GloRilla's Sister BroRilla Apologizes For Feud: 'I'm in Your Shoes Now'

During a recent Instagram Live stream, BroRilla (born Victoria Woods) says her own experiences with money and repeated financial requests have helped her understand why Glo (according to BroRilla) refused to share her wealth.

BroRilla, the older sister of GloRilla , is apologizing to her sibling.

“I'm publicly apologizing to my sister,” she said near the two-minute mark in the clip linked above. “I'm sorry for feeling obligated. And the reason why I'm apologizing is because I'm going through what she could have went through.”

She continued, “Glo, I apologize because I'm in your shoes now. Well, I'm not in your shoes ‘cause you rich as a motherfucker—you a millionaire, bitch. I am a thousand-aire. Let's not forget that.”

Despite having less money than her famous sibling, Woods said she had experienced a similar pattern of people repeatedly asking her for financial help.

“I understand where Glo coming from. Like, stop it. Don't let it begin,” she added.

BroRilla, also known as Scar Face Woods, told TMZ in February that GloRilla had an "obligation to share her wealth," saying their mother was still clocking in at FedEx while her sister's career climbed. GloRilla appeared to respond to the criticism by sharing a screenshot of their mother thanking them for her support.