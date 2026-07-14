Complex introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz

Have you ever wondered how well you actually know sneakers? You can now put that to the test with the launch of Complex Sneakers’ free online daily sneaker quiz.

A free sneaker quiz will be live on Complex daily. Topics will range from Air Jordan release dates and Kobe Bryant’s sneaker line to notable Nike Air Max designs and Nike Air Force 1s, and more. The rules are simple. There will be five questions total, and the quizzes are timed, meaning they’re scored based on how many you get right and how fast you complete them.

Those taking the quiz, which goes live every morning at 8am EST, will compete against the Complex community, with top scores displayed on the leaderboard. Top performers will be able to unlock special badges, including “Perfect Score,” “Podium Finisher,” and more. Quiz takers will also be able to track their streak of completing the quiz daily.

How many perfect scores can you achieve on our quizzes, and how fast can you do it? Find out in our Complex 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz.