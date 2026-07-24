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Just weeks before Durk's murder-for-hire trial was supposed to start, prosecutors added racketeering to the mix. Here's how it happened, and what it means.Shawn Setaro
From Young Thug's alligator tank top to Pharrell's hat, these are some of the unhinged things that we've seen celebrities wear over the years.Mike DeStefano
Lil Durk has released his ninth studio album, 'Deep Thoughts.' It's the most somber project of his career, reflecting the uncertain future facing the Chicago rapper.Peter A. Berry
Lil Durk was arrested on federal murder-for-hire charges for allegedly putting a hit on rival Quando Rondo. Here’s a rundown of how their relationship evolved.Dimas Sanfiorenzo