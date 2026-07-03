Featured
Joey Purp, the 22-year-old Chicago MC who calls Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa brothers, is ready for the limelight.Chris Mench
We picked a newcomer for this month's best rap verse.Angel Diaz
Here's what A$AP Ferg, Kari Faux, and more couldn't stop listening to this year.Lauren Nostro
Music
Smokepurpp, Mike Dean, and Apex Martin Talk Kanye Collab and Spending $2 Million on ‘Deadstar 2’
Smokepurpp, Mike Dean, and Apex Martin speak about spending millions recording 'Deadstar 2,' a lost Kanye collab, a future Ronny J project, and more.Jessica Mckinney