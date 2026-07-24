Lil Durk

Lil Durk is a Chicago-born rapper and singer who helped popularize melodic drill music, emerging as a key figure in the genre’s mainstream expansion. As the leader of the Only the Family collective and an artist signed to Alamo Records, he has crafted a catalog that blends vivid street narratives with emotional vulnerability, distinguishing him in hip-hop since his early 2010s debut. Fans return because of his ability to fuse raw storytelling with catchy melodic hooks, creating tracks that resonate both on the streets and in mainstream playlists. His collaborations with artists like Drake and Lil Baby highlight his influence across hip-hop’s evolving soundscape, while his frequent viral moments on streaming platforms underscore his impact on the genre’s cultural conversation.

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Lil Durk performs at the Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park on July 30, 2022, in Chicago.
Music

Lil Durk Wins Motion to Have Racketeering Charges Excluded From Upcoming Trial

In a major victory, the Chicago rapper's trial will no longer include two recently-added racketeering counts.

Shawn Setaro14 days ago
Big Meech wearing sunglasses and a pink shirt with a graphic; Lil Durk wearing a puffer jacket, looking upwards.
Music

Big Meech Calls Out Rappers for Going Silent on Lil Durk

Meech urged the hip-hop community to speak up for Durk, arguing that too few artists are publicly backing the Chicago rapper as he fights federal murder-for-hire charges.

Mark Elibert21 days ago
Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Lil Durk Files Motion to Sever New Racketeering Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case

Durk wants to separate out his new charges from his old ones.

Shawn Setaro28 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Rapper Lil Durk performs during Morehouse & Spelman College Homecoming 2023 at Morehouse College on October 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Lil Durk’s Co-Defendants File Motion to Sever Ties From Rapper In Murder-for-Hire Case

OTF members Deandre Wilson and David Lindsey have renewed their motion to sever from Durk's murder-for-hire case.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
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Durk performing on stage, wearing a patterned shirt and jewelry, with a drummer in the background and "OTF" on the drum.
Music

Lil Durk's Legal Team Responds to New Racketeering Charge: 'This Indictment Is Lipstick on a Pig'

The latest indictment, Durk’s lawyers argue, is a “pathetic pivot” centered on “old accusations.”

Trace William Cowen53 days ago
Lil Durk.
Music

Lil Durk Prosecutors Reportedly Seeking to Add More Charges Before Trial

The rapper, who has been in custody since 2024, is scheduled to head to court for his murder-for-hire trial in August.

Jaelani Turner-Williams66 days ago
G Herbo wearing a blue beanie and a gray hoodie with patches, sitting indoors. A blurred artwork is in the background.
Music

G Herbo on ‘Slide for Von’ Meme and Internet Narratives: ‘They In Your Head’

The rapper said that, as with many other artists such as Lil Durk, fans are trying to get into rapper's heads amid rap beefs.

Joe Price70 days ago
Lil Durk
Music

Lil Durk's OTF Names New CEO Amidst Murder-For-Hire Case

Cedrick "SB" Earsery is also Durk's manager.

Trey Alston88 days ago
Lil Durk.
Music

Lil Durk Updates Fans On Mental State, Says He Wants to 'Save' Next Generation

The incarcerated rapper explained that he's "tired of being a pawn for the culture."

Trey Alston119 days ago
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Attorney Brian Steel speaking at a press conference, and rapper Lil Durk performing onstage.
Music

Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Case: Brian Steel Joins Defense Team (UPDATE)

Steel famously represented Young Thug in his long-winded racketeering trial.

Joe Price141 days ago
Lil Durk
Music

Lil Durk’s Daughter Prank Calls Her Father While He’s in Jail

Bella Banks joked about him being in protective custody.

tara mahadevan145 days ago
Lil Durk with dreadlocks wearing a light-colored jacket, looking upward against a dark background.
Music

Lil Durk Trial Delayed Until August as Judge Denies Severance Request

The Chicago rapper will remain in custody as prosecutors and defense prepare for a joint trial tied to the alleged 2022 murder-for-hire plot.

Mark Elibert151 days ago
(L) Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Center) Drake's son, Adonis, wears OVO and OTF chains. (R) Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Drake Shares Photo of Son Adonis Wearing Rare OVO-OTF Chain Gifted by Lil Durk

Fans see the move as a quiet show of solidarity amid Durk’s legal battle.

Mark Elibert153 days ago
Los Angeles, CA - February 04: Winner Lil Durk, with trophy, for "All My Life," at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.
Music

Lil Durk's Murder-for-Hire Trial May Be Pushed Back to August

Three co-defendants have requested a separate trial, and the ruling on that will determine the start date.

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago
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Lil Durk.
Music

Lil Durk Trial: Judge Issues Mixed Verdict on Lyric and Video Evidence Inclusion

A split decision cut out most of the videos, allowed some of the lyrics, and punted on the rest until later in the month.

Shawn Setaro164 days ago

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