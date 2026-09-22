Key Takeaways
- These are the 20 standout K-pop songs of 2026, which has been a landmark year for the genre.
- Near the top are songs like KiiiKiii’s house-driven “404 (New Era)”, Hearts2Hearts’ viral “RUDE!” and LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE’s defiant collaboration “ICONIC BY MISTAKE.”
- The countdown spans rookies and global heavyweights—including BTS, BLACKPINK's LISA and TAEMIN. These acts blend house, techno, Brazilian funk, dance-pop and more.
It has been a landmark year for K-pop.
South Korea is now one of the four largest music exporters in the world—alongside the US, the UK and Canada—and you can hear that global reach across this list.
BTS returned from military service with the genre's only song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year. Four more acts—ATEEZ, Stray Kids, KATSEYE and ENHYPEN—followed their albums to the top of the Billboard 200. BLACKPINK's LISA broke YouTube records with a song built on a Thai hook. TAEMIN, often called the idol of idols, made history as the first Korean male soloist to perform at Coachella.
Back on the Korean charts, the rookies dominated. KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts and CORTIS have all been around less than two years, and each spent weeks at No. 1.
It's also been the year K-pop groups got smaller. ZEROBASEONE came down to five after four members left at the end of the group's contract. ENHYPEN regrouped as six after HEESEUNG's departure. NCT's regroupings have gotten more creative as members enlist and contracts expire. Judging by what's below, the shrinking didn't hurt.
Ranking 20 songs took some debate. The most impactful tracks aren't always the ones that sell the most, but a song nobody heard can't be one of the year's best either. What follows is where our taste and the numbers met, give or take a few arguments we're still having.
Here are the best K-pop songs of 2026, so far.
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NMIXX, "Crescendo"
Released: April 28, 2026
NMIXX are known in the industry for their strong vocals, and "Crescendo" is a prime example of why.
Released two weeks ahead of the title track "Heavy Serenade" as a pre-release single, it never charted the way that song did. But our preference is with this one. Co-written by LILY, the song lives up to its title—you can hear the crescendos and decrescendos as you listen, the way you would reading sheet music. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
NCT JNJM, "BOTH SIDES"
Released: February 23, 2026
Many NCTzen were initially skeptical of a K-pop rap duo creating an album, but NCT JNJM's "Both Sides"—both the song and the EP—ended up being one of the most pleasant surprises of the year.
With a playful voicemail from JAEMIN that starts the braggadocious track and a cameo from Jeno’s nose bridge, the listener is healed from any insecurities they may have felt in the moment.
The falsetto and pitched-up vocals the duo scatters throughout provide a fun contrast to the speaking "rap" they're known for. The music video leans into that same cockiness, with hotel staff and onlookers caught jaw-agape at JENO and JAEMIN's looks throughout. —Aani Nagaiah
ATEEZ, "BAD"
Released: June 26, 2026
The music video for "BAD" features Golden Globe–nominated actress and ATINYzen Chase Infiniti, alongside her co-founded Duple Dance Crew. But even that video didn't go viral like SAN's appearance at a Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid match in Seoul doing the song's now-famous dance.
"BAD" finds the band straying from their original sound, blending Brazilian funk, reggaeton, Mexican visuals and patois—a shift that drew accusations of cultural appropriation from some among the praise. Whether it lives up to its name is still up to debate. –Aani Nagaiah
CORTIS, "REDRED"
Released: April 20, 2026
CORTIS' bravado and rascally nature are on full display on "REDRED." They catch flak for this attitude regularly, but it's because they're pushing on the edges of an industry known more for its polish. The chorus for “REDRED” is built on call-and-response, one member naming a habit that makes you lame, the rest shouting it down as red. Green, in their telling, is confidence—turning the speakers up until they smoke. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
XLOV, "SERVE"
Released: May 27, 2026
XLOV is a four-member, genderless K-pop group under WM Entertainment. They've built their identity around refusing to be defined.
"SERVE," off their second mini album I, God, is powered by a bossa nova sway. It also has a video that's tens across the board, with an appearance from Korean actress Han So-hee.
In the MV, leader WUMUTI demands the listener watch closely as the members clear the floor for the ballroom. The beat switches and the choreography leans fully into voguing, drawing on the queer ballroom culture pioneered by Black communities in New York decades ago.
With RUI's contortionist routine and HYUN's bridge, XLOV represents a flair and truth impossible to replicate. –Aani Nagaiah
BLACKPINK, "GO"
Released: Feb. 27, 2026
"GO" feels like a real collaborative effort—the first song all four members have written on together. ROSÉ opens the track and declares that the ladies are on a mission. The beat then builds into electronica, with trumpets cutting through the mix in an unexpected touch. LISA takes the next verse, while JISOO and JENNIE round out the track. The drop is big, festival-ready, and sung entirely in English, making it one of BLACKPINK's most crossover ready records. –Aani Nagaiah
KATSEYE, "Hootie Frutti"
Released: Aug. 14, 2026
"Hootie Frutti" is inescapable.
