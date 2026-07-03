From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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There are the best teenage rappers of 2025, featuring figures like che, STAR BANDZ, UntilJapan, and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
For the 10-year anniversary, Chance the Rapper looks back on 'Coloring Book,' his classic 2016 mixtape that changed the music industry.Grant Rindner
Poor years in rap often arise when rappers become obsessed with chasing trends, which leads to a dearth of innovation. Here are the 10 worst years in rap history.Dimas Sanfiorenzo