Music

Doechii Brings Back ‘Swamp Sessions’ With “BOMBS”

The Grammy winner has returned with her first solo single of 2026.

Doechii at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Doechii is back and brought “BOMBS” with her.

In her first solo release of 2026, the Grammy winner continues her years-long ‘Swamp Sessions’ with the aforementioned song, a frenetic, spaced-out track that clocks in at just a minute-and-a-half. Doechii’s last single was the Lady Gaga-assisted “Runway” from The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack in April 2026.

Fans have been waiting for Doechii’s debut album, the follow-up to her Grammy winning mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. Her 2025 was nonetheless stacked with collaborations alongside SZA, Jennie, The Weeknd and Alemeda, while her re-release of single “Anxiety” was also RIAA-certified platinum.

In June, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist paid homage to Lauryn Hill with SZA in a performance of the Fugees’ “Ready or Not” during the 2026 BET Awards, long after she cited the eight-time Grammy winner as an influence on her upcoming LP.

“The first album I ever purchased and ever remember listening to in full length was The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Doechii told The Cut in February.

“The feeling that I have when I listen to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the same feeling I want some other Black little girl to have when she listens to me,” she continued. “And in order for her to have that feeling, I have to talk about my feelings.”

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