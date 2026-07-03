Chuck Inglish

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

The Cool Kids are pictured in a new album cover
Music

The Cool Kids Share Final Installments of Triple Album, ‘Baby Oil Staircase’ and ‘Chillout’

Earlier this month, the duo released its new album 'Before Sh*t Got Weird,' featuring appearances from Chance the Rapper and Guapdad 4000, among others.

Trace William Cowen1580 days ago
Cover art for The Cool Kids new album
Music

The Cool Kids Share New Album ‘Before Sh*t Got Weird’ f/ J.I.D, Chance the Rapper, 6lack, Larry June, and More

The Cool Kids have dropped 'Before Sh*t Got Weird,' the first episode of their triple album which will also see two solo full-lengths from the rappers.

tara mahadevan1597 days ago
The Cool Kids announce new album 'Before Shit Got Weird'
Music

The Cool Kids Release New Single "It's Yours, Pt. 2"

The Cool Kids return with a single from the upcoming album 'Before Shit Got Weird,' the first of three full-lengths they plan on dropping in 2022. 

Brad Callas1632 days ago
burnout 4
Music

LNDN DRGS Drop 'Burnout 4' Project f/ Smoke DZA, Chuck Inglish, and More

After Jay Worthy dropped his collaborative EP with Shlohmo this year, the rapper has teamed-up with producer Sean House again for a new LNDN DRGS project.

Joe Price2045 days ago
blm blackout
Life

Blackout Tuesday Posts Are Hiding Critical Information Under Black Lives Matter Hashtag

Many users took to Instagram on Tuesday, to post images of black squares in solidarity with black people who have been victims of police violence.

tara mahadevan2237 days ago
Advertisement
chuck at highline
Music

Why Chuck Inglish Is Calling Rick Ross a Hypocrite Over Birdman Beef

Chuck Inglish has put Rick Ross on blast over a beat placement.

Shawn Setaro3113 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Chuck Inglish Announces The Cool Kids Are Reuniting

Chuck Inglish announced on Twitter that The Cool Kids are reuniting after a long hiatus.

Joshua Espinoza3656 days ago
Music

Listen to King Chip's "Fat Raps 3" f/ Chuck Inglish, Earlly Mac, Curren$y and Big Sean

The Cleveland rapper drops the third installment of "Fat Raps."

Eric Diep3871 days ago
Music

Listen to Chuck Inglish's Remix of Vic Mensa's "Down On My Luck"

The perfect tune for the weekend.

Eric Diep4094 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Sir Michael Rocks Confirms "THE COOL KIDS ARE NEVER COMING BACK."

If you want new Cool Kids, you can kick rocks.

Bryan Hahn4101 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Kid Cudi and King Chip's "Chillen While We Sippin'"

The duo once known as Almight GloryUS has a new track out courtesy of Blended Babies and Chuck Inglish.

Justin Block4235 days ago
Music

Listen to Key!'s "Suite" f/ Wavy Wallace

Produced by Chuck Inglish.

Zach Frydenlund4271 days ago
Music

Listen to Father's "Look At Wrist (The Cool Kids Remix)

Father links with Chuck and Mikey Rocks for the remix.

Zach Frydenlund4300 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Premiere: Watch Chuck Inglish's Video for "Legs" f/ Chromeo

Chuck's debut solo album, "Convertibles," is out now.

Zach Frydenlund4427 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream Chuck Inglish's Debut Solo Album "Convertibles"

The Detroit rapper/producer offers up his solo debut full-length.

edwinortiz4489 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Chuck Inglish Trades Bars With Action Bronson on His New Record "Gametime"

Off Chuck's solo debut album <em>Convertibles</em>.

edwinortiz4492 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App