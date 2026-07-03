Che

Che is a hip-hop artist known for his sharp lyricism and dynamic flow within the underground rap scene. He was born Chase Shaun Mitchell on August 29, 2006, in Atlanta, Georgia. He first gained attention on platforms like SoundCloud and YouTube, where his gritty storytelling is matched by minimalist, raw production that highlights his vocal intensity and emotional delivery. His defining feature is the use of sparse, hard-hitting beats crafted by producers who emphasize atmosphere over polish, creating a stark backdrop for his unfiltered street narratives. Fans return for his mixtapes and collaborations that consistently offer fresh perspectives and maintain a strong connection to the underground’s authentic energy.

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