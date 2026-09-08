Mark Braboy
Latest Stories
50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
The 15 Best YG Songs of All Time, Ranked
From "Toot It and Boot It" to "FDT", this is a ranking of the best YG songs of all time, ahead of his "Compton Forever" VERZUZ battle with The Game.
Tay Keith: His Legacy Explained in 10 Songs
From a Memphis prodigy to Drake and Travis Scott's go-to producer, these 10 songs trace how Tay Keith reshaped modern rap.
The 20 Best D'Angelo Songs, Ranked
D’Angelo’s genius was undeniable. Though he released only three albums, the singer, who died at 51, left behind a remarkable catalogue of music.
The 30 Best Chief Keef Projects, Ranked
Chief Keef has one of the most extensive catalogues in all of hip-hop. Here is a ranking of his 30 best projects.
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Beat Switches of All Time
From modern-day classics by Drake and Travis Scott to golden-era masterpieces from Ice Cube and Eazy-E, here are the best beat switches of all time.
How G Herbo's 'Welcome to Fazoland' Elevated Chicago Drill
G Herbo's debut 'Welcome to Fazoland' is a seminal mixtape that shaped the drill scene with its raw storytelling, soulful production, and emotional depth. We spoke to Herbo and key figures behind the album to uncover how the classic came to life.
King Von, Fearless Storyteller
Chicago rapper King Von made a name for himself with songs full of honest, vivid storytelling. We remember his life and career.