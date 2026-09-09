The last meaningful NFL game to take place occurred 213 days ago as the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX. Tonight, those same two teams will kick off a new NFL season. The host Seahawks opened as a -3.5 betting favorite when the 2026-27 schedule was released this past May. New England remains a +3.5 underdog today. Below, we will take a look at the betting angles for the NFL season opener. Patriots at Seahawks spread: Seahawks (-3.5)

This is a familiar line as the most recent Patriots versus Seahawks Super Bowl matchup opened at Seahawks -3.5. The line closed at Seahawks -4.5, and Seattle easily covered. The Seattle defense was dominant as it did not allow the Pats to score until the fourth quarter.

Seattle treated then-rookie Will Campbell like a turnstile as it sacked Drake Maye six times. New England figures to be better on the offensive side of the ball this time around as they drafted lineman Caleb Lomu in the first round of this past April’s NFL. Oh, and they traded for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver AJ Brown. Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champ Seahawks return the core of their defense. Offensively, Seattle lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency to Kansas City, but it replaced him with first-round draft pick Jadarian Price. Patriots at Seahawks moneyline: Patriots (+150), Seahawks (-180)

Can the Patriots win this game outright?

Of course. They have an MVP-calibre quarterback and the reigning NFL Coach of the Year on their side. Maye also played with an injured shoulder in the Super Bowl, which may have contributed to his lackluster performance (27-of-43 for 295 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs). This appears, on the surface, to be a bad spot for the Pats. The Seahawks have a renowned home field advantage with the “12s,” and the crowd will be mighty fired up given that the franchise will raise its Super Bowl 60 banner in the stadium prior to kickoff. It is not impossible for an NFL team to spoil banner night, however. Road teams in the “NFL Kickoff Game” have spoiled the fun in two of the last four years. Of note, Pats head coach Mike Vrabel has not been great in Week 1 of the season. Vrabel did not have a fun in Week 1 last season as his Pats inexplicably lost to Pete Carroll’s Raiders, 20-13, at Gillette Stadium. Vrabel was also just 2-4 in Week 1 games as head coach of the Titans.

Seattle’s Mike MacDonald is 1-1 in Week 1 so far in his Seahawks tenure. Pats at Seahawks total

The Patriots versus Seahawks Week 1 total opened at 44.5 and is now down just a tick, currently sitting at 44.0 at Fanatics Sportsbook. It’s no surprise to see the total this low, considering what occurred seven months ago at Levi’s Stadium. The Pats and ’Hawks combined for just 42 points in Super Bowl 60, which went Under that game’s 45.5 projected total. Adding to the possibility of a low score is the fact that Seattle will be playing its first game under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. Patriots versus Seahawks props

Fanatics has set Drake Maye’s passing yardage Over/Under at 230.5. Sam Darnold’s number is set at 225.5 with slight juice on the Over.