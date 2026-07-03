FBG Duck

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Lil Durk on the 'Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast.
Music

Clip of Wallo267 Emotionally Advising Lil Durk to Let Go of Beefs Resurfaces After His Murder-for-Hire Arrest

The Chicago rapper was arrested in Florida for allegedly conspiring to commit murder-for-hire.

Joe Price632 days ago
FBG Duck
Music

FBG Duck Murder Case: Lil Durk, King Von’s Estate, and Others Named in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by the late rapper's mother alleges that Lil Durk's label, OTF, operated as a criminal enterprise to eliminate rivals.

Alex Ocho647 days ago
fbg duck's mother and other supporters pictured
Music

FBG Duck Murder Case: Alleged Gang Members Found Guilty in Fatal Shooting

FBG Duck was fatally shot in Chicago in August 2020, resulting in charges against six alleged gang members.

Trace William Cowen914 days ago
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Music

FBG Duck's Mother Asks Lil Durk to Unite in Their Fight Against 'Senseless War That’s Divided Chicago’

Three years after Duck was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, his mother praised Durk for helping bring their city together.

Brad Callas1152 days ago
FBG Duck supporters march down a sidewalk in Chicago's Gold Coast in 2020
Music

6th Alleged Gang Member Charged Over FBG Duck's Fatal 2020 Shooting

A sixth alleged member of South Side Chicago's O-Block gang has been charged in the murder of rapper FBG Duck, who in August 2020 was shot in a drive-by.

Brad Callas1194 days ago
Chicago's FBG Cash rest in peace
Music

Rapper FBG Cash Reportedly Fatally Shot in Chicago

The shooting took place early Friday morning and also saw a woman suffer injuries, according to police. The suspect is said to have fled the scene.

Trace William Cowen1500 days ago
An image of FBG Duck, rest in peace
Music

FBG Duck’s Fatal 2020 Shooting Leads to Charges for 5 Alleged Gang Members by Feds

On Wednesday, five alleged Chicago gang members were charged in a racketeering conspiracy that also involved the murder of rapper FBG Duck in 2020.

Joe Price1740 days ago
durk-fbg
Music

FBG Duck's Family Holds Anniversary Memorial Following Lil Durk's Vow to Not Mention Dead Rappers (UPDATE)

Lil Durk took to Twitter on Thursday to double down on his commitment to no longer name-drop the dead in his songs or during his performances.

tara mahadevan1808 days ago
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Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting that killed rapper FBG Duck.
Music

FBG Duck's Cousin and Collaborator BCR Meezle Dead From Shooting at Age 27

Chicago rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed last year, and now it’s been reported that his affiliate BCR Meezle was killed in a shooting on Saturday.

Joe Price1986 days ago

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