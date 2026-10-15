GloRilla's Sister BroRilla Apologizes For Feud: 'I'm in Your Shoes Now'

Key Takeaways
- BroRilla publicly apologized to GloRilla after her own experience with constant financial requests helped her understand why her sister refused to share her wealth.
- “I’m in your shoes now,” BroRilla said, joking that her millionaire sister is rich while she is only a “thousand-aire.”
- The apology follows a public family feud in which BroRilla accused GloRilla of neglecting relatives, while the rapper urged her to stop airing family issues and raised allegations tied to a 2015 domestic-assault case.
BroRilla, the older sister of GloRilla, is apologizing to her sibling.
During a recent Instagram Live stream, BroRilla (born Victoria Woods) says her own experiences with money and repeated financial requests have helped her understand why Glo (according to BroRilla) refused to share her wealth.
“I'm publicly apologizing to my sister,” she said near the two-minute mark in the clip linked above. “I'm sorry for feeling obligated. And the reason why I'm apologizing is because I'm going through what she could have went through.”
She continued, “Glo, I apologize because I'm in your shoes now. Well, I'm not in your shoes ‘cause you rich as a motherfucker—you a millionaire, bitch. I am a thousand-aire. Let's not forget that.”
Despite having less money than her famous sibling, Woods said she had experienced a similar pattern of people repeatedly asking her for financial help.
“I understand where Glo coming from. Like, stop it. Don't let it begin,” she added.
BroRilla, also known as Scar Face Woods, told TMZ in February that GloRilla had an "obligation to share her wealth," saying their mother was still clocking in at FedEx while her sister's career climbed. GloRilla appeared to respond to the criticism by sharing a screenshot of their mother thanking them for her support.
The feud between them garnered responses from the likes of Freddie Gibbs, Finesse2Tymes, The Game, Boosie Badazz and others. BroRilla also claims to have received $2,500 from Tory Lanez.
From there, GloRilla asked her sister to stop discussing their relatives in public. She also went further, referencing a May 2015 incident that ended with BroRilla arrested and charged with domestic assault.
“You don't have to say everything you did to me as a kid,” Glo said during a livestream. “I was a minor, so half of it ain't public record. I ain't gonna talk about how you got me sent to jail for a whole week. We ain't gonna talk about that. How you tried to shoot me, you done set me up, you got me sent to jail. We ain't gonna talk about none of that, all right? I ain't gonna talk about half the stuff you did. Just leave it alone.”