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50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked
Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best
From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.
Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.
The 25 Best Rap Posse Cuts in Hip-Hop History
Teamwork makes the dream work. Nothing displays that better than the posse cut. Here are the 25 best.
The 25 Best Max B Songs
Max B has just been released from prison after a 15-year bid. Here’s a ranking of his best songs.
25 Things You Didn't Know About OutKast
Before OutKast is inducted into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, read stories about André 3000 and Big Boi you’ve (probably) never heard before.
The 25 Best Cash Money Songs of All Time
Long before Young Money took over the charts, Cash Money Records helped define the sound of Southern rap. Here are the best songs to come from the iconic label.
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s
The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.
The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s
The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.
The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time
These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.
The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s
From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.
Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History
Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."
32 Best Twerking Anthems
From Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew’s “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” to City Girls & Cardi B “Twerk”, here are the 32 top twerking song & dancing anthems to know.
The Best Drake Songs
Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.