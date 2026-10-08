Every Nike LeBron Signature Sneaker, Ranked

LeBron James first signed a massive seven-year, $90 million contract with Nike in 2003, and each year since then, he’s gotten a signature shoe with the brand.
Entering his unfathomable 24th NBA season as the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, he’ll be wearing the Nike LeBron 24. There have been many iconic moments throughout James’ legendary NBA career, and a lot of those specific moments can be tied back to the sneakers he was wearing at the time.
These include beloved models like the Air Zoom Generation, LeBron 8, and the LeBron 4, but also the opposite side of the spectrum, and more forgettable pairs like the LeBron 17. But where do they all stack up against each other? For this list, we’re only including LeBron’s main signature line, and not including team-based lines like the Soldier and Witness. It’s also worth noting that this is about the models as a whole, rather than specific colorways.
Ahead of the release of the Nike LeBron 24 in November, here’s our ranking of every Nike LeBron signature sneaker ever.
Shop for Nike on Complex Shop
Nike LeBron 19
Year: 2021
Something had to be last on this list of the best Nike LeBron signature sneakers, and that distinction goes to the Nike LeBron 19. While not necessarily a bad shoe—and arguably better in its low-cut form—it was bulbous on foot and overly technical, for the sake of being technical, with its collar-mounted visible Air unit. The sneaker is probably best remembered for its Space Jam: A New Legacy-themed colorways. Ultimately though, it was a forgettable model considering how maximalist the design was. —Zac Dubasik
Nike LeBron 17
Year: 2019
Tech aside, a majority of the LeBron 17 colorways almost look like they’ve been left outside for too long and have dirt caught in the knitted uppers. The model also confusingly introduced Space Jam colorways tied to the original movie, but nearly two years before the sequel actually came out. —Victor Deng
Nike LeBron 12
Year: 2014
LeBron James’ ceremonious return to Cleveland and rejoining the Cavaliers in 2014 came with the introduction of the LeBron 12. While the change of teams reset the direction of the league, the impact of the sneaker was significantly less. —Victor Deng
Nike LeBron 11
Year: 2013
If this list were based on looks alone, the Nike LeBron 11 likely would have ranked a decent amount higher. Unfortunately, this shoe is best remembered as the one that LeBron didn’t wear much. Throughout the 2013-14 NBA season, James was more likely to be found in shoes like the LeBron 10 or Soldier 7 than his then-current signature model. James told ESPN at the time that the fit wasn’t quite right. "I could wear them, but they don't feel as great as I want them to feel. So we're redefining them, and I feel like this next round is going to be perfect,” he said in December 2013. While he would go on to wear modified versions of the model, he didn’t stick with it for long. The design may not have been functional, but at least it looked good—which keeps it from landing any lower on this list of the best Nike LeBron signature models. —Zac Dubasik
Nike LeBron 18
Year: 2020
The Nike LeBron 18 would be mostly forgettable if not for being incredibly significant. Sure, it was a welcome change of pace from the higher cut 17, but more importantly, it was worn in the “Bubble” for LeBron’s fourth NBA Championship, and first and only ring with the Lakers. —Zac Dubasik
Nike LeBron 14
Year: 2016
The most notable thing about the Nike LeBron 14 was its break from tradition of being available at the beginning of the season. After starting the season 2016-17 in his championship-worn Nike Soldier 10, James didn’t introduce the 14 until his Christmas Day game in 2016, when the “Out of Nowhere” colorway debuted. —Zac Dubasik
Nike LeBron 24
Year: 2026
Since the 20, the annual installment of the LeBron line has stayed relatively similar. The low-tops feature a design tweak here and there, but all sort of started to blend together. What makes the 24 interesting is that it earns the distinction of being LeBron’s lightest signature sneaker ever. It’s also the first sneaker of his final act in Philadelphia. For some of us (like this writer), that means a lot. —Mike DeStefano
Nike LeBron 13
Year: 2015
The LeBron 13 is definitely an interesting-looking sneaker, but that’s about all the model really had going for it. Aside from the “Friday the 13th” pair, even the colorways aren’t memorable. —Victor Deng
Nike LeBron 22
Year: 2024
The LeBron 22 is a rather forgettable model in LeBron’s signature line. It was the third model after Nike began releasing LeBrons as low-tops, which started with the 20. The design itself was fine, but just wasn’t better than the pairs that immediately preceded it. It does have the distinction though of being the pair LeBron wore for the 2024 Olympics. —Victor Deng
Nike LeBron 5
Year: 2007
