50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

Why They Belong: In the running for greatest rap artist of all time, a transformative figure who has stood at the center of rap music for nearly 25 years

Start With These Songs: "Can't Tell Me Nothing"; "Through The Wire"; "All of the Lights"

"Goddamn, Kanye. I bet niggas didn't know you could rap."

Those are the words Dame Dash, one of the founders of Roc-A-Fella, said before introducing Kanye on the deep cut "Champions." The "niggas" Dash is talking aboutincludes him and Jay-Z. There are entire documentaries about all the ways Kanye, who was already in his mid-20s before he officially signed to Roc-A-Fella, was slighted and dismissed as a rapper—mostly seen as the "go make us a beat" guy. But it's still important to emphasize how low on the totem pole Ye was in 2002—before The College Dropout, before his Get Well Soon tape, before he funded and released "Through the Wire" himself, before the car crash that would break his jaw and launch everything, before even his uncredited appearance on Jay-Z's "The Bounce." And on "Champions"—a throwaway posse cut on a throwaway soundtrack for Paid in Full—the verse isn't bad…just clunky, really. There is little indication of what he would become.

More than two decades later, Kanye stands not only as the greatest rapper Chicago has ever produced but in conversation for the best artist this genre has given us. The highs are almost impossible to fathom: the best rap artist of at least two decades, who could credibly claim his first seven solo albums as classics, each one distinct —in sound, in theme, in creative direction, in production. Each time, Ye found a way to be subversive. When gangsta rap was all that mattered, here was College Dropout, a coming-of-age story that was warm, nostalgic, and soulful; when the energetic, psychedelic party sounds of the South were dominating radio, Late Registration was lush and dramatic and orchestral. In 2010, when rappers were flirting with club and EDM music, Ye modernized boom-bap into a superhero-type event with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy —only to completely deconstruct that whole concept three years later with Yeezus. Kanye was never a revolutionary. He was a connector—one of his great gifts was seeing the landscape changing, taking a germ of an idea and supercharging it. Bits of 808s and Heartbreak were seen in Lil Wayne deep cuts like "Prostitute Flange," but it's Ye who gets credit for creating the atmosphere that would allow Drake to dominate, making the ultimate Auto-Tune rap album, using the technology to mask his pain, and in the process making that pain more apparent.

It's extraordinary. Here's a rapper who remade himself so many times there is now a generation of rap fans who miss the Kanye that was lamenting about the "old Kanye." That was The Life of Pablo era, and it has been a slow erosion since. Ye's erraticness has largely overshadowed the music: part of it is because the antics have become more alarming. The outbursts are more frequent, the allegations more severe, the mental health battles more extreme. And the moves—from the Trump co-signs to the songs about Hitler—cut too deep to even rationalize. But really, the music has become less essential; Ye's rapping has slowly dulled, as the wordplay has become less distinct and the contemporary musical references he was pulling from came detached from his own interests.

However, through it all, he can still make events and, more importantly, pull off the spectacle. His latest era is the Bully album, and he's treating it like the end; it's defined by a career-spanning farewell tour featuring an astounding Earth-inspired stage design. In early September, he held back-to-back homecoming shows at Chicago's Soldier Field. About 20 percent of the rappers on this list either were referenced or made an appearance: GLC, Lupe Fiasco, Chief Keef, Common, Twista, Lil Durk, mixed in with contemporary superstars from outside the city, like Travis Scott, Future, Kid Cudi, and Young Thug. It was a reminder of how far Ye's creative reach extends, how many factions of hip-hop it touches. As for Ye, he mostly stood on the center of this stunning globe, allowing his catalog to do the work—a nostalgic lull that curdles into a sad reminder of what used to be. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo