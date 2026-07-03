Rod Wave

Rod Wave is a hip-hop and R&B singer-songwriter from St. Petersburg, Florida, known for blending melodic rap with soulful storytelling that draws heavily on themes of pain, struggle, and resilience. He rose to prominence in the late 2010s with mixtapes like *PTSD* and albums such as *SoulFly*, which showcase his distinctive ability to merge heartfelt vocals with raw, autobiographical lyricism. Fans return to Rod Wave’s music for its unfiltered emotional honesty and the way his songs capture the complexities of mental health and personal hardship. His defining feature is the seamless integration of singing and rapping, which creates a deeply immersive listening experience that resonates across hip-hop and R&B audiences alike.

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Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour.
Music

Rod Wave Responds to Candy Seller He Ignored: ‘Old Ah N***a’

The rapper and singer can be seen in the viral video walking right past the man as he tried to sell him candy bars.

Jose Martinez204 days ago
Rod Wave with a beard and curly hair smiling, wearing a gray hoodie and chain necklace.
Music

Rod Wave's Agent Wants 'World to Know' Rapper Made $2 Million for a Single Show

In a leaked clip from an upcoming documentary, the rapper and singer's agent revealed the staggering figure.

Joe Price217 days ago
Rod Wave wearing a black jacket with logos, layered necklaces, and a white shirt, stands on stage with a microphone in the background.
Music

Rod Wave Allegedly Had a Baby Bottle Filled With Lean During Atlanta Arrest

The 27-year-old rapper and singer was arrested on four counts including firearm possession and controlled substance possession.

Joe Price247 days ago
Rod Wave performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Rod Wave Arrested on Gun Charge in Atlanta

The rapper and singer was booked on four charges, including reckless driving.

Jaelani Turner-Williams251 days ago
Rod Wave
Music

Rod Wave Blasts Ticket Companies’ High Prices Amid Tour Lawsuit: ‘Y’all Don’t Give a F—k’

A touring company recently sued the 'Last Lap' artist for $27 million due to an unfinished tour.

tara mahadevan269 days ago
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Rod Wave.
Music

Rod Wave Doesn't Want to Be Known As the 'Sad' Rapper Anymore

The Florida star explained what happens when he walks in a room because of the label people have put on him.

Trey Alston272 days ago
Rod Wave performs onstage during his Last Lap tour.
Music

Rod Wave Accuses Tour Promoter of ‘Indentured Servitude’ in $27 Million Countersuit

Grizzly Touring filed a $27 million lawsuit against the rapper and singer for allegedly violating their tour agreement.

Jose Martinez276 days ago
Rod Wave in a Balenciaga tracksuit performs on stage, holding a microphone, with a crowd in the background.
Music

Rod Wave Owes More Than $27 Million Due to Unfinished Tour, New Lawsuit Alleges

The suit claims Rod spent his advance on "private jets and lavish second homes.”

Trace William Cowen289 days ago
BenDaDonnn, Drake, Rod Wave
Music

Drake Trolls BenDaDonnn for Always Posting Rod Wave's Music

Drizzy jokingly wondered why his friend doesn't post him more.

Trey Alston335 days ago
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Rod Wave, GloRilla
Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Jelly Roll, Rod Wave, and GloRilla’s New Albums

GloRilla's new album 'Glorious' marks her first ever Top 10 debut.

Mark Elibert633 days ago
Ari Lennox wearing a black and red jacket with a crop top. Joe Budden in a white shirt and cap, sitting separately
Music

Ari Lennox Goes Off on 'Demonic' Joe Budden for Mentioning Her, Posts Clip of Him Getting Punched: 'Bald B*tch’

The "Shea Butter Baby" singer did not take kindly to Budden likening her to 'earthy college campus, grass root sh*t' on his podcast.

Alex Ocho827 days ago
Music

Rod Wave Arrested for Possession of Firearm, Attorneys Argue He's Not a Convicted Felon

Wave's attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Mark Rankin, said their client is "not a convicted felon and has never been a convicted felon."

Jaelani Turner-Williams834 days ago
Music

Meek Mill Questions Why Rod Wave Didn't Get Any Grammy Nominations

"Am I missing something?" he asked his followers on social media.

Joe Price892 days ago
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Music

Ari Lennox Addresses 'Tough and Heavy' Experience Opening for Rod Wave

Last year, Lennox was met with tough crowds at Rod Wave shows, including at least one incident where someone threw a bottle at her.

Joe Price921 days ago
Music

Ari Lennox Goes Off on Person Who Throw Bottle at Her: 'Don't You Ever Disrespect a Beautiful Black Woman' (UPDATE)

The singer showed her tough side by letting the crowd know she will handle anyone who throws something at her.

Mark Elibert959 days ago

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