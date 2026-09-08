Ross Scarano Portrait

Ross Scarano

Twitter Navigation Icon

Ross Scarano is a writer and editor from Pittsburgh. His work has appeared in The New York Times, The Believer, The Wall Street Journal, The Ringer, GQ, and Pitchfork. Currently he is the editorial director at Complex.

Joined July 2014 | 1549 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Collage of Chicago rappers, including Chance the Rapper, with the text "50 Best Chicago Rappers" and a quote from Chief Keef.

50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.

Ross Scarano8 days ago
"Face Off" episode of 'Breaking Bad'

The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"

Ross Scarano11 days ago
Mary J. Blige with curled hair peeks over sunglasses against a purple background, partially obscured by a wooden surface. She made one of the best R&B albums of the '90s.

The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked

From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.

Ross Scarano21 days ago
MAC Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City.

Mac Miller's 15 Favorite Movies

In 2013, the late rapper listed his favorite films (complete with commentary), including classics like 'Click' and 'Paid in Full.'

Ross Scarano45 days ago
Some of the best dressed New York rappers of all time include Fabolous, Jay-Z, ASAP Rocky, Lil Kim, and Jim Jones.

The 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time

From pioneers like LL Cool J to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and ASAP Rocky, these are the 35 best dressed New York rappers of all time.

Ross Scarano50 days ago
Advertisement
Boyz II Men matching red sweaters and hats pose together, leaning on a surface, with a vintage sepia tone effect.

The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time

From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&amp;B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.

Ross Scarano50 days ago
A collage featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and YG with a blue background and palm trees.

The 100 Best LA Rap Songs

These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.

Ross Scarano63 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a light blue sports jersey and necklace, making a diamond hand gesture against a red and brown backdrop.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked

With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.

Ross Scarano71 days ago
A person with braided hair and intense expression, wearing a dark jacket, against a bright orange background.

50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked

With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".

Ross Scarano77 days ago
The making of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt'

The Making of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt,' According to One of the Studio Engineers

Dexter Thibou was an assistant engineer at D&D Studios during the recording of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.' Decades later, this is what he remembers.

Ross Scarano84 days ago
Advertisement
Drake performing, wearing a black shirt and a diamond necklace, holding a microphone against a blue background.

The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked

Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.

Ross Scarano104 days ago
The Odyssey (2026)

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', Explained

Christopher Nolan is adapting Homer's ancient epic into an action film starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, set for release on July 17, 2026.

Ross Scarano112 days ago
Complex Style's 2026 Streetwear Power Ranking includes Denim Tears' Tremaine Emory, Corteiz's Clint Ogbenna, Kith's Ronnie Fieg, Joe Freshgoods, Supreme's James Jebbia, and more.

Streetwear Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

From veterans like Supreme’s James Jebbia to new school leaders like Corteiz’s Clint Ogbenna, these are the 25 individuals who make things happen in streetwear right now.

Ross Scarano113 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Ross Scarano113 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Ross Scarano118 days ago
Advertisement
A group of individuals in hip-hop media, with bold text "HIP-HOP MEDIA POWER RANKING" in the foreground. This is the media power ranking, featuring Jadakiss, DJ Akademiks, Fat Joe and Loren LoRosa.

Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.

Ross Scarano136 days ago
A collage of Jay-Z in various styles and outfits, showcasing his evolution over time. Each Jay-Z represents a different era and album, from Reasonable Doubt to Blueprint.

Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best

From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.

Ross Scarano162 days ago
Some of the most stylish movies of all time include Casino, Do the Right Thing, Belly, and The Devil Wears Prada. Newcomers to the list include 2025's Sinners and Marty Supreme.

The 20 Most Stylish Movies of All Time, Ranked

Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, we look back at the most stylish movies that have ever graced the silver screen.

Ross Scarano191 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App