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tara mahadevan

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Tara Mahadevan is a Chicago-based journalist who covers stories about music, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture.

Joined May 2023 | 7745 posts
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Latest Stories

Collage of Chicago rappers, including Chance the Rapper, with the text "50 Best Chicago Rappers" and a quote from Chief Keef.

50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.

tara mahadevan8 days ago
Kanye West

Kanye West Close to Settling Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Ex-Assistant

Earlier this month, attorneys for both sides agreed "in principal" to settle.

tara mahadevan79 days ago
Ebro Darden and 50 Cent

Ebro Slams 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Others for Performing at Trump Jr. Club

50 Cent is set to play the Executive Branch on July 3, the eve of America's 250th anniversary.

tara mahadevan79 days ago
A white T-shirt with "Permanent" and an "X" design, next to an album cover featuring a person with dreadlocks, and a light blue vinyl record.

Ken Carson's 'xperiment' Vinyl and Merch: How to Buy

The full 'xperiment' collection is now available to preorder on Complex.

tara mahadevan79 days ago
Young M.A and Tory Lanez

Young M.A on Whether She Was Nervous to Have Tory Lanez on Her Album: 'Hell No'

Young M.A responded to whether she was nervous about having Tory Lanez on her album: 'Hell no.'

tara mahadevan79 days ago
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Druski

Druski as 2026 BET Awards Host: 5 of His Best and Funniest Moments From the Show

The comedian clocked in on Sunday to celebrate the awards show's 25th anniversary.

tara mahadevan80 days ago
Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins

Kirk Franklin Held Back After Man Told Him That He and His Wife Are Going to Hell

The confrontation occurred after Philadelphia's Gospel on Independence concert was ended early on Sunday due to a severe storm.

tara mahadevan80 days ago
Palace Skateboards x Detroit Tigers

Palace Skateboards and Detroit Tigers Announce '313' Capsule Collection

The seven-piece range includes t-shirts, fitted caps, and a skate deck.

tara mahadevan80 days ago
Will Ferrell as Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins

Will Ferrell Promos New Golf Netflix Series in Sultry SKIMS Campaign

Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy series, 'The Hawk,' follows Hawkins as he returns to the world of professional golf.

tara mahadevan80 days ago
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Akademiks and Daphne Joy

DJ Akademiks Brought a Honey Pack to Daphne Joy Dinner, Says He Spent $4,000

He also revealed that they didn't actually eat anything.

tara mahadevan80 days ago
Cardi B and Doechii

2026 BET Awards Performances: Cardi B, Doechii, Nas, Queen Latifah, and More

Druski hosted the ceremony live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

tara mahadevan81 days ago
Keke Palmer and Druski

Keke Palmer Tells Druski BET Was 'Tripping' When Asking Him to Host: 'This Should Have Been My Gig'

“Why the hell would they have you host?" Palmer asked the comedian at the BET Awards.

tara mahadevan81 days ago
Ray J

Ray J Terrorizes BET Awards Red Carpet, Declares He Has on 'Nude Underwear'

He was also seen flirting with the woman who was the sign language interpreter.

tara mahadevan81 days ago
Charli XCX

Charli XCX Drops New Music Video "Wink Wink"

The single will appear on Charli's forthcoming album 'Music, Fashion, Film.'

tara mahadevan83 days ago
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(L-R) Aubrey O'Day and Laurieann Gibson.

Aubrey O'Day Slams Laurieann Gibson, Says Being the Face of Danity Kane 'Wasn’t By My Design'

The former Bad Boy artist pushed back against Gibson's claim that she had a self-serving agenda during the early days of Danity Kane.

tara mahadevan83 days ago
Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry Says She 'Manifested' Her New Boyfriend: 'He's a Wonderful Human Being'

Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, divorced in 2023.

tara mahadevan83 days ago
Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber Releases 'SWAG Live From Coachella' Album After Record-Breaking Set

Beliebers rejoice! A 22-track live recording of the pop star's weekend one headline performance is now available to stream.

tara mahadevan83 days ago

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