The 25 Best Streamers Right Now, Ranked

Recently, Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. shared his disdain for the current celebrity landscape, which has shifted from heralding movie stars to focusing on streamers, who for almost a decade have opened a lane for almost anyone to hop online and potentially become the next name in streaming. “Nowadays,” Downey explained, “people can create celebrity without ever doing much besides rolling a phone on themselves.” Downey may not appreciate what it takes for a streamer to go from a gamertag to winning Streamer Awards, hosting YouTube events during the Super Bowl, working with brands like Nike, being cast in feature films, or dropping clothing lines. In the ever-evolving star economy, the streamer’s stock has never been higher. And let’s be real: when it’s time for Avengers: Doomsday promo, don’t be surprised if you see RDJ live on Twitch, chuckling with your favorite streamer on the red carpet.
How does one reach those heights? That’s where the fun comes in, as there’s no one real way to succeed in streaming. Many, like the former members of FaZe Clan who now make up CORE, find their audience through gaming first before branching out into more IRL content, engaging with the public while going on wacky adventures (or just trying to destroy each other’s living spaces like the AMP squad has been known to do every summer). Platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Kick, TikTok, and Rumble allow these influencers to bring viewers into their worlds, with their respective “chats” providing real-time feedback on the madcap adventures going on on-screen. With studies going as far back as 2019 saying that kids have wanted to become YouTubers when they grow up, it feels like Downey may be a bit late to the streamer party and what these influencers have truly been able to accomplish. He probably knows a couple of kids who want to enroll in Streamer University—or whatever their school’s equivalent streaming program is called.
How do you go about determining “the best” streamer, though? What separates the good from the great comes down to a range of factors, from influence and consistency to content quality and overall impact on the streaming landscape. Here you go, chat; these are the 25 best streamers on the internet right now.
HasanAbi
Name: Hasan Piker
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 3.1m
One of the craziest things about Hasan Piker’s career as the go-to political streamer for the left is how well it has worked. Sure, everyone knows that an entertainment sandbox like Twitch needs someone who can guide those who may not understand what’s going on in the world. For hours a day, Hasan is live on Twitch, digesting the news of the world, helping viewers read between the lines while highlighting what’s not being said. In a world full of misinformation, Hasan is one of the best at contextualizing current events, at times going to painstaking lengths to expose the real. Hasan is unafraid to use his platform to push what he feels is right, and continues to do so without pandering to his audience. A real one of one.
ExtraEmily
Name: Emily Zhang
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 1m
ExtraEmily isn’t new to the streaming game at all; she kicked off her career in content creation around the end of her time in school, graduating from Columbia University in 2020. Emily’s content is a mix of gaming and IRL challenges, be it traveling to Hawaii to take Pokémon Go IRL or purchasing an authentic New York City chopped cheese sandwich while visiting the Big Apple. Emily approaches every adventure with enthusiasm and always aims to entertain and put smiles on everyone’s faces. She joined OTK in 2023, a move that made sense giving her growth within the poggers community, but a funny thing happened around the first Streamer University, where Emily was selected to be one of the professors: Emily started getting over with everybody. That’s not to say folks slept on Emily’s content; it’s just that it takes certain moments (like Streamer University) to properly showcase what makes ExtraEmily so special.
Adapt
Name: Alex Prynkiewicz
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 1.6m
It’s easy to say that Adapt’s on this list because of his (now former) affiliation with FaZe Clan, but when you look at his career, rising to the top of his field is just what Adapt has done. He first rose to prominence through the world of Call of Duty trick-shotting, which brought him from SoaR to joining FaZe as a member of the org. As FaZe morphed into a full-on content group, Adapt added pranks and vlogging to his repertoire. For as lucrative as life was for him at the time, Adapt also dealt with drug addiction and other issues, forcing him to take time off to recalibrate his focus. When he returned with a stronger work ethic and a more dedicated group around him, Adapt lept fully into the world of streaming, spending 2024 and 2025 grinding and eventually cracking the top 50 on Twitch. Adapt’s been at this since he was a kid, went through a lot of pain, and is now starting to truly reap the rewards, with CORE birthing new potential for Adapt and the squad. Hard work really does pay off.
