Key Takeaways
- Atlanta has been home to plenty of stylish rappers over the years, from experimental emcees like Andre 3000 and Young Thug to today’s stars like Playboi Carti and Gunna, who mix runway fashion with streetwear.
- The list spotlights the 30 best dressed Atlanta rappers of all time. Legends like TI, Jeezy, and Big Boi are highlighted. Some under the radar picks like Young Dro, Big Gipp, and Rocko are also given their props. Newer fashion leaders such as PZ, Ken Carson, and BKTheRula represent the current generation.
- Selections are based on influence, versatility, consistency, and iconic outfits.
When many people think of hip-hop style, they start in New York or Los Angeles. But don't sleep on Atlanta. Not only has the city become one of the genre's most important cities musically, it has also quietly produced some of the flyest rappers ever.
Whether you look at OGs who have influenced generations like Big Gipp or André 3000 or are more familiar with the influence that this generation’s stars like Lil Yachty and Playboi Carti have had on the youth, ATL’s footprint on modern style is undeniable. But what rappers have done it the best?
When thinking through the order of this list, we took a few things into consideration. First and foremost, these people had to consistently wear great outfits. But that isn’t the end all be all. Did they take risks with their wardrobe and show range to pull off multiple styles? Were they unique or did they simply follow the current trends? Did their style help define an era of the city’s hip-hop scene or influence fans beyond the Peach State?
With those questions in mind, these are our picks for the 25 most stylish Atlanta rappers of all time.
Shop New Arrivals and ATL Artists on Complex.
(This story was originally published in September 2025. It has since been updated.)
Soulja Boy
Most Known For: Stunner shades with his name on them, giant tees, and Bape Stas with questionable origin
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 28
Soulja Boy was the first rapper you saw while scrolling this list.
Soulja Boy made a name for himself through FL Studio production, MySpace marketing, and YouTube uploads. His aesthetics matched his grassroots meets online existence, scribbling on stunner shades and rocking bootleg Bape Stas all the way to the top.
While making fake product pop isn’t a badge of honor in elitist fashion circles, the awareness Soulja Boy brought to BAPE for kids who couldn’t touch or afford what was only available in Japan and SoHo meant something. He flipped it into an endorsement deal with YUMS, seeing signature distribution nationwide at Finish Line.
Yes, some of it—or a lot of it—seemed silly, but that was half the fun if you were a teenager at the time. Soulja Boy was 16 when “Crank That” dropped. Tall tees, Sharpie’d on sunglasses, and flea market merch made Soulja accessible in style and aspirational in creativity. And yes, we know he was born in Chicago, but he has become so engrained in ATL’s rap history that his placement is deserved. —Ian Stonebrook
Dem Franchize Boyz
Most Known For: Crispy tall white tees
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
The dopeboy fit: a fire pair of Nikes, baggy denim, a fitted cap, and of course, a crispy white tee. Hard to say who invented the look, but we know who to credit for the soundtrack: Dem Franchize Boyz and their snap classic “White Tee.” White tees weren’t new to Atlanta or Atlanta rap—Google Goodie Mob, Ghetto Mafia, or Pastor Troy—but Franchize Boyz took it further with tall tees, shirts so oversized they looked like gowns. Think XXL is big? Try XXXL, or “free size” if you’re feeling brave. The shirts might look absurd now (though there are signs a revival is happening), but they embodied the larger-than-life energy of the joyous music they were making. “White Tee” was such a moment it sparked a wave of remakes—some serious, some trolling: “Black Tee” (the birth of Gucci Mane), the gang anthem “Red Tee,” and even “Pink Tee,” a jokey Dipset diss. (We’re not cosigning that one.) —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
T.I.
Most Known For: Fitted hats that defy gravity
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 3
At his peak, T.I. was able to convincingly pull off any aesthetic—white tee casual, red carpet suited, streetwear fresh. It all worked, thanks to an unshakeable confidence and trademark swagger.
His four-year run from 2004’s Urban Legend to 2008’s Paper Trail was near flawless sonically and stylistically. Tilted fitted caps defied gravity like the “Smooth Criminal” lean while all-over print LRG hoodies sagged off the same shoulders that shrugged off disses from Ludacris, Lil Flip, and 50 Cent.