It's another 2026 single built on a Brazilian funk bounce, this one with a hook made to be shouted back, and you'll hear it today whether you plan to or not. The numbers back it up: the EP WILD opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 170,000 units, the biggest first week for a girl group in 18 years, while the single itself has climbed to No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
IVE, "BANG BANG"
Released: Feb. 9, 2026
"BANG BANG" opens with a spaghetti western twang that flips into a high-velocity EDM dance beat, with a vocal fry rap as the highlight. The song was Korea's runaway hit of the spring, with 40 days at No. 1 on Melon's daily chart. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
ENHYPEN, "Bloody Paradise"
Released: Aug. 21, 2026
Built on thumping bass, a yearning synth and NI-KI's raspy baritone, "Bloody Paradise" was one of the most addictive songs of the summer. It's ENHYPEN's first recording as six since HEESEUNG's departure in March. But the real strength is the production—the song was helmed by JULiA LEWiS, fresh off "DtMF" and "El Clúb" from Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
TXT, "Stick With You"
Released: April 13, 2026
When TXT re-signed with BigHit last year, some MOA were anxious that the group would embrace a more commercial-friendly sound, but this track proved they were staying true to their origins. The track is stripped-back and personal, built on a synth scale that glides up and down in soft, almost breathy runs. The whole song has an ethereal, half-awake quality that matches the anxiety in the lyrics. –Aani Nagaiah
YENA, "캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)"
Released: March 11, 2026
"캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)" is everywhere in K-pop right now, and it's easy to hear why. It's modern and retro at the same time. YENA, once of IZ*ONE, leans fully into cartoonish charisma, her delivery as animated as Tweety Bird. Anyone can learn the choreography, so all the fans did. The stage videos pull millions of views apiece, and the music video, split between her label's channel and her own, is past 100 million views. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
BTS, "Swim"
Released: March 20, 2026
Named for a Korean folk anthem about longing and resilience, BTS' comeback album, "ARIRANG," promised a return to the group's roots. But the first single "Swim" wasn't that, and became a point of discussion amongst fans—was this really the "return to heritage" the album's name implied?
That discussion is still ongoing, but "Swim" exists as a catchy slow burn, serving as more of a mood piece than a statement. It wasn't the big re-entry moment. But it does its job as a scene-setter, following the same theme of moving forward at your own pace that runs through the rest of the album. –Aani Nagaiah
TAEMIN, "FLOAT"
Released: Aug. 31, 2026
"FLOAT" is less dramatic than what we normally get from TAEMIN. It's fully in English, built on a hollow, arpeggiated synth that actually sounds like it’s floating, with his voice parked in a register that leans weightless too. TAEMIN sings about being overwhelmed and lonely under the pressures of adult life, and still finds a way to tell the person he loves exactly how he feels. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
LISA, "SaWaDiKa"
Released: Sept. 3, 2026
Following LISA's documentary Always Lalisa, in which she apologized for using a racial slur in leaked pre-debut footage, "SaWaDiKa" finds the artist embracing her Thai roots. It's a rap-heavy track, similar to "Rockstar," but carrying more weight this time given everything that led up to it. Its hook doubles as both a formal feminine greeting in Thai and a flex. She infuses the track with Thai youth culture through the lyric "gang bek with my gang," meaning she's doing more than good. –Aani Nagaiah
ILLIT, "It's Me"
Released: April 30, 2026
Every K-pop fan gets asked the same question: "Who's your bias?" ILLIT built a chorus out of it. That's a wink at the fandom, and the fact that it lands from Seoul to São Paulo says everything about how global this genre's gotten. It's a techno song at 147 bpm, faster than most K-pop songs, with bouncing bass and a chorus that drops hard. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
aespa feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Switchblade"
Released: May 28, 2026
As "LEMONADE" fizzes out, "Switchblade" is the track that makes you want to keep sipping. The MV finally arrived last month after popular demand, following the group's Lollapalooza set, where Ty Dolla $ign made a surprise appearance. Set at KWANGYA High, it throws every aesthetic imaginable into one hallway: members fighting each other, Harajuku colors, anime eyes, a kawaii monkey, and a protest demanding justice for NINGNING.
Lyrically, the song leans into that same idea of snapping into a different version of yourself on command—quick, decisive, a little dangerous—using the switchblade itself as the metaphor for how fast that shift can happen. –Aani Nagaiah
ZEROBASEONE, "TOP 5"
Released: May 17, 2026
After four members left ZEROBASEONE in March, the remaining members came back with "TOP 5," which is both a headcount and a list of the five things that keep them hooked on a lover.
While earlier ZB1 tracks left listeners longing for youth, "TOP 5" is for the adults. It's a sexy, Y2K dance-pop song reminiscent of Justin Timberlake's golden years. Each member gets more room than he ever had as one of nine: everyone raps, everyone sings, and TAE RAE's ad-libs are the garnish. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT & KATSEYE, "ICONIC BY MISTAKE"
Released: June 10, 2026
The title isn't an exaggeration: "iconic" is the best word to describe this collaboration between three of the biggest girl groups in music right now.
The song rides a rubbery bass and synths that pan from ear to ear, and it's aimed at the hate that follows all three groups online. It stays light about it, funny and brave at the same time. —Esperanza Rosenbaum
Hearts2Hearts, "RUDE!"
Released: Feb. 20, 2026
"RUDE!" chronicles a relationship gone sideways with a preppy, unbothered bounce. Indonesian member CARMEN leads with the now iconic line, "Don't call me darling, I'm too rude!" While Canadian member STELLA immediately follows with an English spoken monologue proclaiming that she couldn't care less. It quickly escaped the group's own fandom, getting remixed and recontextualized by corners of the internet that have nothing to do with K-pop.
Because, yes, sometimes being a little rude can feel good. –Aani Nagaiah
KiiiKiii, "404 (New Era)"
Released: Jan. 26, 2026
Leave it to LDN Noise, the same production duo behind SHINee's "View" and f(x)'s "4 Walls," to give K-pop's House experiment its next great chapter.
With KiiiKiii's "404," the error-code wordplay is the obvious hook, but the song works because they don't use nostalgia as a crutch. It could have leaned on the Y2K throwback as a gimmick and stopped there. Instead, it traces that familiar sound through electronic elements to move things forward. Structurally, the pre-chorus does the real work. That pivot from spoken rap straight into full singing is the part you can't stop replaying. Keep on surfing! –Aani Nagaiah