Every Nike LeBron Signature Sneaker, Ranked

LeBron James first signed a massive seven-year, $90 million contract with Nike in 2003, and each year since then, he’s gotten a signature shoe with the brand.

Entering his unfathomable 24th NBA season as the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, he’ll be wearing the Nike LeBron 24. There have been many iconic moments throughout James’ legendary NBA career, and a lot of those specific moments can be tied back to the sneakers he was wearing at the time.

These include beloved models like the Air Zoom Generation, LeBron 8, and the LeBron 4, but also the opposite side of the spectrum, and more forgettable pairs like the LeBron 17. But where do they all stack up against each other? For this list, we’re only including LeBron’s main signature line, and not including team-based lines like the Soldier and Witness. It’s also worth noting that this is about the models as a whole, rather than specific colorways.

Ahead of the release of the Nike LeBron 24 in November, here’s our ranking of every Nike LeBron signature sneaker ever.

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