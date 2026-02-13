Role: Producer

It was a crazy time.

We worked on it for years, so it went through a bunch of different names. It's his album. He made it, he produced it, he did it all, but he put the culture on his back in a way.

[The album] started when he did “All Day,” which is going way back, and that was after he did the Paul McCartney stuff. We were at his crib, one of his old cribs in Hollywood, and French Montana was there with just a gang of beats, and they were just going through beats, going through beats, and just freestyling. And that's how “All Day” came about. And that's when he came up with the Swish title. And then French was supposed to executive produce it, and obviously none of that happened.

We were recording all over: we were in Mexico, we were in Paris for a while. But then it was this stretch of time when we were in LA [and] it was just chaos. We had the whole studio locked down, and everybody was coming by because they had to get on it. There's so many people on that record. It was really like the culture was speaking through him in a way.

There was direction by the time of that final stretch of a couple months or whatever. There were songs that, up until the day of the Madison Square Garden event, weren't even finished. “Father Stretch My Hands,” “FML,” and “Waves.” These things didn't even have drums up until the morning of the event.

By the week of the Garden, there were so many files, so many versions, so many raps. Just put and piece it all together. And that's what he did. We went through so many names. It was so many versions of the record, of the album. The name Pablo, he didn't even really make until a few weeks before. It was called The White Picket Fence. I think this is super early on, while we were still trying to figure out what we were even doing, because we did this one trip to Napa Valley, and we stayed in this guy's crib. He was the head of Pandora. He was some type of executive somewhere, and he let us use his crib to record. And yeah, we made a lot of progress there. It was a small group where we could just kind of vibe out, and he was going through personnel changes with his management and stuff at the time. So there was a lot of stress on him. But it was good. It was only a week or so. I think he did “FML” there.

There were just a lot of little things at [Kanye’s] pool house. Cudi hadn't talked [to Kanye] for a while, and then Cudi comes in and just lays down “Father Stretch My Hands” with no drums. I remember Drake came to the pool house and played us “Summer 16” before it was done and shit. It was like three in the morning, and he just comes in and plays this fucking crazy record and shit.

I can't remember exactly how Kendrick ended up on [“No More Parties in LA”]. I remember Ye had that beat for a while. I feel like maybe he was supposed to be on Dark Fantasy, and I think RZA kind of talked him out of it because of “No More Parties in LA,” and he was like, the people in LA might take that as a diss. He thought that the streets would take that as that would get him in trouble on the street. But obviously it had nothing to do with the streets. It was just more of a Hollywood kind of thing. So I think maybe that was part of it, to put Kendrick on it. He can't get more LA than that.