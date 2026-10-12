Doechii Brings Back ‘Swamp Sessions’ With “BOMBS”

Doechii is back and brought “BOMBS” with her.
In her first solo release of 2026, the Grammy winner continues her years-long ‘Swamp Sessions’ with the aforementioned song, a frenetic, spaced-out track that clocks in at just a minute-and-a-half. Doechii’s last single was the Lady Gaga-assisted “Runway” from The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack in April 2026.
Fans have been waiting for Doechii’s debut album, the follow-up to her Grammy winning mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Her 2025 was nonetheless stacked with collaborations alongside SZA, Jennie, The Weeknd and Alemeda, while her re-release of single “Anxiety” was also RIAA-certified platinum.
In June, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist paid homage to Lauryn Hill with SZA in a performance of the Fugees’ “Ready or Not” during the 2026 BET Awards, long after she cited the eight-time Grammy winner as an influence on her upcoming LP.
“The first album I ever purchased and ever remember listening to in full length was The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Doechii told The Cut in February.
“The feeling that I have when I listen to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the same feeling I want some other Black little girl to have when she listens to me,” she continued. “And in order for her to have that feeling, I have to talk about my feelings.”