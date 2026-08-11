The 25 Best Streamers Right Now, Ranked

Recently, Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. shared his disdain for the current celebrity landscape, which has shifted from heralding movie stars to focusing on streamers, who for almost a decade have opened a lane for almost anyone to hop online and potentially become the next name in streaming. “Nowadays,” Downey explained, “people can create celebrity without ever doing much besides rolling a phone on themselves.” Downey may not appreciate what it takes for a streamer to go from a gamertag to winning Streamer Awards, hosting YouTube events during the Super Bowl, working with brands like Nike, being cast in feature films, or dropping clothing lines. In the ever-evolving star economy, the streamer’s stock has never been higher. And let’s be real: when it’s time for Avengers: Doomsday promo, don’t be surprised if you see RDJ live on Twitch, chuckling with your favorite streamer on the red carpet.

How does one reach those heights? That’s where the fun comes in, as there’s no one real way to succeed in streaming. Many, like the former members of FaZe Clan who now make up CORE, find their audience through gaming first before branching out into more IRL content, engaging with the public while going on wacky adventures (or just trying to destroy each other’s living spaces like the AMP squad has been known to do every summer). Platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Kick, TikTok, and Rumble allow these influencers to bring viewers into their worlds, with their respective “chats” providing real-time feedback on the madcap adventures going on on-screen. With studies going as far back as 2019 saying that kids have wanted to become YouTubers when they grow up, it feels like Downey may be a bit late to the streamer party and what these influencers have truly been able to accomplish. He probably knows a couple of kids who want to enroll in Streamer University—or whatever their school’s equivalent streaming program is called.

How do you go about determining “the best” streamer, though? What separates the good from the great comes down to a range of factors, from influence and consistency to content quality and overall impact on the streaming landscape. Here you go, chat; these are the 25 best streamers on the internet right now.