He even tried his hand at his own brand, AKOO. We’ll let you determine if that should be a positive or negative mark on his style resume. —Ian Stonebrook
Childish Gambino
Most Known For: Evolving from nerdy hipster to modern menswear marvel
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 33
Childish Gambino wasn’t always known for his style. Early in his career, his wardrobe could best be described as an assortment of items you may find wandering around an Urban Outfitters. But Gambino has considerably leveled up his wardrobe in recent years. On red carpets, he flexes monochromatic tailored looks with a modern twist in fun colors like butter yellow. Off the clock, catch him in basics that still make a statement like extra short nylon shorts or a big shearling sweater with a shawl collar. Major brands have taken notice. He’s dropped sneaker collabs with New Balance and outerwear with Moncler. Don’t let the name fool you. Gambino’s style has grown up. —Mike DeStefano
Latto
Most Known For: Switching between sexy and streetwear with ease
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 25
Latto has quickly established herself as one of rap’s best-dressed. She can effortlessly pull off various styles. Sometimes it's a sexy gown draped with a luxurious mink fur. Other times she leans into classic hip-hop aesthetics by pairing a pair of baggy True Religion jorts with a throwback Carmelo Anthony Syracuse jersey. And there is never a shortage of standout accessories. No matter what lane she chooses that day, you can always expect Big Mama to mix in some archival pieces, whether its an some vintage Chanel shades or a pair of Apple Bottom jeans. Latto can do it all. —Mike DeStefano
P’z
Most Known For: Bringing indie sleaze sensibilities to ATL’s rap scene
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
With the indie sleaze revival dying down, it’s only fitting for it to evolve into a whole new beast. Underground rap has since co-opted its style, perfectly matching it against the flashy-yet-dark aesthetic of Atlanta’s current scene. P’z has since refined the style, becoming the poster child for Øway collective’s fashion sense. Beginning as a high-fashion model for brands like Louis Vuitton and Mowalola, he’s been able to combine his love for fashion with his underground identity in a mix of skinny Hedi Slimane jeans, loud prints, and androgynous silhouettes. While still relatively unknown by mainstream rap fans, P’z has already been able to make his mark. —Mariah Rivera
Gucci Mane
Most Known For: A jewelry collection that boasts diamond-encrusted Bart Simpsons and ice cream cones
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 4
Gucci Mane is a man of many adlibs. None are more famous than “Brrrr!” The icy MC with the best ears in Atlanta has put on artists, chains, and watches prolifically for over 20 years, claiming a stake not only as one of hip-hop’s greatest A&Rs but also as one of its most decorated jewelry collectors.
A collection that boasts Iced-out Bart Simpson pieces, bedazzled Dalmatians, and a golden snowflake are enough to make Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick, and Pharrell catch a cold.
While accessories exist as La Flare’s calling card, it’s not his only canvas. Tessellated haircuts, stunner shades, and the type of Italian luxury his name suggests give Gucci’s wardrobe weight across eras even as he’s cut pounds. From Air Max 95s to airbrush tees, Gucci has always showed up. —Ian Stonebrook
Left Eye
Most Known For: Wearing unconventional items like condoms over her eyes to deliver a powerful message
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 31
TLC had many signature style moments as a trio, but Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes always stood out as the group’s most fashionable. With the help of her fashion designer uncle Kyle Young, she crafted memorable looks that stood for something. Most notably, she would wear condoms over her left eye to promote safe sex. Throughout the ‘90s, Left Eye went from experimenting with colorful streetwear looks incorporating things like airbrushed tees and baggy denim to leather skirts and feathered crop tops. Despite her tragic death in 2002 on the cusp of a solo career, her style risks have lived on and inspired countless female rappers to this day. —Mike DeStefano
Rocko
Most Known For: Merging dope boy swag with high end fashion
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
In 2024, when Complex published its list of the best Atlanta rappers, Jermaine Dupri singled out one snub in particular. "Rocko is the trap rapper that brought swag, meaning gear, talking about clothes—just a different type of swag than what the hood was talking about. He brought that shit to Atlanta trap music," he said.
In reality, he was arguing for Rocko's place on this list. Because he was right: Rocko was the bridge, taking the streetwear-influenced dope boy uniform—tees, fitteds, good denim—and elevating it with a high-fashion sensibility. He put it plainly on his breakout single, "Umma Do Me": “You wear Enyce, but I wear Louis/I dropped six hunnid points on these Guccis.” —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
BKTheRula
Most Known For: Effortlessly genre-bending between punk rock and hip-hop
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
It’s hard to put BKTheRula’s style into one specific box. Her versatility is illustrated through outfits that range from hot pink polka dot dresses to all-leather rocker ensembles to calm streetwear looks mixing polos with long shorts. And you can usually expect a grill lighting up her smile for good measure. North West has even used her look as inspiration for a Halloween costume. BKTheRula is a muse for the youth because her style is boundless. It’s made her one of the best dressed rappers of the current generation. —Mike DeStefano
Quavo
Most Known For: Rocking everything with the utmost confidence, wearing enough ice around his neck to start a blizzard
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 15
Upon arrival, Quavo was the breakout star of the incredibly innovative, energetic, and raw rap trio, Migos. His charisma oozed on wax and screen, even as dangling dreads and oval frames hid his face.