AB & DeenTheGreat
Name: Adrien Broner (AB), Nurideen Shahid Shabazz (DeenTheGreat)
Main Platform: Kick
Follower/Subscriber Count: 364K
If you want a glimpse at one of streaming’s potential timelines, check out what Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat have been getting into on stream. Broner is a multiple world champion in boxing, but has been in and out of the limelight due to his own personal issues. Deen, on the other hand, was better known for getting knocked out in the ring and IRL; Deen’s boxing trainer knew AB, and at some point they linked up, and AB started hopping on Deen’s stream. Their chemistry is undeniable; dubbing themselves the “Crashout Boys,” they have gone viral for phrases like “respect cuh!” and others, many of which can be heard in their Sauce Walka collab, “Kicking Flavor.” Together, they stay going viral, although the reasoning behind their virality can oftentimes be ugly.
To the surprise of no one, between the way they party and the way they both engage with women on stream, no one can be shocked that AB has been hit with sexual battery charges while Deen recently rejoiced over apparently not having to serve the 15 years he was facing for felony robbery charges that stemmed from an incident with a woman that was partially captured on stream. Surprisingly, it’s their shared love of boxing that seems to keep them most grounded; many were in disbelief upon seeing how much AB’s body had changed when he stopped drinking and got back into boxing mode. One has to hope that, for their careers in streaming to continue, they will find a way to channel their undeniable chemistry into activities that don’t involve berating women or putting their futures in harm’s way.
xQc
Name: Félix Lengyel
Main Platform: Kick
Follower/Subscriber Count: 1.1M
xQc is one of the more consistent streaming legends keeping viewers entertained these days. Starting off his career deep in the esports trenches, blowing up through his MVP performances in Overwatch for a number of years before switching up his format and diving head first into the variety lane, becoming Twitch’s sixth most-watched streamer heading into 2020. Despite his numerous Twitch bans and controversies, xQc’s hard work and dedication to his craft (sometimes clocking upwards of 10 hours a night) led not only to big accolades, like winning Streamer of the Year at the 2022 Streamer Awards and recently picking up Streamer of the Decade at the 2025 Esports Decade Awards, but to big money, which includes the 2023 Kick deal he signed for $70million. “How big,” you might ask? Like he’s lost $100 million gambling big. The best part about all of this? Because xQc is in the position he’s in, he has negative Fs to give, and will throw shade when he feels it’s warranted. Maybe that’s why he’s one of Drake’s go-to streamers to visit. (Being that big of a deal and representing Quebec in his handle may help with that, too.)
Tylil
Name: Tylil James
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 1.5m
While Twitch rose as a platform to watch gamers game, it has excelled through what happens when the streamers put the controller down and Just Chat. Over the last four years (he truly started his social media grind towards the end of 2021), Tylil has grown from strength to strength. Although he was initially going viral for his dance videos and other parody clips, Tylil turned it up when he hopping on Twitch, bringing undeniable New York energy to the platform through his motto of not following the rules. To see the 2025 Tylil had, where he won Valedictorian during Kai Cenat’s Streamer University and got to meet his favorite NBA player, LeBron James, while being one of the anchors of the Clover Boys, you can’t be surprised by how he’s grown. One of the breakouts from the Clover Boys, as of late, he’s been going crazy on stream while reminding folks that, hey, “it’s just content.”
DJ Akademiks
Name: Livingston Allen
Main Platform: Rumble
Follower/Subscriber Count: 128K
Say what you want about DJ Akademiks: when he talks, everyone tunes in. While his “The War in Chiraq” YouTube channel drew controversy for his satirical take on the drill scene in Chicago, Ak’s consistent coverage of the hip-hop industry and its culture made him one of the biggest voices in the game. By 2017, Ak’s work on YouTube caught the attention of Complex, which put Ak and Joe Budden together for the daily rap morning show Everyday Struggle, which ran until the end of 2020. While the series brought Ak out of his home and into a studio in front of today’s biggest rappers, the rap pundit makes the most noise from the comfort of his home, sharing his raw, unfiltered takes on the seedier side of the rap game. He is unafraid to speak his mind and is always ready to hop in a beef, but what keeps viewers tuning in, whether they hate Ak or love him, is that he’s always going to speak his mind. Are you ready for what he’s going to say is the real issue.
CaseOh_
Name: Case Baker
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 8.9m
CaseOh_ streams are like Pringles: once you watch one, you really have to watch another one. And another one. And another one! One of the newer streamers on this list, Case brings some of the best energy to his streams, which began in late 2022/early 2023, moving from NBA 2K23 streams to a variety of titles, including Granny and Five Nights at Freddy’s. His hard work has netted him numerous Streamer Awards wins, taking home the Best Variety Streamer Award at both the 2023 and 2024 Streamer Awards, as well as winning Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards 2024. Case hasn’t let the success get to his head, though; he’s the kind of streamer who understands that everybody doesn’t have $8 a month, and will gladly pause gameplay during ads. Word is that Case lives in a trailer in Arkansas, and during his livestreams, it feels like you’re sitting right there on the couch across from him, watching him run some of today’s most viral games. Trust us: if you’re bored or thinking watching someone run a game on stream doesn’t hit the same, you likely haven’t tapped into a CaseOh_ stream.
