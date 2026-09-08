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50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
Kanye West Close to Settling Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant
Earlier this month, attorneys for both sides agreed "in principal" to settle.
Ebro Slams 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Others for Performing at Trump Jr. Club
50 Cent is set to play the Executive Branch on July 3, the eve of America's 250th anniversary.
Ken Carson's 'xperiment' Vinyl and Merch: How to Buy
The full 'xperiment' collection is now available to preorder on Complex.
Young M.A on Whether She Was Nervous to Have Tory Lanez on Her Album: 'Hell No'
Young M.A responded to whether she was nervous about having Tory Lanez on her album: 'Hell no.'
Angelina Jolie Says She Hasn't Dated Since Breaking Up with Brad Pitt: 'I Have to Live Again'
The celebrity exes split up in 2016.
Druski as 2026 BET Awards Host: 5 of His Best and Funniest Moments From the Show
The comedian clocked in on Sunday to celebrate the awards show's 25th anniversary.
Kirk Franklin Held Back After Man Told Him That He and His Wife Are Going to Hell
The confrontation occurred after Philadelphia's Gospel on Independence concert was ended early on Sunday due to a severe storm.
Palace Skateboards and Detroit Tigers Announce '313' Capsule Collection
The seven-piece range includes t-shirts, fitted caps, and a skate deck.
Will Ferrell Promos New Golf Netflix Series in Sultry SKIMS Campaign
Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy series, 'The Hawk,' follows Hawkins as he returns to the world of professional golf.
DJ Akademiks Brought a Honey Pack to Daphne Joy Dinner, Says He Spent $4,000
He also revealed that they didn't actually eat anything.
2026 BET Awards Performances: Cardi B, Doechii, Nas, Queen Latifah, and More
Druski hosted the ceremony live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Keke Palmer Tells Druski BET Was 'Tripping' When Asking Him to Host: 'This Should Have Been My Gig'
“Why the hell would they have you host?" Palmer asked the comedian at the BET Awards.
Ray J Terrorizes BET Awards Red Carpet, Declares He Has on 'Nude Underwear'
He was also seen flirting with the woman who was the sign language interpreter.
Charli XCX Drops New Music Video "Wink Wink"
The single will appear on Charli's forthcoming album 'Music, Fashion, Film.'
Aubrey O'Day Slams Laurieann Gibson, Says Being the Face of Danity Kane 'Wasn’t By My Design'
The former Bad Boy artist pushed back against Gibson's claim that she had a self-serving agenda during the early days of Danity Kane.
Tia Mowry Says She 'Manifested' Her New Boyfriend: 'He's a Wonderful Human Being'
Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, divorced in 2023.
Justin Bieber Releases 'SWAG Live From Coachella' Album After Record-Breaking Set
Beliebers rejoice! A 22-track live recording of the pop star's weekend one headline performance is now available to stream.