Drake's 'FOMO' Has Arrived: Here's What It Actually Is

There was no clear overarching narrative to the short film, which, not unlike the Iceman-debuting livestream from May of this year, instead saw Drake and company moving through a series of vignettes. In its final moments, FOMO took on a more legacy-focused approach, with Drake poignantly nodding at a number of instantly recognizable moments from across his blockbuster career.

Fans were also inundated with cameos, as everyone from Lena the Plug to Drake’s mom ultimately showed up.