Sir Michael Rocks

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The Cool Kids are pictured in a new album cover
Music

The Cool Kids Share Final Installments of Triple Album, ‘Baby Oil Staircase’ and ‘Chillout’

Earlier this month, the duo released its new album 'Before Sh*t Got Weird,' featuring appearances from Chance the Rapper and Guapdad 4000, among others.

Trace William Cowen1579 days ago
Cover art for The Cool Kids new album
Music

The Cool Kids Share New Album ‘Before Sh*t Got Weird’ f/ J.I.D, Chance the Rapper, 6lack, Larry June, and More

The Cool Kids have dropped 'Before Sh*t Got Weird,' the first episode of their triple album which will also see two solo full-lengths from the rappers.

tara mahadevan1596 days ago
The Cool Kids announce new album 'Before Shit Got Weird'
Music

The Cool Kids Release New Single "It's Yours, Pt. 2"

The Cool Kids return with a single from the upcoming album 'Before Shit Got Weird,' the first of three full-lengths they plan on dropping in 2022. 

Brad Callas1631 days ago
mother-nature
Music

Listen to Mother Nature's 'SZNZ' Mixtape f/ Valee, Sir Michael Rocks, and More

Rap duo Mother Nature has shared their latest mixtape 'SZNZ,' which boasts features from fellow Chicago natives Valee, Sir Michael Rocks, and more.

tara mahadevan1914 days ago
sir michael rocks i see video
Music

Premiere: Sir Michael Rocks Heads to New Delhi in "I See" Video

"I really wanted to capture the dry, rugged atmosphere and lawless feel of the post-apocalyptic world."

Eric Skelton2970 days ago
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Jack Beats "Vibrate" single cover art
Music

Premiere: Jack Beats Links With Sir Michael Rocks for Club Rockin' New Single "Vibrate"

One-half of The Cool Kids hops on a G-house-y new single from veteran house duo Jack Beats.

Khal3053 days ago
Music

Premiere: Sir Michael Rocks Drops "How Are You So Calm" and Announces 'Populair 2'

Michael's new project will be released April 8.

edwinortiz3761 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Stream Sir Michael Rocks' 'Populair' Project

The project will be available for purchase on iTunes tomorrow.

Zach Frydenlund3963 days ago
Music

Sir Michael Rocks Announces His Album 'Populair' Will Release In July

Sir Michael Rocks announces that 'Populair' will drop next month.

Jay Balfour4062 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Sir Michael Rocks Confirms "THE COOL KIDS ARE NEVER COMING BACK."

If you want new Cool Kids, you can kick rocks.

Bryan Hahn4100 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch Sir Michael Rocks' "Pull Up" Video

From his forthcoming project, 'Populair.'

Zach Frydenlund4124 days ago
Music

Listen to Father's "Look At Wrist (The Cool Kids Remix)

Father links with Chuck and Mikey Rocks for the remix.

Zach Frydenlund4299 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Watch Sir Michael Rocks' "Kill Switch" Video f/ Robb Banks and Pouya

Rocks will also be heading out on a 12-city tour later this month.

Zach Frydenlund4329 days ago

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