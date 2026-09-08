Mark Braboy Portrait

Mark Braboy

Joined November 2020 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Collage of Chicago rappers, including Chance the Rapper, with the text "50 Best Chicago Rappers" and a quote from Chief Keef.

50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.

Mark Braboy8 days ago
YG wearing sunglasses, a cap, a plaid shirt, and a chain necklace, in a red-tinted image.

The 15 Best YG Songs of All Time, Ranked

From "Toot It and Boot It" to "FDT", this is a ranking of the best YG songs of all time, ahead of his "Compton Forever" VERZUZ battle with The Game.

Mark Braboy57 days ago
Tay Keith wearing a camouflage-patterned jacket and sunglasses stands in front of a Grammy-themed backdrop.

Tay Keith: His Legacy Explained in 10 Songs

From a Memphis prodigy to Drake and Travis Scott's go-to producer, these 10 songs trace how Tay Keith reshaped modern rap.

Mark Braboy90 days ago
A musician with braided hair sings into a microphone while playing the keyboard, with a drummer in the background.

The 20 Best D'Angelo Songs, Ranked

D’Angelo’s genius was undeniable. Though he released only three albums, the singer, who died at 51, left behind a remarkable catalogue of music.

Mark Braboy336 days ago
Chief Keef wearing a "FRIENDS" shirt, holding a microphone, with dramatic blue and white stage lighting.

The 30 Best Chief Keef Projects, Ranked

Chief Keef has one of the most extensive catalogues in all of hip-hop. Here is a ranking of his 30 best projects.

Mark Braboy396 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, surrounded by smoke, wearing a black shirt and holding a microphone.

The 25 Best Hip-Hop Beat Switches of All Time

From modern-day classics by Drake and Travis Scott to golden-era masterpieces from Ice Cube and Eazy-E, here are the best beat switches of all time.

Mark Braboy517 days ago
G Herbo wearing a black beanie and a black shirt with a diamond chain, sitting in a dimly lit setting.

How G Herbo's 'Welcome to Fazoland' Elevated Chicago Drill

G Herbo's debut 'Welcome to Fazoland' is a seminal mixtape that shaped the drill scene with its raw storytelling, soulful production, and emotional depth. We spoke to Herbo and key figures behind the album to uncover how the classic came to life.

Mark Braboy577 days ago
King Von

King Von, Fearless Storyteller

Chicago rapper King Von made a name for himself with songs full of honest, vivid storytelling. We remember his life and career.

Mark Braboy2139 days ago

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