Over the course of his dozen years in the limelight, Quavo’s brought it in every area of fashion from bando to resort, runway to vintage. His superpower stylistically is his ability to sell loud looks without peacocking. Courtside fur coats, polka dot sets at Paris Fashion Week, and corduroy bell bottoms straight from the ‘70s all work because Quavo’s personality eclipses the outfits. —Ian Stonebrook
Ken Carson
Most Known For: Rocking luxury labels with a gothic twist
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
Ken Carson loves clothes. Just look at his lyrics. But he’s not just rapping about Rick Owens, Balenciaga, and Chrome Hearts incessantly, he’s actually wearing it. The result is a uniform that fuses the biggest names in modern luxury fashion with the vampirical energy of a goth kid from the 2000s. If you need proof of its reach, just look into the crowd at all of his shows. The Opium uniform is on full display. —Mike DeStefano
Yung LA
Most Known For: Pioneering Atlanta's futuristic swag era
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
Whether you realize it or not, when you think of Atlanta style in the 2010s, you are probably thinking of Yung LA’s signature look. His tall mohawk, tight pants, and vests defined the futuristic swag movement of the time. Like Yung LA’s music, his ensembles weren’t in the spotlight for a very long time, but the influence they had has left a lasting impression on the city that we are slowly seeing be revitalized in the present day. —Mike DeStefano
Rich Kidz
Most Known For: Black Boy White Boy Swag
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
Along with solo acts like Yung LA and J-Money, the Rich Kidz defined the upbeat, youthful energy of Atlanta’s Futuristic era. Beyond signature tracks like “Patna Dem,” Skooly and Huncho Kae (and the other various members that made cameos along the way) also brought the style cues of Frederick Douglas High School to the mainstream level. Coined “Black boy white swag,” their outfits co-opted preppy items like pastel-shaded Polos, skin-tight Hollister tees, and Sperry boat shoes, and flipped them into the quintessential uniform for one of the city’s most fun rap movements ever. —Mike DeStefano
Trinidad James
Most Known For: His love of gold jewelry and collection of sneaker grails
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
Trinidad James is a student of the game who understands eras, genres, and regional history with a range and depth that’s almost unmatched.
James thrives in duality and range. He is both a designer and a collector, an entrepreneur and a performer. Fashion is the throughline in all his many pursuits, attune to every archive while still making and putting that shit on himself. Aesthetically, he’s never not interesting and impossible to predict. Fashion is a sport for James and one he’s not afraid to play in any arena, city, or stage. —Ian Stonebrook
2 Chainz
Most Known For: His iconic True Religion co-sign and constantly flexing the most expensivest shit
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 9
An image of 2 Chainz taking a piss at a public urinal is seared into many of our brains. It’s one of the best mixtape covers of all time. It was also one of the first time we got a real idea of 2 Chainz fashion prowess. The cover of his classic mixtape, T.R.U. REALigion, shows him decked out in a full Canadian tuxedo, courtesy of one of the most popular denim brands in hip-hop history. It was far from the last time that a 2 Chainz outfit turned heads. He’s spent his career constantly rocking the most expensivest shit and flexing his closet full of amphibians. The level of consistency we’ve seen from Chainz for over a decade is even more impressive when you consider he’s 6’5”. That isn't sample size. —Mike DeStefano
Reese Laflare
Most Known For: Quietly influencing many of your favorite rappers, authetically blending skateboarding with street fashion
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
While you may not know it, Reese Laflare has quietly inspired how a lot of your favorite rappers dress for years. What makes Reese’s style resonate with so many people is its authenticity. He’s always been able to combine a little bit of everything—streetwear, luxury, vintage, skate, street–and whip it up into his own recipe.
