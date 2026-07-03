Featured
Here's what Rick Ross, Zendaya, Bootymath and more were bumping this year.Lauren Nostro
We combed the blogs and the streets to find the newest rap acts popping in Chi City.Andrew Barber
Hit-Boy has shaped the sound of modern rap over the past decade. Check out our ranking of his best songs before he goes head-to-head with Mike WiLL Made-It in the latest VERZUZ on January 30th.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Ahead of his VERZUZ showdown with Hit-Boy on January 30th, we’re ranking the songs that made Mike WiLL Made-It one of the most best producers of the 2010s.Dimas Sanfiorenzo