The LeBron 5 probably isn’t the first shoe people think of from his signature line, but colorways like “China,” “Birthday,” and “Mr. Basketball” deserve some love. I’ll also give it credit for the strapped look we’d later see modernized in the Soldier series. Definitely not a terrible shoe, but solid enough to make the top 15. —Douglas Jase
Nike LeBron 21
Year: 2023
The Nike LeBron 20 was a reset of sorts when it went to a low-cut silhouette in 2022. So when the 21 followed that same blueprint the next season, it didn’t feel as notable. While the formula may have been the same, its presentation was notably more advanced. Rather than the more typical construction of its predecessor, the 21 featured a multitude of materials, incorporating different looks through molding, embroidery, and texture. It allowed the silhouette to take on drastically different feels based on the specific colorway. There were even versions inspired by Deion Sanders’ signature line. While it doesn’t rank that high on this list of the best LeBron signature sneakers, it’s still a strong entry to the line and was excellent on court. —Zac Dubasik
Nike LeBron 6
Year: 2008
The LeBron 6 was built like a tank. The chunky high-top felt more akin to a work boot than a basketball sneaker. Despite that, it didn’t really make a big impact in the lifestyle space at the time. The 6 fell in a weird place between great eras of the LeBron line, and sort of got lost in the shuffle. Still, it did have some high notes that deserve credit. The video campaign featuring Nicole Scherzinger is one of the best LeBron ads ever. The “Stewie” PE is one of the best colorways of the entire LeBron line, not just the 6s. —Mike DeStefano
Nike LeBron 16
Year: 2018
It’s easy for the LeBron 16 to get lost in a list that features every Nike LeBron model, but the silhouette is still significant. It was the first sneaker during James’ stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. The releases were heavily driven by the #LeBronWatch campaign that references past iconic styles and milestones throughout James’ career. Some of the notable releases include “Watch the Throne,” “SuperBron,” and even a “Dunkman” PE colorway. —Victor Deng
Nike LeBron 23
Year: 2025
The Nike LeBron 23 marked a huge milestone for LeBron, as he reached a historic 23-year NBA career. Tying the feat together, Nike planned 23 colorways inspired by moments along the way, like being the first father-son duo in the NBA, and his championship runs with the Miami Heat. The model itself featured a performance-integration of LeBron’s crown logo, but this one was all about the storytelling. —Victor Deng
Nike LeBron 10
Year: 2012
I remember when the LeBron 10s first came out in 2012. James was preparing for another Olympic gold medal run with Team USA and the global stage was where he debuted the shoe. It was also the summer after he won his first NBA championship and was named Finals MVP. The model was distinct with its reverse Swoosh on the upper and had plenty of memorable colorways like the “What the MVP,” “Cork,” and the two-shoe “Championship Pack.” —Victor Deng
Nike LeBron 20
Year: 2022
Once signature lines hit double digits, things can get a little iffy. Think Air Jordans from the 20 on. But the LeBron 20 definitely gave the line new life. It was very performance focused, with a low-cut build and Zoom Air in the forefoot and heel, and I know plenty of players who still keep a pair in their gym bags. Even as his 20th shoe, it still had a major moment when Bron wore the pink pair to break the NBA’s all-time scoring record. —Douglas Jase
Nike LeBron 2
Year: 2004
Rather than taking an evolutionary approach to the Nike LeBron signature line, designer Ken Link went in an entirely new direction when he took over the reins for the sophomore release. While the original Air Zoom Generation was sleek and streamlined, the Nike LeBron 2 had a more structured approach, mimicking the bold stature of James himself. There was more overt tech, like the caged Zoom unit and removable strap. This is also where we saw an explosion of unreleased exclusives build hype and interest to the line. In addition to returning favorites like SVSM and Gloria colorways, we saw new schools like Oregon, versions to match Cavs throwbacks, and the introduction of the “Dunkman” colorway, which incorporated a logo inspired by James’ Dunk in his first game in his rookie season against the Kings. The Air Zoom Generation may have started it all, but the LeBron 2 gave is a better look at what the line would become. —Zac Dubasik
Nike LeBron 9
Year: 2011
The LeBron 9 arrived in the prime of LeBron’s career. It also was a headliner in what many consider the last truly great era of Nike Basketball (at least in a lifestyle sense). Just look at all of the amazing colorways that we got: “Cannon,” “Big Bang,” Freegums,” “Watch The Throne” PEs, etc. These were also excellent performers on the court. Don’t let the lukewarm reception to some of the retro pairs in the 2020s fool you, the LeBron 9 had the streets on fire back in 2011. The only real bummer is that he technically didn’t hoist his first Larry O’Brien wearing them. That honor belongs to the close cousin of the 9, the 9 P.S. Elite. —Mike DeStefano
