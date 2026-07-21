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Latto and Doja Cat Serve Y2K Glamour In "Okayyy" Music Video

The fan-favorite collaboration appears on Latto's fourth studio album, 'Big Mama.'

Getty Images
Sean Zanni

Latto brought the early-aughts nostalgia back in a music video for a standout collaboration on her fourth studio album, Big Mama.

On Tuesday (July 21), the Atlanta rapper surprised fans with the music video for "Okayyy" featuring Doja Cat. Both rappers tap into their video vixen energy with ease in the visual, where both Latto and Doja Cat are surrounded by male eye candy while giving sultry scenes in a master bathroom and during jail visitation.

For the new video, Doja opted to rock the Bambi Bikini top and bottom from I.AM.GIA.

“Okayyy” marks the fourth single from Big Mama, following previous Latto singles “Somebody,” “GOMF” featuring GloRilla and “Business & Personal,” where the rapper revealed that she was pregnant in the music video. Around the time that Big Mama dropped, Latto also welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her longtime partner 21 Savage.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis in May, around the 26-minute mark of the video below, Latto confirmed that Doja knew she was pregnant when she rapped “We both forgot what a condom is/ You would think we was tryin' for kids,” in her “Okayyy” verse.

“When you just start speaking with God, you get closer to him, it's just so many things just start falling into place because everything just fell into place. Like stuff like that was not planned,” Latto said around the 26-minute mark of the video below.

“I didn't tell her to say that like that. Maybe she felt the feminine energy,” Latto continued.

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