YourRage
Name: Joshua Thurman
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 2.2m
Talk about going through multiple stages online; YourRage has had an interesting journey to the success he’s reached thus far. For a while, many thought they’d never see his face, as most early Rage content was just that: creating hilarious clips and faceless reactions to the biggest streamers and creators in the space, including FlightReacts and SoLLUMINATI. Through his hilarious commentary, ear-piercing screams during horror gameplay, and hilarious sidequests with the likes of Kai Cenat and the AMP squad, it was only a matter of time before Rage would align himself with an org like FaZe, a natural fit for their last true wave of content as a group. Rage is also the “R” in C.A.R.E., touching down with Cinna, Agent, and ExtraEmily for a Pokémon Go IRL Marathon in Hawaii that was the stuff today’s clippers dream of. Fast forward to Streamer University 2026, and not only was Rage helping the new students as a guidance counselor, but he got fits off the entire time. From the early days through FaZe and onto this chapter, Rage is building onto his legacy, one stream at a time.
Fanum
Name: Roberto Escanio
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 4m
The hometown hero. One of the foundational members of AMP. The inventor of the Fanum Tax, the guy who encouraged Kai Centat to pursue his content dreams, Fanum’s a decorated streamer in his own right. He’s been on his content grind since 2016, bringing the life of today’s New Yorker live and direct to YouTube before assembling with Agent to create Any Means Possible, one of the most impactful content groups running today, dropping heat as a squad on YouTube and with products like TONE, their brand of men’s hygiene products. When it comes to content, Fanum is an award-winning gamer, taking home the Best Roleplay Streamer award at the Streamer Awards in 2022, 2023, and 2025, as well as winning the Breakout Streamer award at the 2023 Streamys. A lot of that is due to his work on the Grand Theft Auto roleplay (RP) server D10, itself one of the bigger bilingual RP servers. (One has to wonder what Fanum will be getting into later this year when GTA VI finally drops.) Fanum’s an innovator, he’s a motivational speaker, and during Streamer University 2026, Fanum and the SUPD had the entire campus looking like a GTA lobby. The way he’s tackling the IRL game, it truly feels like the progress he’s made thus far is just the beginning.
DDG
Name: Darryl Granberry
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 2.4m
DDG making his way onto this streamers list is a testament to DDG’s career in content. Already a YouTube veteran, DDG has done it all. He’s one of the few who went from hardcore YouTuber (we’re talking he’s done everything from gaming to vlogging) to signed recording artist, but somewhere in the midst of becoming a father and cultivating the content careers of other creators, DDG dove headfirst into the world of Twitch, picking things up fast. Soon enough, Kai was calling DDG on for Streamer University, and even though DDG got let go from his position, he made the most of it, turning the “my ball” phrase he started using during Streamer U into “Are You My Ball,” a whole relationship competition show. This was followed by the formation of the Capaholics, the crew DDG, his brother DuB, Deshae Frost, and others were part of, capitalizing on the group stream craze. Hell, DDG even made an entire project live on Twitch, with input from his chat along the way. DDG, if anything, is a student of the game…any game. Put him in any field and he will figure out how to win.
RayAsianBoy
Name: Chen-Ruei Hsu
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 3.2m
Think about this: no one really knew who Ray was before that time in 2023 when he met Kai Cenat at a 7-11 in Japan live on stream. (Actually, if you asked Ray who knew this would have happened, he’d tell you “God did!”) A chance meeting that day turned into a few link-ups during Kai’s stay, and during each subsequent hangout, the natural bond between these two was formed. Soon, Ray was flying out to the AMP crib to link with the whole squad, learning more English and getting more familiar with the culture surrounding AMP as they spent time together. This eventually led to Ray attending Streamer University (and having a similar relationship with Brazilian content creator Tota), joining the Clover Boys, signing a deal with Adidas(!), and eventually winning Best Reality Streamer at the 2025 Streamer Awards. And that’s just the start; Ray was all over the Super Bowl LX, working with YouTube and Fanatics as talent. Again, this is all from meeting Kai Cenat at the 7-11. God did!