In 2020, he expanded his excellent personal style into a business venture through his brand Diva that has racked up collabs with buzzy streetwear brands like PDF and OGs like Diamond Supply Co. Reese may be slept on in comparison to some of the bigger names on this list, but anyone who knows, knows. —Mike DeStefano
Jeezy
Most Known For: The Snowman tee, rocking black Air Force 1s
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 5
Dressed in Dickies and all-black Air Force 1s, Jeezy redefined workwear by showing up on stages and in clubs sporting the same staples he hustled in when he first came onto the scene in the 2000s. The blue collar grind was crystalized by the infamous Snowman tee, canvassing ATLiens and suburban high schoolers alike, while making the national news.
The motivational meaning of the tee touched the souls of fans far and wide, but the aspirational life Jeezy really lived raised the ceiling. Bespoke jewelry from Fevzi Made It, custom Snowman gear from Exclusive Game, and BMF backing made everything Jeezy touched appear larger than life.—Ian Stonebrook
CeeLo Green
Most Known For: Theatrical outfits that ranged from wedding gowns to Darth Vader helmets
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 16
In 2008—seven years before Young Thug donned a billowing purple gown on the cover of Jeffery—CeeLo wore a wedding dress in promotional photos for Gnarls Barkley’s sophomore album The Odd Couple. For fans of CeeLo, one of the most decorated rappers to come out of Atlanta, this wasn’t surprising. He had a long-standing reputation for outlandish, theatrical outfits. With Gnarls Barkley, he might show up in a Darth Vader mask or dressed as a Trojan warrior.
Before that, as a member of Dungeon Family's Goodie Mob, he always found ways to stand out. Big Gipp was the flyest in the group, but CeeLo was the most flamboyant. He embodied a mix of André 3000’s boldness and gender fluidity with Big Boi’s blue-collar street sensibility. Meaning, he was just as likely to step out in a bedazzled pastor-like robe or feathered ensemble as in an Adidas tracksuit, a simple tee and jeans, or a colorful tailored suit. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Future
Most Known For: Embodying the rockstar wardrobe with a luxury twist, his signature blonde dreadlocks and Stetson hats
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 2
There was a time when wide brimmed hats were reserved for those intending to signal artsiness when going to a brunch. Thankfully, in 2015, Future shut that shit down.
Throughout a legendary run of mixtapes leading up to DS2, Future found peak hedonism and alpha dog status through bangers and a Stetson hat. Suddenly, the ballad maker wasn’t just wearing different designer brands at the same damn time, he was carving an identity as rap’s unadulterated king of excess.
Future’s signature sound and look (outside of a new hairstyle) have remained relevant and adaptable for a decade-plus run. While the looks likened to Future may not appear decidedly different from other rappers of his region on the surface level, his lived-in rockstar lifestyle makes it hit harder. The clothes don’t make the man, it’s the man that makes the clothes. Just ask Keith Richards, or the man they call Future Hendrix. —Ian Stonebrook
Gunna
Most Known For: Rocking fits that go so viral that Rihanna recreates them
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 20
You either drip or drown. That’s the mantra that Gunna has lived by since bursting onto the scene in 2016. Early on in his career, his outfits resembled pretty much any other big rapper from Atlanta. He wore skin-tight pants, flashy jewelry, and a gaudy mix of luxury brands from Gucci to Prada. As the years went by, he would slowly fine tune his look. Sometimes it worked, like when he wore a women’s Chanel tweed blazer to sit courtside at an NBA game. Other times it was questionable yet still went so viral that Rihanna copied it for a Halloween costume. Lately, we’ve seen a new-and-improved Gunna. His newfound love of fitness has him in the best shape of his life. His outfits are much more refined. Just look at that clean Valentino suit he wore at the 2025 VMAs. Despite being enveloped in gossipy rap headlines, Gunna has mostly kept to himself. Instead, he keeps letting his clothes do the talking. —Mike DeStefano
Kriss Kross
Most Known For: Wearing everything backwards
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: N/A
When Jermaine Dupri first spotted Chris Kelly and Chris Smith at Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall in 1990, the two 13-year-olds admitted they couldn’t rap. What they did have was aura and, more importantly, style. “They had on almost better gear than me,” Dupri later recalled. Within months, he molded the childhood friends into the Mac Daddy and Daddy Mac, better known as Kris Kross.
