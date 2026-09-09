Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion is shedding light on her relationship with ex Klay Thompson. In an interview with InStyle published Wednesday (Sept. 8), the rapper was asked about how she was feeling after her breakup with the NBA star. “I’m trying my best,” she told journalist Jason Sheeler. “I feel like I’ve been put through the washing machine and the dryer with tins, shovels, and a cactus.” After describing the situation as “very rough,” Megan chose her words carefully. “How do I want to say this gently? What’s meant for you is always going to work out. And if something is constantly making you feel uncomfortable, just on edge all the time, you probably are not supposed to be there,” said the three-time Grammy winner. “God will always make you uncomfortable when something is not meant for you. I think I just kept trying to make pieces fit that didn’t belong, trying to fit myself into someone else’s life. I was losing myself a little bit. I am now in the space of finding me again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Megan added that she “cannot be disrespected” and intends to continue showing up for her fans. “I’m not a person who is in the house 24-7. I’m never going to be that. And whoever dates me is gonna have to just understand, like, she is her own person. She’s her own boss. I cannot be minimized,” she said. “I will not be behind any man. I will have a partner. I will be equals with my partner. I’m never gonna take the backseat to anything. So just going forward, I think I’ve just learned this is the type of person that I want to be with, this is what I will tolerate, this is what I won’t tolerate. And if you can’t take that, we just gotta respectfully go our separate ways.” Megan also pushed back on the idea that being cheated on says anything about the person it happened to. “Somebody not seeing your values doesn’t make your value go down,” she explained. “People cheating on you, that doesn’t have anything to do with you. You’re not less attractive. You’re not less of a good person. Even though it might feel like that. ‘Oh my gosh, why me? Why am I not enough?’ Cause it could definitely feel like, ‘Why am I not enough?’” "Being by yourself is okay," she noted. "Like, I ain't smiled so much in so long. I'm outside twirling in the grass."

Megan confirmed the breakup to Complex through her representative in late April, roughly nine months after the couple first went public in July 2025 with a red carpet debut at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York.