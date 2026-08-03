A Beginner's Guide to Buying the Right Pair of Jeans

Andrew Says: “Generally speaking, I find that brands that specialize in denim are going to just have a lot more experience with making a pair that lasts a long time, that's constructed the right way with quality hardware, sewn using the right machines. If you're buying jeans from a brand that doesn't specialize in denim, like a fashion brand, it's not their priority. I'm not saying that a fashion brand can't make good jeans, but I would take a jean from a jean brand any day.

“A pretty accessible first pair of jeans would be from Sugar Cane. I would take a look at them. They make a lot of modern and heritage-inspired fits. You can find a historically accurate Levi's reproduction from them, or you could also find a really nice lightweight slim straight jean as well.

“I love what we do [at 3sixteen], obviously. I think that we are the kind of brand that you come to for modern fits with an eye towards the way jeans were supposed to be made. So we have heritage in the construction, but the fits are modern.

“And then I would look at Iron Heart, for just sheer weight and what can be accomplished through denim. A lot of people have never felt something as heavy or as overbuilt as Iron Heart. It's kind of like the G-Wagon of jeans.”