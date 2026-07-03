Joshua Jackson on Playing Darker Roles, 'Dawson’s Creek' Revivalism, and Where Charlie Conway Is Today
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Season 2 of 'Oracle 2: The Dreamland Murders' is on Audible now. We spoke with star Joshua Jackson about playing thriller roles and his career over the years.Marriska Fernandes
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'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Completes Court-Ordered Drug Program and Gets Burglary Case Dismissed
Shaun Weiss, who appeared in the original 'Mighty Ducks' trilogy, has finished his court-ordered drug program, with his burglary case also getting tossed.tara mahadevan
The B.C. native talks about living out his childhood dreams in the new Disney+ series and the unintentional comedy of terrible youth hockey coaches.Rick Mele
From Kick creators like Adin Ross to Twitch broadcasters such as HasanAbi to YouTube streamers like IShowSpeed, these are the 25 greatest livestreamers to watch.Khal