From the start, fashion was central. They leaned into aggressively baggy jeans (we’re talking like size 36) and athletic staples: Starter baseball jerseys, wool DeLONG NFL jackets, Russell Athletic college football sweaters. The twist? They wore everything backwards. Then came “Jump,” one of hip-hop’s first truly transcendent pop moments. Suddenly, kids across America were befuddling their parents by wearing all of their shit backwards. It almost immediately became one of the most distinct fashion moments in hip-hop history, one that we would see resurface every couple of seasons, from Nelly in the early 2000s to Playboi Carti in 2024. The backwards style never left them. As Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly put it in 2012, a year before he passed: “I’ve worn my pants backward since 1991, never frontward.”—Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Offset
Most Known For: Making Michael Jackson's style his own, keeping anan insane collection of Chrome Hearts and sneaker grails
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 13
Offset’s personal wardrobe is an impressive collection of pieces that spans from sneaker grails of Marty McFly lore to jackets akin to the King of Pop.
Without warning, Offset has emerged as one of the most stylish rappers to ever hail from Atlanta, having the gall to go all the way there on the red carpet and the understanding to dig deep into Nike SB’s pink box era. Shopping is a sport for Offset as is performing, with errand outfits and stage get-ups each making statements. —Ian Stonebrook
Young Thug
Most Known For: Pushing the limits of gender norms in hip-hop, most notably with his iconic Jeffrey cover
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 6
Young Thug has donned dresses designed by Alessandro Trincone on album covers and descended on Lollapalooza stages with raven wings.
Playing with piercings and tops from the junior girls department made Young Thug provocative upon arrival. His outfits challenged masculinity norms in a manner most comparable to Prince. Just when you thought you had him figured out, he’d zag, making him hip-hop’s most unpredictable artist both audibly and aesthetically.
The eyebrow raising risks have somewhat settled down in recent years due to a dragged out trial and perhaps the fact that he’s replanted the goal post of what’s considered wild. Perhaps most impressive, and surprising to some, is that he’s been able to cash in on all his equity by building Sp5der into a brand that banks off his alignment but is strong enough to sustain his own personal highs and lows. The same can’t be said for rap’s richest fashion entrepreneurs, proving the standout style icon knows how to move even in the background. —Ian Stonebrook
Big Gipp
Most Known For: Putting your favorite rappers onto fashion, flashy diamond grills, and bug-eye shades
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 32
Gipp got them yellows, got them purples, got them reds. But being the first rapper to have his mouth bright white isn’t the only reason Big Gipp is such a legend. The Goodie Mobb member’s flashy grills were just a small piece of his eccentric style. There was also his hair, either styled in a full afro or slicked back. He kept bug-eyed frames on his face. His outfits flipped at will, from pimp suits and furs to tall tees and shorts accentuated with tassels that dragged to the floor. To sum it up, Gipp’s style was weird, but in the best way possible. When someone like André 3000 says that you inspired them, that’s how you know you were really putting that shit on. —Mike DeStefano
Big Boi
Most Known For: Bringing throwback jerseys into the mainstream
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 8
There’s been plenty of debate over who started the Mitchell & Ness throwback jersey craze of the 2000s. Was it Jay-Z? Fabolous? If you ask Peter Capolino, the founder of Mitchell & Ness, he’ll say it was obscure underground New York rapper Cormega. Still, it’s hard to find an example of a rapper rocking a throwback before Big Boi wore a pristine Houston Astros jersey in Goodie Mob’s “Black Ice” video back in 1998.
While André 3000 pushed gender-blending, Afrocentric, futuristic looks, Big Boi’s evolution was more subtle. During Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, it was all about the ’Lo. By ATLiens, he had shifted into tailored pimp suits and wide-brimmed hats. During the Aquemini and Stankonia years, he leaned into jerseys, raw denim, and sneakers. By the Speakerboxxx era, his fashion turned more flamboyant—big fur minks, iced-out watches, oversized medallions, rocking high-end labels like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.
That blend of sensibilities came to life at the 2002 Grammys, where Big Boi wore a Carolina-blue suit, a white fur hat, and gators, while André sported a plaid-and-checkered ensemble. For once, Dre was the conservative one. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Young Dro
Most Known For: Spending millions on Polo, pioneering "Black Boy White Boy Swag"
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 29
When most people think of hip-hop’s infatuation with Polo, they probably think of MCs like Raekwon or a young Kanye West. Young Dro cannot be left out of that conversation. In fact, he may even lead it. Throughout his career, Dro has said he’s spent millions on Ralph Lauren’s greatest creation. The colorful polos, plaids, and sweater vests were the centerpiece of the preppy “Black Boy White Boy Swag” movement that Dro spearheaded in Atlanta in the 2000s and 2010s.