Nike LeBron 15
Year: 2017
Nike’s LeBron Watch series is without a doubt one of the most underrated concepts in recent Nike Basketball history. On LeBron’s 15th signature sneaker, Nike remixed a bevy of its colorways with classic looks from its archive. From an aesthetic standpoint, think of it similarly to what the Swoosh did with the Nike Book 1, adding OG Air Jordan 1 and Air Max 95 colorways to Devin Booker’s first signature. The LeBron Watch brought us LeBron 15 Griffey colorways, LeBron 15 Deion Sanders mash-ups, ACG inspirations, and much more. The LeBron Watch was one thing, but James’ work with Ronnie Fieg and Kith was the clear standout of the 15’s lifecycle. From the pair the King wore on Christmas to the King’s Cloak and Closing Ceremony versions, it’s arguably LeBron’s best collaborative collection. —Ben Felderstein
Nike LeBron 3
Year: 2005
The Nike LeBron 3 was primarily an evolution of the 2, but arguably the better execution of the concept. From a tech standpoint, it featured a similar caged Zoom unit, but lost the removable strap of its predecessor for a more streamlined look. It also built on the emerging tradition of coveted exclusive colorways like the “Oilers,” and “Superman” versions which would see retail releases as retros years later. There was even a “The LeBrons” pack, which released in four colorways along with accompanying vinyl toys referencing the different personas from the ad campaign. —Zac Dubasik
Nike LeBron 4
Year: 2006
The Nike LeBron 4 was heavy and a bit clunky, but its Foamposite-based construction opened up a whole new world of interesting colorways and playful storytelling. The construction allowed for bold blocking opportunities, with the midsole making up nearly half of the upper. It could even take on prints, like the limited “NYC Graffiti” colorway, and the once-exclusive “Fruity Pebbles” version that finally came to retail in 2024. While LeBron wore the 4 during the regular season of his first NBA Finals appearance, he wore the Nike LeBron Soldier 1 for the playoffs—including his legendary 25-straight-point run against the Detroit Pistons. But what the LeBron 4 lacks in postseason pedigree, it makes up for in a memorable design that’s one of the best in the history of his signature line. —Zac Dubasik
Nike LeBron 7
Year: 2009
Nike may not have known it at the time, but they did a damn good job of making the final sneaker of LeBron’s first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers (and second straight MVP season) memorable. The 7s were loaded with all of Nike Basketball’s premier tech of the time. They had lightweight Flywire uppers and sat on a 360-degree Air Max unit (a first for the LeBron line up to that point). Beyond the performance bells and whistles that made it a winner on the court, the 7 also just looked incredible. Pairs like the fleece-covered “MVP,” fan-favorite “Dunkman,” and “Red Carpet” still hold up. Once again, don’t let the low resell value on the 2020s retro releases convince you that the 7 wasn’t one of the greats. —Mike DeStefano
Nike Air Zoom Generation
Year: 2003
It’s not often that a guy enters the league and gets a shoe deal immediately. It’s also not often that someone is dubbed “The Chosen One” on the cover of Sports Illustrated when they’re still in high school. But it’s even less often that someone with the level of hype that LeBron James had before his rookie season not only lived up to it, but surpassed it with ease. It was a tossup for us choosing the King’s number one signature sneaker between the Air Zoom Generation and the LeBron 8—on a different day this could be the blurb for the number one sneaker. Without a doubt, the AZG is the most timeless entrant in LeBron’s signature line; you can lace them up to this day and they don’t look out of place. I’m not sure you can say the same about a “South Beach” 8. Nostalgia matters as well, and there’s always something about the first that feels special. —Ben Felderstein
Nike LeBron 8
Year: 2010
The LeBron 7 was the shoe that forever changed the Nike LeBron line, but the Nike LeBron 8 is the one that set it off into the stratosphere. The 6 was a dud. The 7 changed it, adding an Air bubble, and the 8 took it one step further. Of course we can’t talk about this shoe without the “South Beach.” That’s LeBron’s biggest and best Nike shoe of all time. And maybe the biggest in Nike Basketball history. The “Pre-Heat” as they were once called, coincided with LeBron’s move to Miami. The leather upper made the shoe feel premium and every version of the shoe was sought after. Even if the retros don’t hit the same, the 8 moved 2010s culture. You can pinpoint exactly where you were when these changed the sneaker world, coupled with the re-release of the Space Jam and the Galaxy Foam shortly after. It’s why we’re here talking about sneakers, to some extent. And it was a LeBron that did the heavy lifting. —Matt Welty