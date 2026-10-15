Music

Kid Rock Moves Eminem Collab From “7 Sins” to “Heal My Faith,” Replaced by Lil Wayne

Kid Rock said Eminem, who has been his friend for nearly four decades, will still appear on his upcoming album 'Halfway to Jesus.'

Split image of Kid Rock, Eminem and Lil Wayne.
Leon Neal/Getty; Scott Legato/Getty

Key Takeaways

  • Kid Rock moved his Eminem collaboration from “7 Sins” to “Heal My Faith” and replaced him on the original track with Lil Wayne.
  • Both songs will appear on Kid Rock’s upcoming album Halfway to Jesus, which he says brought together collaborators with different backgrounds and political views.
  • Kid Rock framed his nearly 40-year friendship with Eminem as proof that political differences do not have to end personal relationships.

Eminem will no longer appear on the Kid Rock track “7 Sins,” but a collaboration is still on the way.

In a video posted on X on Wednesday (Oct. 14), Kid Rock announced Eminem has been replaced by Lil Wayne on “7 Sins,” while their collab has been moved to another song, “Heal My Faith,” off his upcoming album Halfway to Jesus.

Kid Rock initially teased that Eminem, whom he calls “my old friend of almost 40 years,” would not be appearing on “7 Sins” before sharing the news that the rapper will still be on the album.

Kid Rock said that people who worked on his new album are not aligned politically — a notable point for the musician, who has been an extremely public Donald Trump supporter since the President’s first campaign. Eminem has of course been extremely critical of Trump, to the point where he said on television back in 2017 that he no longer wanted Trump supporters as fans.

“Not only the special guests, the musicians, the songwriters, the engineers, everybody involved in this record, we all don’t think the same,” he said. “Plenty of us think differently. All different backgrounds, everything, different politics. We’re able to come together and make this beautiful body of work that I’m so proud of.”

Kid Rock’s remarks echo a similar sentiment shared on the album’s foreword, which brought up how Kid Rock and Eminem may “differ politically and on other things,” but they have still managed to remain friends.

“We hope that sets an example for people who’ve lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently,” he wrote.

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