The “Shoulder Lean” emcee stayed color coordinated in all of the finest Polo and always made sure to pair it with a set of Cartier frames or diamond chain for good measure. Just in case you forgot how serious he was about his closet, his verses were quick to remind you. Any time you cut on a Young Dro song, expect at least a half dozen similes and metaphors likening his clothes and cars to everything from “pork and beans” to “bumblebees.”
Dro’s style is so impactful because it simultaneously defines a specific moment in Atlanta rap history while still remaining timeless. Don’t expect Dro to ever repeat a fit, but he looks as fresh in 2025 as he did in 2007. That’s real style. —Mike DeStefano
Lil Yachty
Most Known For: His red braids, putting the youth onto Nautica, constant commitment to spotlighting emerging designers, obsessive collecting of vintage clothing and sneakers
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 24
Style has always been a huge part of the Lil Yachty experience. When he burst onto the scene with his Soundcloud smash “One Night” back in 2016, he immediately caught everyone’s attention with his fiery red braids. In a matter of months, he was already influencing his fanbase to rock vintage Nautica pieces and even launched a multi-drop collaboration with the heritage lifestyle brand in 2017. As his career continued to ascend, it became clear just how obsessive Yachty was about his clothes. His crib boasts closets overflowing with everything from rare sneakers like original Air Jordans 1s from 1985 to Chrome Hearts denim that even the Starks may not be able to source. In more recent years, Boat has become a muse for countless stylish individuals. Even Drake has taken some cues from Yachty’s style.
What makes his style so great is that it incorporates bits and pieces of popular trends–Chrome Hearts, leather jackets, animal prints–-but feels incredibly curated. He mixes it in with a penchant for putting on emerging brands. While some criticize Yachty for just rehashing the gear that New Yorkers made fly in the ‘90s and 2000s, and he certainly does reference that era, he isn’t simply cosplaying that time period. He’s studying it, taking his favorite elements, and introducing them to a new generation in his own way. —Mike DeStefano
Playboi Carti
Most Known For: Turning a number of Supreme pieces into grails, turning the all-black Opium aesthetic into a uniform for his fans, and introducing the youth to 2000s hip-hop style
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 12
Before Carti and his established Opium aesthetic were influencing countless teens across the world to embrace their inner vamp, he was taking over moodboards as a Soundcloud darling rocking streetwear grails. Who could forget the Supreme patchwork anorak and Undercover denim he wore to perform at the VFILES runway show in 2016? As his career progressed and sound evolved, so did his wardrobe. He started to mix Supreme with luxury designers like Raf Simons and Rick Owens. Of course, his devoted fanbase followed suit. Lately, Carti seems to be embracing the decades that he grew up in. He’s turning back the clock with Pelle Pelle leather jackets, backwards throwback jerseys, and candy-colored Bape hoodies a la Mixtape Weezy. And don’t forget about the insane statement pieces that only a select few could actually pull off like Anonymous Club dunce caps or iced-out lollipops, courtesy of Alex Moss.
No matter what he puts on, his rabid fanbase mimics it. It's a level of influence that we’ve seen few rappers be able to achieve. Even though his fans love to rag on him for caring more about his fit dumps than dropping new music, they still show up to the shows copying every element of them. The impact is undeniable. His outfits don't just look good. They define a movement. —Mike DeStefano
André 3000
Most Known For: His signature dandy attire, setting trends and never following them, the ability to pull off absolutely anything
Ranking on Our Best ATL Rappers of All Time List: 1
André Lauren Benjamin operates not in opposition to trend but without any weight of its existence. His rise in the ‘90s resisted hip-hop’s hard edge and affinity for couture completely. Scarves wrapped his head while peers put on fitted caps. High water, high waisted pants blazed his path in the era of baggy and saggy. Through the aughts, Andre donned dandy attire and built his own menswear label when tall tees looked like night gowns. Today, he’s favoring a flute over a microphone and rebuilding his Benjamin Bixby brand.
In an era of influence, André 3000 is soberly himself. The innate nature of his looks, whether loud or well-worn, rarely appear attention seeking or even in defiance of the norm. It’s simply what he’s drawn to regardless of time or space.
This type of freewheeling approach to fashion opened the floodgates for all in Atlanta and hip-hop as a whole. 3 Stacks is the rare icon who as illustrated does not operate on, behind, or ahead of trend, nor does he really set them. Whether rapping or dressing, the things Andre 3000 does can not be replicated, only appreciated. —Ian Stonebrook