jasontheween
Name: Jason Nguyen
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 2.8m
While we wouldn’t imagine (or suggest) being cringe could help kickstart your career, jasontheween’s early TikTok content ended up making the future FaZe Clan member more relatable than others in his field. Part of Jason’s appeal when he first started out in 2021 is his charm; he may not make the shot or get the girl, but instead of wallowing, he’s turning that into content, putting his quest for love (and subsequent relationships) on full display. His stock rose to the point where, in 2204, Jason was among the new crop of FaZe Clan members, moving into their crib and collaborating with the likes of Max, Silky, and the rest of the crew in group outings, taking chat with him for the ride. His work has not only turned into musical collaborations (many of which detail his love life) but also appeared on Netflix, where Jason was part of season 2 of the Sidemen competition series Inside. Now fresh out of FaZe (along with the rest of his squad), Jason now has a few EPs under his belt, a bunch of World Cup 2026 fan interviews(?!), a couple million followers, and new opportunities to spread his everyman vibes to the masses.
Marlon
Name: Marlon Lundgren Garcia
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 2.8m
One of the more undeniable names to hit the streaming community, Marlon started from the bottom, and through a dedication to the craft and seizing opportunity, he’s become one of the bigger forces in the streaming game. Starting his streaming career in 2024, Marlon took a trip from Sweden to Miami, maintaining his stream through everything from a chance meeting with Lacy and Clix in Miami that became a friendship with the then-FaZe members to now being an official member of their current content organization, CORE. It took a bit for Marlon to get situated stateside, and in 2025, he was on a roll, from making national headlines after livestreaming with Natalie Portman’s son Aleph and appearing in Mariah Carey’s “Type Dangerous” video to appearing in Series 3 of Netflix’s Inside. Alongside the formation of CORE, 2026 has found Marlon being a part of Streamer University 2026 and even signed a deal with Nike this summer. And if that isn’t enough, Marlon is also a model, and has been seen working both London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week in 2025. He’s gifted enough in a number of fields to become a true force; the world may be Marlon’s.
2xRaKai
Name: QuVonn Linder
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 2.9m
Give RaKai a few years; if he keeps up at the rate he’s going now (and some of the OGs hang it up for good), he may top this list very soon. At only 17 years old, the recent high school graduate’s confidence has him acting like he’s paying the bills (though, given how his numbers are climbing, he probably should be paying some). Joining Twitch in 2023, RaKai’s high energy and unique vocal mannerisms make anything that comes out of his mouth hilarious, but it wasn’t until Kai Cenat took notice of “his son” that RaKai hit that next level. Soon, he was becoming a major fixture of Kai’s Mafiathon 2, primarily because Kai wanted to make sure RaKai was doing his homework. With his undeniable growth as a streamer and his mother’s blessing, RaKai has spent the last year turning into a must-watch streamer, and as part of the Clover Boys, he’s caused all sorts of mayhem, standing tall to members of AMP and their security. And say what you will about his relationship with Piper Rockelle, getting booed off the Rolling Loud stage, or his Under Armour shoe; the fact that he’s the one in those positions says a lot about his progression in the game.
N3on
Name: Mikyle Rafiq
Main Platform: Kick
Follower/Subscriber Count: 615K
For a time, N3on was one of the more hated streamers, for good reason. Sure, he was gaming initially, but his name was quickly attached to the clickbait videos he’d produce; just a few years ago, he was being lambasted over videos saying that he was going to be dying soon, or faking illnesses. You may even remember when DD Osama wanted the smoke, or the time he got arrested in Dubai. His name has been connected to controversy for so long that his desire to shed his toxic image and reinvent himself in 2025, telling Complex that, “it's funny for a second, but then it leads to absolutely nothing. It doesn't get you far, and it's not good energy to be around.” Since working on himself and his content, N3on has been hard to miss; from linking with everyone Iggy Azalea and Rampage Jackson to Mark Wahlberg, N3on has been on a journey of understanding himself while asking that the world take the time to understand him as well.
YonnaJay
Name: Yonna
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 1.4M
There’s something different about Yonna Jay. You could see it when she first stepped into Kai Cenat’s office at the start of Streamer University. Yonna looked excited but nervous, and that energy carried on throughout her time at Streamer U, where she eventually won the School Spirit award. Yonna was more known for her TikTok videos before attending Streamer University, and in less than a year, she has over half a million followers on Twitch. Why? She’s unique; sure, she’s Team Cute and Cuddly, but you also don’t want to play with Big Jenkins. She’s bringing theater kid energy wherever she is, and stands out in whatever group she’s a part of. She’s also down to have fun, trying her hand at everything from rapping to comedy, with the results surprising Yonna and the audience. And with that feature on Drake’s Iceman, you better watch out for Big Jenkins!
