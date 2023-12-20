What is your hope for the Lyrical Lemonade album when it's finally out in the world?

I try not to be prideful at all—as a person, as a creative, as a director. And I know that I'm not the best at what I do. But I wanted to do something that I know no one's ever done before... To be a director that does an album and does a video for every song on the album, that then extends into one full visual album piece that is stitched together after they all come out as individual pieces—understanding that attention spans are short and not giving them that full piece just yet, but giving it to them in pieces if they want to digest it that way, and then giving them that longer format. That is something I'm excited about and very proud of. Regardless of what it does and how it performs, knowing that I did it is probably the greatest accomplishment about the album.

I just hope that it inspires people to push the boundaries and do things that they normally wouldn't do. I found myself very uncomfortable and overwhelmed in many points of this process and I've learned so much from it as a man, as a creative, as so many different things. When you push your boundaries, you learn so much about yourself and what you want to be better at. That's what I hope that it does. I hope it inspires people. Just have fun. Disregard everything else. Nothing matters that much. We're gonna die one day, just put shit out. I hope that that's what this album does, and inspires people to do just that.

How has your outlook on creativity changed lately? Are you changing your priorities about how you want to use your time?

Yeah. Lyrical Lemonade just turned 10 a couple of months ago. I'll be 28 next year, and I'm a very driven, passionate person. There are so many different things I want to do. There are things I want to do career-wise, and I have things I wanna do in my personal life. I think it's time to start doing some of those things, and after the album comes out, I'll speak on what that exactly means.

But yeah, it's crazy. There have been 400 Lyrical Lemonade videos and I've directed and edited every one of those. If I were to add up all the hours I've spent writing, shooting, and editing, it's been a lot. A lot of my life consists of this. I'm looking forward to doing other things.

It's kind of miraculous because Lyrical Lemonade as a company, we have around 10 employees. Obviously we outsource for different projects sometimes, but there's like 10 of us between all of the things we do. Like, when we did the Minions collab, that's like three guys on our end handling this big corporate company and doing all these different things. It's really fun, but at the same time, it's kind of a miracle how amazing everything's been running with us being in the midst of so many different things. I'm excited to zoom out for a second and structure things and run the company again, because I don't know if I've ever really done that. It's just fallen into place because we've made a few right turns, but there's really been no organization.

We don't go into things like, "Oh, here's our 12-month plan." We take it day by day, literally. I mean that in the purest sense. Like, we do not know what the fuck's going on. [Laughs.] It just works out. So I want to add a little bit more structure in my career, in my life—personal and work—all the way through, and that's what I'm gonna start working on next year.

A few years ago, you tweeted, "I want to direct a Drake video someday." And this year, it happened. What was it like getting the call to direct the video for "Another Late Night"?

The Drake thing was interesting because there's been so many points where we got so close. I remember the first time he was like, "Yo, let's do something," it was actually shortly after I put out that tweet in 2020. Blogs and stuff were picking it up and he DM'd me, and we talked about doing something then. So that was step one of like, "Oh wow, we might do a video." Then a year or two later, he mentioned he had a song for us. But the song never came in. And then the next year he's like, "Yo, I got the song for us." Then he sent the song and it was "Search & Rescue." We didn't end up doing that. Then the next step was, we actually did one.

It was a crazy feeling. I mean, he's the biggest artist in the world, and he is also an incredible human being. He's a joy to work with. He feels like he's your friend. I think everyone feels like that. Even on the internet, they feel like they can relate to Drake in some sense—like, he just feels like that guy they can hang out with. And that's how he is. He's super personable and it was an honor to work with him. I hope that we can do more.

The video itself is crazy. The part with the chain is my favorite. How did you approach the actual creation of the video?

That whole video was interesting how it came about because there were so many different songs we were supposed to shoot off the [For All The Dogs] album. It was really this moving target because he was trying to shoot videos while he was on tour. So we figured out we were gonna shoot it like a day prior. We were picking the song like an hour before we shot it in his hotel room. We were just going through songs, but a lot of them were like, "OK, let's shoot half of this and then finish it here." But one of the songs that was finished that I liked was "Another Late Night." Also, Yachty happened to be in town that day and I feel really comfortable working with Yachty. It just felt like the right thing to do in that moment, especially with the circumstances. It was like, OK, we have to shoot this video in like two and a half hours. We're gonna have to find a random spot to shoot it tonight, still sourcing all of that as we go. It felt like the good run-and-gun option to go with. So we shot it.

In the video, there's that car that we had from Alex Choi. It's funny because Drake had sent me this car on Instagram and he was like, “Can you find this car?” I found the car and I looked deeper into it and I realized it was Christmas lights, like taped down onto a car. So I let him know we could do this with any car—just pick what car you wanna do and we could figure it out. And he's like, "No, I want that car," and he flew that car in a cargo plane to Vancouver because he liked that specific car. It was cool because we got to have Alex Choi be there and be a part of it. He established this look, with the Christmas light car, so to have him be involved was important.

So we had this car, and we had Drake and Yachty in this open parking lot. The Christmas lights on the car were interesting because I was like, "How do we build this into a theme that makes sense?" I'm always trying to make sense of things just a little bit, so it feels like a cohesive piece. So in post [production], step one was: I knew I wanted to put Christmas lights on all of the trees. And then I knew that I needed an intro that said something along the lines of, "Christmas came early." It was like an hour before we put out the video and it looked good without the intro, but I was like, "It needs something." So I hit Yachty and he sent a few versions of him saying "Christmas came early" over in a voice memo and I placed it in there. And it just made sense of it.

There are certain moments in that video that are very captivating and pull you in. There's the intro, all of the car scenes are really fun, the Christmas lights, and then people's favorite is that Yachty chain animation. As soon as I saw the chain on set, I knew we needed to turn it into something. You know, with this Concrete moment and where that's going, there's world-building there already, and this was the first look that people had gotten at Yachty's new chain because he had gotten it recently. So I wanted to build it into a 3D moment with a match cut of it going, and then flipping the match cut back into him. But it all needed to happen within the parking lot.

So I worked with my friends Reduciano and Aid6n on that. They're crazy with 3D and we pulled it together perfectly. With 3D moments like that, match cuts and building an environment that feels consistent with the video makes it 10 times better. It just worked really well. That's a moment I'll look back at forever, visually, as being something that turned out exactly as I envisioned it, and then some.