The Best K-pop Songs of 2026 (So Far)

South Korea is now one of the four largest music exporters in the world—alongside the US, the UK and Canada—and you can hear that global reach across this list.

Back on the Korean charts, the rookies dominated. KiiiKiii, Hearts2Hearts and CORTIS have all been around less than two years, and each spent weeks at No. 1.

It's also been the year K-pop groups got smaller. ZEROBASEONE came down to five after four members left at the end of the group's contract. ENHYPEN regrouped as six after HEESEUNG's departure. NCT's regroupings have gotten more creative as members enlist and contracts expire. Judging by what's below, the shrinking didn't hurt.