Adin Ross
Name: Adin Ross
Main Platform: Kick
Follower/Subscriber Count: 2.1m
Regardless of how you may feel about Adin Ross’s content, you have to recognize that he is the architect for a lot of what’s popped off in the world of streaming. While he reigns supreme on Kick now, Adin is the architect for how some of your favorite streamers Just Chat with their favorite rappers or celebrities; back in the early 2020s, Adin had the eyeballs of the zeitgeist, and had guests like Tory Lanez and 21 Savage exposed to this kind of livestreaming for the first time. He sat atop the Twitch mountain for a time, going through personal struggles, and emerged on top of the mountain at Kick. You may disagree with his views, as raw and unfiltered as they may be, but his brash nature earned him an interview with Donald Trump before he won his second term. Adin’s one of the most influential streamers on any platform; truly one of the clear faces on the Streaming Mt. Rushmore, like it or not.
Agent00
Name: Din Muktar
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 3.3m
Two words to describe the Canadian-born Agent00? Good dude! Initially known for his 2K content, Agent is one of the founding members of AMP, the groundbreaking collective that includes Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Duke Dennis. When he isn’t figuring out property (or whips) to purchase, Agent’s being one of the chiller hangs on Twitch. The cool thing about Agent is that he is always down for an adventure, which usually takes him into different circles on Twitch. Some of his most-watched content started out as collabs with streamers like Cinna and ExtraEmily, with the addition of YourRAGE to the quarter of C.A.R.E. being the stuff clipfarmers dream of. Whether it’s (respectfully) trying to ship Agent with any of the women he collabs with, following along with his weight loss journey, or just riding along for the hijinx he’s bound to get into, Agent is regularly one of the most genuinely fun streamers to watch. Hopefully you learn something from him as well; since Streamer University 2026, it’s been dope to see Agent continue to reach out and support some of our favorites from that class, including Pudgie and ijustlovepuzzles. W Agent, always.
Stableronaldo
Name: Rani Netz
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 5.2m
“I am the clip!” A popular refrain from Ronaldo, who’s seen his career go from the top of the mountain to taking a sharp fall. Instead of quitting, Ronaldo bet on himself, setting aggressive goals to raise his numbers through sheer consistency. This determination eventually led Ronaldo to collaborate with some of the biggest streamers, and he rebranded his content around the time FaZe transitioned to IRL streaming, which Ron took to perfectly. A self-proclaimed “troll,” his high-energy antics were a huge part of FaZe’s back-to-back Best Content Organization wins at the Streamer Awards (2024 and 2025). The crazy part? Ronaldo was working the red carpet as a host, both years. A true testament to the hours spent improving upon himself and his content. One has to imagine that, with their new CORE initiative, Ronaldo and company could vie for those Best Content Org awards once again!
PlaqueBoyMax
Name: Maxwell Dent
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 2.8m
West Orange, New Jersey’s own PlaqueBoyMax is one of the more interesting innovators on this list. Getting his Twitch career started in 2021, Max tackled a variety of topics on stream, from culture to his personal relationships. Some time in 2022, Max started to livestream a series of Song Wars, where various individuals would battle by playing a song on stream, judged by whoever was live with the artists and Max at the time. This trend ended up attracting the likes of 42 Dugg, DaBaby, Trippie Redd, and others. After joining FaZe Clan in 2024, Max took that concept up a notch with In the Booth, where he’d invite artists on stream to create a song that he’d engineer live on stream, a dope concept that has turned into music with Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, 41, and one of the biggest hits of Max’s career so far, “Pink Dreads” alongside DDG. With all of this success online, Max was having issues offline that led to his eventual departure from FaZe Clan, but you can’t count the Jersey boy out; he’s now a Grammy-nominated artist, coming up short of taking home the trophy with Fred Again and Skepta, but when he’s dropping lowkey bangers like “Diva” in the midst of his streaming schedule, we have a feeling Max has some plaques waiting for him in the future.
