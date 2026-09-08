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OrNah

Joined April 2014 | 831 posts
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Collage of Chicago rappers, including Chance the Rapper, with the text "50 Best Chicago Rappers" and a quote from Chief Keef.

50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.

OrNah8 days ago
Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

OrNah37 days ago
Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

OrNah87 days ago
A collage of Jay-Z in various styles and outfits, showcasing his evolution over time. Each Jay-Z represents a different era and album, from Reasonable Doubt to Blueprint.

Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best

From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.

OrNah161 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

OrNah164 days ago
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Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

OrNah180 days ago
best rapper alive new lead 2017

The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

OrNah240 days ago
Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Jay-Z, and T.I. in tuxedos, standing together at the Grammys wearing sunglasses.

The 25 Best Rap Posse Cuts in Hip-Hop History

Teamwork makes the dream work. Nothing displays that better than the posse cut. Here are the 25 best.

OrNah258 days ago
Max B with braided hair wearing a beige shirt, smiling in an indoor setting.

The 25 Best Max B Songs

Max B has just been released from prison after a 15-year bid. Here’s a ranking of his best songs.

OrNah312 days ago
OutKast, André 3000 and Big Boi, in a diner in front of s shakes sign. André is wearing a black and red striped shirt and leather jacket. While Big Boi is wearing a red and white jacket.

25 Things You Didn't Know About OutKast

Before OutKast is inducted into the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, read stories about André 3000 and Big Boi you’ve (probably) never heard before.

OrNah317 days ago
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Cash Money members wearing white T-shirts and hats at the Source Hip-Hop Music Awards, posing together on the red carpet.

The 25 Best Cash Money Songs of All Time

Long before Young Money took over the charts, Cash Money Records helped define the sound of Southern rap. Here are the best songs to come from the iconic label.

OrNah336 days ago
Jay-Z sitting on a chair wearing a jersey, with a woman lying on a chair next to him, wearing a cap, in a room with shelves of shoes.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the 2000s

The 2000s took hip-hop music videos to the next level. These are the greatest of the decade, featuring videos from Jay-Z, Eminem, Nas, and more.

OrNah400 days ago
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg sitting together, both wearing black outfits. Dr. Dre has a cap, and Snoop Dogg wears a beanie.

The 50 Best Rap Videos of the '90s

The '90s was a glorious decade for hip-hop visuals. These were the very greatest.

OrNah432 days ago
Rap Beef

The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time

These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.

OrNah457 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a beanie and a shiny jacket, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.

The 10 Best Rappers of the 2000s

From André 3000 to Jay-Z, these are the rappers who reigned from 2000 to 2009.

OrNah475 days ago
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SZA in a red outfit and Kendrick Lamar in a blue jacket on stage, singing energetically with a dark audience background.

Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History

Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."

OrNah482 days ago
Cardi B x Megan Thee Stallion

32 Best Twerking Anthems

From Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew’s “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” to City Girls &amp; Cardi B “Twerk”, here are the 32 top twerking song &amp; dancing anthems to know.

OrNah1700 days ago
Best Drake songs

The Best Drake Songs

Ahead of Certified Lover Boy, we’re counting down the best Drake songs of all time, including ‘Marvins Room’ ’Hotline Bling' & ‘God’s Plan’.

OrNah2171 days ago

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