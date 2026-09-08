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50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From '90s pioneers like Common and Da Brat to transcendent superstars like Kanye West and Juice WRLD, these are the best rappers to come from the Windy City.
The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes
Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"
The 50 Best R&B Albums of the '90s, Ranked
From Xscape to Aaliyah, these are the best R&B albums released in the '90s.
Mac Miller's 15 Favorite Movies
In 2013, the late rapper listed his favorite films (complete with commentary), including classics like 'Click' and 'Paid in Full.'
The 35 Best Dressed New York Rappers of All Time
From pioneers like LL Cool J to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and ASAP Rocky, these are the 35 best dressed New York rappers of all time.
The 50 Best '90s R&B Songs of All Time
From classics like SWV's "Weak" to Ginuwine's "Pony," these are the top R&B songs from the '90s that will have you feeling nostalgic, and ready to party.
The 100 Best LA Rap Songs
These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.
The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.
50 Best Playboi Carti Songs, Ranked
With Playboi Carti taking over ComplexCon 2026, we ranked his 50 best songs, from "Broke Boi" to "EVIL J0RDAN".
The Making of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt,' According to One of the Studio Engineers
Dexter Thibou was an assistant engineer at D&D Studios during the recording of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.' Decades later, this is what he remembers.
The 30 Best Drake Verses, Ranked
Drake's new album 'Iceman' is proof he is still one of the best rappers in hip-hop. Here are his 30 best verses.
Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey', Explained
Christopher Nolan is adapting Homer's ancient epic into an action film starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, set for release on July 17, 2026.
Streetwear Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
From veterans like Supreme’s James Jebbia to new school leaders like Corteiz’s Clint Ogbenna, these are the 25 individuals who make things happen in streetwear right now.
50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.
Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.
Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition
Complex's fourth annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking is here. And in a year with no dominant stars and no breakout moments, the people shaping rap's conversation matter more than ever.
Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best
From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.
The 20 Most Stylish Movies of All Time, Ranked
Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, we look back at the most stylish movies that have ever graced the silver screen.