Jynxzi
Name: Nicholas Stewart
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 11.1m
In 2026, “streaming” can mean so many things. The “IRL” aspect of livestreaming has opened up the world of possibilities for the medium, but at its core, streamers like Jynxzi will always be around…even if they aren’t getting close to touching 11 million on Twitch solely through Xbox gaming. That’s a unique feat for Jynxzi, who embodies the rage that rests in the gut of every gamer, especially those who rock with first-person shooters like Rainbow Six Siege. What’s awesome for Jynxzi as well is that he didn’t change his content at all; he’s playing the same game and providing the same rage. One big part has been his consistency; at some point, viewers will continue to see if he’s rising higher in the leaderboards. That said, you have to shout out the virality of TikTok, which was the medium that Jynxzi rage clips thrived on. No subathons, no gimmicks, not even a fancy setup; just Jynxzi, his console, and his headset. That can be enough to conquer the world.
Cinna
Name: Brittany Watts
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 1.4m
What a difference a couple of years make, huh? Despite not seeing herself as a social butterfly, once Cinna started collaborating with Agent (where their natural chemistry allowed viewers to see how funny she truly can be), everyone took notice. From the summer of 2024 on, Cinna’s been everywhere. She’s a back-to-back Sapphire Award winner, taking home the award in 2024 and 2025, which is well deserved considering she’s done everything from marathon streams with Agent and two Sis-A-Thons with Valkyrae to regularly popping up on streams with ExtraEmily, Nmplol, and others. It got to the point that the rumor was that Cinna may be joining FaZe Clan, which would’ve made sense; Cinna’s been on a roll. Case in point? She’s in the middle of her month-long CINNATHON right now. From dropping gems on the Streamer University student body to getting into all kinds of shenanigans IRL, Cinna truly feels at home amongst any group she finds herself in—your new best friend in your head.
Kai Cenat
Name: Kai Cenat
Main Platform: Twitch
Follower/Subscriber Count: 21.6m
Do you know how dope you have to be at streaming to be one of the few household names from the streaming world…months after you’ve left the world of streaming? Kai was still the most-followed Twitch streamer and the streamer with the most subs, feats he achieved through some of the most engaging streaming content (and concepts) ever thrown on Twitch. His 2025 was the stuff of legend: who else could say they livestreamed the BET Awards, WWE’s Royal Rumble, and the Grammys? If they livestreamed at all three, did they also hold a subathon featuring LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, and other greats to kick it live on stream? Did they also invite some of the freshest faces in content and streaming to pick up real game from OGs like ExtraEmily and DDG, all on him? If they can possibly say they did all that, could they then say they put a group of their friends into a content house to help them blow up on their own? Take home four Streamer Awards (for Best Streamed Event, Best Just Chatting Streamer, Best Marathon Stream, and Best Streamed Collab)? Kai’s different, and proved that fact when he returned to Twitch earlier this year. And while he’s been doing everything from diving back into Minecraft Hardcore with Speed and working out at Diamond Gym, Kai also brought back Streamer University, which itself is an amazing feat considering everything else he had going on. Kai built a platform for himself, his homies, and now, the future of the streaming community. Truly a one-of-a-kind individual, and a GOAT when it comes to streaming.
IShowSpeed
Name: Darren Watkins Jr.
Main Platform: YouTube
Follower/Subscriber Count: 60.6m
Without a doubt, Speed is at the top of the streaming mountain, figuratively and literally, bringing his infectious personality across the globe, immediately flanked by hundreds of eager fans, viewers, and anyone within a certain radius of Speed’s aura. After taking home the Get Off Your A** Award (Best IRL Streamer), Best International Streamer, and Streamer of the Year awards at the 2024 Streamer Awards, Speed kept it moving, touring South America before competing in the Royal Rumble (during a livestream). He played in the Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley Stadium, and toured China and Europe before embarking on a 35-day “Speed Does America” tour, taking him across the United States, where he’d try local foods, turn up with the youth, and go sight seeing. This all felt in preparation for his “life-changing” Speed Does Africa tour, which found Speed hitting 20 African countries over the span of 28 days. This was all on top of the release of his five-part Speed Goes Pro YouTube series and being added to Fortnite.
Speed kept up the pace in 2026, with an amazing Caribbean Tour leading to dreams of livestreaming in space and going on tour during the World Cup. And this is all after Speed wrestled in the opening match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, putting Logan Paul through a table. With plans to stream in space, Speed then hit another tour during the 2026 World Cup, which culminated in Speed performing his single “World Cup (Champions)” during the World Cup 2026 final’s closing ceremony. With word that he’s recently purchased space for a new content studio, expect the next chapter of Speed’s journey to somehow be bigger than the last!