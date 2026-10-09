Destroy Lonely is the dark horse of Opium.

The son of Disturbing tha Peace rapper I-20, his sonic tendencies feel different from those of Ken Carson or HXG, who sit closer to Playboi Carti’s orbit and more directly reflect the rage sound. Lone interpreted the Whole Lotta Red scripture in a less literal way, making music that feels a lot more left-field within the rage lane.

His vocals aren’t as buried in the mix, and he gets off his share of quotable bars. He also favors minimalism over maximalism, bringing some much-needed variety to the label, and his sound leans electronic, at times closer to artists like 2hollis. There are different sides to Lone as an artist. Sometimes he’s rapping, other times he’s letting the melody do the work, and when he does show up on features, he usually delivers.

With his long-awaited joint album with Ken Carson, 00Twinz, set to drop this month and a new Von Dutch collection for sale now, it feels like the perfect time to take inventory of his catalog. Here are the 15 best Destroy Lonely songs, ranked.