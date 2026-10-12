Doechii Brings Back ‘Swamp Sessions’ With “BOMBS”

In June, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist paid homage to Lauryn Hill with SZA in a performance of the Fugees’ “Ready or Not” during the 2026 BET Awards, long after she cited the eight-time Grammy winner as an influence on her upcoming LP.

“The first album I ever purchased and ever remember listening to in full length was The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” Doechii told The Cut in February. “The feeling that I have when I listen to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is the same feeling I want some other Black little girl to have when she listens to me,” she continued. “And in order for her to have that feeling, I have to talk about my feelings.”