Jhené Aiko to Reunite With Kendrick Lamar on Upcoming Album 'Westside Whimsy'

Jhené Aiko has tapped Kendrick Lamar for their first collaboration in nearly 13 years on the singer’s upcoming fourth studio album, Westside Whimsy.

June, who’s rumored to be dating the singer-songwriter, will appear on Whimsy track “Neighbors,” which precedes their “California Dream” collaboration.

Back in April, Aiko traced the album's sound to '90s West Coast car culture, surfing culture and the mystic spirit of California in an interview with Jaelani Turner-Williams.