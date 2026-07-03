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CyHi The Prynce
Music

CyHi Releases Track About the Downfall of G.O.O.D. Music

He reveals how he really feels about Ye, too.

Trey Alston132 days ago
Rapper Sheck Wes performs during Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy on May 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Sheck Wes Seemingly Suggests Label Issues: 'I Made Mo Bamba How Can One Be in Debt'

"I just wanna drop my music dawg," Sheck previously told fans.

Joe Price133 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses, a patterned bandana, and a white jacket, partially covering his face with the jacket collar. Kanye West has a history of apologizing for his actions.
Music

A History of Kanye West Apologizing for His Actions

Kanye West has embarked on an apology tour, expressing regret for his antisemitic comments and actions. He has a long history of apologizing for his behavior.

Rashad Grove170 days ago
Teyana Taylor holding a Golden Globe, wearing a black dress. Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Teyana Taylor Won't 'Abandon' Kanye West Over Hateful Remarks: 'Don't Have to Agree With Everything'

The 2026 Golden Globes winner previously worked with Ye on the "Fade" video and her 'K.T.S.E.' album.

Trace William Cowen184 days ago
A black and white image of Kanye West standing near a wall with various signs. The signs include phrases like "No Tweeting" and "No Pictures."
Music

Kanye West: Project Runaway (Cover Story)

When it was time for Kanye West to record, he thought of everyone he wanted to work with...and invited them all to paradise. Complex got an exclusive invite to watch history being made.

Noah Callahan-Bever236 days ago
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Big Sean wearing a black graphic T-shirt and a gold chain, standing outdoors with a neutral expression.
Music

7 Things You Didn't Know About Big Sean's 'Dark Sky Paradise'

Big Sean's Dark Sky Paradise is not only his best album, but also the strongest argument for why he deserves to be mentioned among the top-tier MCs of his era.

Kahn Davison378 days ago
John Legend in a white T-shirt and Kanye West in a patterned polo shirt pose together indoors.
Music

John Legend on Kanye West Claiming He Smells Like Mashed Potatoes: 'Obviously, I Smell Great'

Potato jokes aside, Legend says Ye's current status is "sad."

Trace William Cowen380 days ago
Pusha T in a maroon suit with embellishments; Travis Scott in casual wear with sunglasses, standing against a Fanatics backdrop.
Music

Pusha T Confirms He's Dissing Travis Scott on Fiery New Clipse Track "So Be It"

Pusha called out Travis for allowing Drake to take shots at Pharrell on "Meltdown."

Trace William Cowen394 days ago
Ye and Pusha T
Music

Pusha T Reflects on Kanye West Falling Out: ‘You’re Sick… Detrimental to Everything’

Push parted ways with Ye in late 2022, following his antisemitic remarks.

tara mahadevan409 days ago
Ye and Pusha T
Music

Kanye West Says He Misses Pusha T’s ‘Friendship’ After Release of New Clipse Track

On Friday, Clipse shared the Pharrell-produced song, "Ace Trumpets."

tara mahadevan412 days ago
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Kacy Hill attends the 2024 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California/Travis Scott at the Joopiter Dinner Party hosted by Pharrell Williams and Nigo during Paris Fashion Week Menswear Fall/Winter 2025 at Le Royal Monceau - Raffles on January 22, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

Kacy Hill Tells Travis Scott Fans to Stop Trolling Her Over “90210”: 'Ship Has Sailed'

The singer said she has "no bad blood" towards her former G.O.O.D. Music label mate.

Jaelani Turner-Williams467 days ago
This is a photo of 50 Cent and Desiigner
Music

50 Cent Recalls Declining Opportunity to Sign Desiigner: ‘I Was Struggling’

On 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game,' 50 Cent couldn't recall the rapper's name but remembered that he sounded similar to Future.

Jaelani Turner-Williams681 days ago
Rapper and singer Big Sean performs on a podcast; Kanye West, in a leather jacket and sunglasses, holds an award during an event
Music

Big Sean Shuts Down Theory He Dissed Kendrick Lamar in New Freestyle, Fans Speculate Ye Is Intended Target

Big Sean is on quite the run lately, though confusion has abounded over some choice lines from a new freestyle.

Trace William Cowen729 days ago

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