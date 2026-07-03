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The Cool Kids Share Final Installments of Triple Album, ‘Baby Oil Staircase’ and ‘Chillout’
Earlier this month, the duo released its new album 'Before Sh*t Got Weird,' featuring appearances from Chance the Rapper and Guapdad 4000, among others.
The Cool Kids Share New Album ‘Before Sh*t Got Weird’ f/ J.I.D, Chance the Rapper, 6lack, Larry June, and More
The Cool Kids have dropped 'Before Sh*t Got Weird,' the first episode of their triple album which will also see two solo full-lengths from the rappers.
The Cool Kids Release New Single "It's Yours, Pt. 2"
The Cool Kids return with a single from the upcoming album 'Before Shit Got Weird,' the first of three full-lengths they plan on dropping in 2022.
LNDN DRGS Drop 'Burnout 4' Project f/ Smoke DZA, Chuck Inglish, and More
After Jay Worthy dropped his collaborative EP with Shlohmo this year, the rapper has teamed-up with producer Sean House again for a new LNDN DRGS project.
Blackout Tuesday Posts Are Hiding Critical Information Under Black Lives Matter Hashtag
Many users took to Instagram on Tuesday, to post images of black squares in solidarity with black people who have been victims of police violence.
Why Chuck Inglish Is Calling Rick Ross a Hypocrite Over Birdman Beef
Chuck Inglish has put Rick Ross on blast over a beat placement.
Chuck Inglish Announces The Cool Kids Are Reuniting
Chuck Inglish announced on Twitter that The Cool Kids are reuniting after a long hiatus.
Listen to King Chip's "Fat Raps 3" f/ Chuck Inglish, Earlly Mac, Curren$y and Big Sean
The Cleveland rapper drops the third installment of "Fat Raps."
Premiere: Chuck Inglish and Lili K. Celebrate the Most Important Meal of the Day on "Sunday Brunch"
Brunch enthusiasts unite.
Listen to Chuck Inglish's Remix of Vic Mensa's "Down On My Luck"
The perfect tune for the weekend.
Sir Michael Rocks Confirms "THE COOL KIDS ARE NEVER COMING BACK."
If you want new Cool Kids, you can kick rocks.
Listen to Kid Cudi and King Chip's "Chillen While We Sippin'"
The duo once known as Almight GloryUS has a new track out courtesy of Blended Babies and Chuck Inglish.
Listen to Key!'s "Suite" f/ Wavy Wallace
Produced by Chuck Inglish.
Listen to Father's "Look At Wrist (The Cool Kids Remix)
Father links with Chuck and Mikey Rocks for the remix.
Premiere: Watch Chuck Inglish's Video for "Legs" f/ Chromeo
Chuck's debut solo album, "Convertibles," is out now.
Stream Chuck Inglish's Debut Solo Album "Convertibles"
The Detroit rapper/producer offers up his solo debut full-length.
Chuck Inglish Trades Bars With Action Bronson on His New Record "Gametime"
Off Chuck's solo debut album <em>Convertibles</em>.
Chuck Inglish Drops Posse "Money Clip" Featuring Vic Mensa, Retch, Hassani Kwess & Sulaiman
From <em>Convertibles</em>.