Vert

12. "drug kit" featuring Young Thug

13. "possession"

14. "fw00"

15. "somanybags"

16. "shopping" featuring Destroy Lonely

17. "amandabynes"

18. "amnesia"

19. "flamethrower"

20. "knocking"

21. "addiction"

22. "wedidit" featuring Playboi Carti



The Viral USB Rollout

Rather than relying on traditional marketing, Carson leaned into the mystique of the Opium label for the xperiment rollout. In early June, he began posting cryptic imagery on an alternate Instagram account (@xperimenting0_0). The hype reached a fever pitch when he shared a photo of a USB stick. The USB drive became the central motif of the rollout. Featured artists reposted it on Instagram, widely interpreted as a signal of their involvement, and Carson reportedly hid physical drives in cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York for fans to find. Those who tracked them down were rewarded with early listens to unreleased tracks, turning the album's tracklist reveal into an interactive scavenger hunt.

Pre-Release Previews at Rolling Loud and Summer Smash

Carson hasn't been shy about testing the new material live. During a Sunday night headlining set at Rolling Loud Orlando in May, he debuted several tracks widely believed to be from xperiment. The performance included surprise appearances from Lil Tecca, Destroy Lonely, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti, giving fans a taste of the album's heavy-hitting collaborations. He closed the set with a new 2hollis-produced track, rapping, "No matter what I make, they gon' call it rage."



The previews continued in June at the Summer Smash festival in Chicago. During Playboi Carti's festival-closing set, Carson joined his label boss on stage to perform their highly anticipated collaboration, "cover my ears" (which ultimately did not make the final tracklist).

Who Is Featured on xperiment?

xperiment features a tight but potent roster of guests, blending Opium loyalists with rap heavyweights and emerging electronic talent.

Playboi Carti — The Opium founder and Carson's mentor appears on two tracks: "deaf note" and the album closer "wedidit."

— The Opium founder and Carson's mentor appears on two tracks: "deaf note" and the album closer "wedidit." Lil Uzi Vert — A pioneer of the melodic, high-energy sound that paved the way for artists like Carson, Uzi joins the project on "ghost."

— A pioneer of the melodic, high-energy sound that paved the way for artists like Carson, Uzi joins the project on "ghost." Young Thug — The legendary Atlanta innovator, who made a surprise appearance during Carson's Rolling Loud set, features on "drug kit."

— The legendary Atlanta innovator, who made a surprise appearance during Carson's Rolling Loud set, features on "drug kit." Destroy Lonely — Carson's frequent collaborator and fellow Opium star reunites with him on "shopping."

— Carson's frequent collaborator and fellow Opium star reunites with him on "shopping." 2hollis — The rising electronic-rap artist features on "shadeson" and also provides production for the album, pushing Carson's sound into new experimental territory.

Who Are The Producers on xperiment?

The album's chaotic, distorted sound is crafted by a massive team of producers, anchored by frequent Opium collaborators like F1lthy, Art Dealer, and Outtatown, alongside new additions like 2hollis. Here is the full track-by-track producer breakdown: 1. "wheredoistart" — Produced by 4our3va & Mental

2. "deaf note" — Produced by Skai

3. "shadeson" — Produced by 2hollis

4. "gynecologist" — Produced by F1lthy, 5Star, Chz & Lik

5. "wrist" — Produced by Lil 88

6. "edm" — Produced by DJ Moon, LBW, Acog, Curesful & Storm

7. "truth" — Produced by Art Dealer, Outtatown & Misogi

8. "outofmybody" — Produced by F1lthy, 5star & chz

9. "the ritual" — Produced by Unseen & EinthisMF

10. "interlude" — Produced by Outtatown & Star Boy

11. "ghost" — Produced by DJ Moon & Gab3

12. "drug kit" — Produced by DY Krazy, Tre Pounds & YPM Carter

13. "possession" — Produced by F1lthy & 5Star

14. "fw00" — Produced by Misogi & AM

15. "somanybags" — Produced by Legion

16. "shopping" — Produced by AM, Malikaix8 & Sala

17. "amandabynes" — Produced by DJ Moon, Curesful & OMGZanoza

18. "amnesia" — Produced by Art Dealer, Outtatown & Misogi

19. "flamethrower" — Produced by Nick Spiders & Qexotic

20. "knocking" — Produced by Clif Shayne

21. "addiction" — Produced by F1lthy

22. "wedidit" — Produced by KP Beatz, Lucian & Ssor.t

What Comes Next: CARTUNEZ Drops July 10

As if one album weren't enough, Carson appears to have a second project ready to go immediately after xperiment. On June 29, Complex Music reported that Carson will drop a mixtape called CARTUNEZ on July 10 — exactly one week after xperiment hits streaming. The back-to-back release strategy would make Carson the rare artist to drop two distinct projects in consecutive weeks, and it suggests the xperiment rollout is only the first half of a much larger summer moment.



Details on CARTUNEZ are scarce. The project has not been officially announced by Carson or his team, and no tracklist, cover art, or feature information has surfaced. A comment on the original xperiment announcement post claimed that DMs leaked back in January showing Carson had been working on two albums simultaneously, which would suggest CARTUNEZ has been in the works for some time.

The WTF Tour and ComplexCon

Carson has built his reputation on the strength of his live shows, and the xperiment era will be no different. After wrapping up a sold-out European run earlier this year, he has hinted at a forthcoming North American leg of the WTF Tour. He has also been announced as a headliner for ComplexCon 2026 this October in Los Angeles, as part of a massive Opium label takeover.



In the meantime, Carson is scheduled to hit the European festival circuit this summer, with stops at Roskilde in Denmark, Splash! in Germany, and Openair Frauenfeld in Switzerland.