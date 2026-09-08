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Insanul Ahmed

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Insanul Ahmed is a journalist, editor, and content creator known for his work covering hip-hop music with social commentary. He has contributed to publications like Complex, Genius, GQ. Ahmed is recognized for his deep understanding of hip-hop, rap culture, and the intersection of music with broader cultural trends. He has interviewed everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Dr. Dre to Mac Miller to Method Man. His writing often includes interviews, long-form pieces, and listicles that have helped define modern music journalism. He's highly regarded for his ability to contextualize hip-hop within wider social and cultural narratives. Beyond his editorial work, Ahmed is also known for his presence on TikTok and Twitter, where he shares insights and engages with fans of music and culture.

Joined July 2014 | 1092 posts
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Latest Stories

A stylized image with Jay-Z in a New York jersey, a woman in a swimsuit, and another person. The background features bold graphics.

Jay-Z's "The Blueprint" at 25: 10 Facts About Hov's Classic

Here are some details about Hov's masterpiece album 'The Blueprint' that we discovered after some digging that might have escaped most listeners.

Insanul Ahmed6 days ago
A person in a bear costume sits on bleachers, framed by an ornate golden design against a dark background.

The Making of Kanye West's "The College Dropout"

We talked to just about everyone involved in the making of Kanye West's classic debut album, 'The College Dropout.' This is the oral history of how it all came together.

Insanul Ahmed8 days ago
Abstract artwork with a dark figure on the left and a light, textured area with curved lines on the right, surrounded by brushstrokes.

The Making of Common's 'Resurrection'

Common Sense, No I.D., Twilite Tone, and others discuss the making of the 1994 classic.

Insanul Ahmed8 days ago
Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

Insanul Ahmed37 days ago
Mac Miller in a black jacket and white cap holds a water bottle, with tattoos visible on his hands, in a dimly lit room.

Mac Miller's 25 Favorite Albums

In 2013, Mac Miller broke down his 25 favorite albums of all time, spanning everyone from Big L to The Beatles.

Insanul Ahmed45 days ago
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Some of the best dressed New York rappers of all time include Fabolous, Jay-Z, ASAP Rocky, Lil Kim, and Jim Jones.

The 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time

From pioneers like LL Cool J to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and ASAP Rocky, these are the 35 best dressed New York rappers of all time.

Insanul Ahmed49 days ago
Abstract illustration of Nas' face with geometric patterns and dots overlaying it, set against a textured orange background of Queensbridge housing projects in New York City. This was the cover of It Was Written.

The Making of Nas' 'It Was Written'

Thirty years ago, Nas released 'It Was Written', his classic follow up to 'Illmatic.' Here is the story of how he avoided the sophomore slump.

Insanul Ahmed78 days ago
A man in a black t-shirt and cap stands in front of a house, surrounded by a smoky, artistic background.

The Making of T.I.'s "Trap Muzik"

As T.I. prepares to release his final album, revisit the inside story behind every song on Trap Muzik, the breakout album that made him the King of the South.

Insanul Ahmed85 days ago
Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Insanul Ahmed87 days ago
Jay-Z with an afro hairstyle and sunglasses sings passionately into a microphone, wearing a denim shirt, against a purple background. This is a photo from Roots Picnic 2026

A History of Jay-Z's Slickest Sneak-Disses

From Jay-Z dissing Drake and Nicki Minaj at Roots Picnic to his subliminal shots at Mase back in the day, Hov has never been shy about sliding in a jab or two.

Insanul Ahmed108 days ago
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50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Insanul Ahmed113 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Insanul Ahmed118 days ago
Abstract artwork featuring two men with serious expressions, surrounded by a colorful, smoky background.

The Making of Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous'

For the 30th anniversary of its release, we got Havoc, Prodigy, Q-Tip, and everyone else involved to tell the stories behind Mobb Deep's 'The Infamous.'

Insanul Ahmed145 days ago
A collage of Jay-Z in various styles and outfits, showcasing his evolution over time. Each Jay-Z represents a different era and album, from Reasonable Doubt to Blueprint.

Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best

From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.

Insanul Ahmed161 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Insanul Ahmed164 days ago
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Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Insanul Ahmed180 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a Rocawear jacket and beanie, sitting against a dark background. He has created two of the best rap albums of all time, 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint.'

Why Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Is Better Than 'Reasonable Doubt'

Jay-Z is doing two concerts at Yankee Stadium—one celebrating 'Reasonable Doubt,' the other celebrating 'The Blueprint.' But which album is better?"

Insanul Ahmed182 days ago
Eminem in 99 with hands on his head, displaying tattoos on his forearms, looking directly at the camera. The rapper had just put out his classic debut album The Slim Shady LP.

Why Eminem's 'The Slim Shady LP' Is Funnier—and Scarier—Than You Remember

Eminem released his debut album 'The Slim Shady LP' on February 23rd, 1999. On the album's anniversary, we explore the themes and significance of the classic.

Insanul Ahmed206 days ago

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