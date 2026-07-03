Mick Jenkins

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Music

Venna Calls On Knucks, Mick Jenkins, Masego & More For New ‘Equinox’ EP

Following 2021’s well-received Vennology project, Equinox features an all-star roster, including Knucks, Masego, Mick Jenkins, Yussef Dayes, and more.

Ezra Olaoya1186 days ago
Venna
Music

Venna Connects With Masego & Mick Jenkins For “Casa Lopez”

Since releasing his acclaimed 'Venology' last year, it feels like the Grammy-winning saxophonist and producer has been on the ultimate victory lap.

James Keith1279 days ago
Cover Art for Mick Jenkins New Album
Music

Mick Jenkins Drops 'Elephant in the Room' Album With Contributions From Monte Booker, Saba, and More

Mick Jenkins has shared his third studio album 'Elephant in the Room,' which features artists and producers serpentwithfeet, Monte Booker, Saba, and more.

tara mahadevan1722 days ago
Mick Jenkins shares new song and video Contacts
Music

Mick Jenkins Drops New Single "Contacts," Announces New Album and Shares Tracklist

Mick Jenkins has returned with a new track titled "Contacts," along with a coinciding music video. Mick also revealed the release date of his next album.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1744 days ago
Nate Husser and Mick Jenkins "Teriyaki"
Music

Nate Husser and Mick Jenkins Cook Up New Track "Teriyaki"

The Montreal and Chicago rappers link up for a smooth new collab. it's the first new music of 2021 for Husser. His project Adult Supervision is due this year.

Alex Nino Gheciu1913 days ago
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Music

Mick Jenkins Shares New EP 'The Circus’ f/ EarthGang

Mick Jenkins kicks off his next tour on Jan. 16 in Seattle.

tara mahadevan2381 days ago
Pivot Gang
Music

Stream Pivot Gang's Debut Album 'You Can't Sit With Us' f/ Mick Jenkins, Smino, and More

The Chicago group is looking to make a statement.

Kyle Shokeye2647 days ago
Planet Giza
Music

Premiere: Hip-Hop Trio Planet Giza Call On Mick Jenkins For Classic-Sounding "Brk Frm Nrml"

We're told the classic hip-hop, funk and soul vibes of "Brk Frm Nrml" are a pretty good indicator of what we can expect from 'Added Sugar' when it drops.

James Keith2734 days ago
Mick Jenkins 'Pieces of a Man'
Music

Listen to Mick Jenkins' New Album 'Pieces of a Man'

The project includes contributions from Ghostface Killah, Kaytranada, BadBadNotGood, and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Joshua Espinoza2822 days ago
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Mick Jenkins
Music

Mick Jenkins Shares New Kaytranada-Produced Song "What Am I To Do"

Just recently, Mick Jenkins announced that he'd be returning later this year with a new project, and now we've got our second tantalizing taste of the forthcoming release.

Joe Price2881 days ago
mick jenkins bruce banner artwork
Music

Mick Jenkins Raps 'Can't Nobody Come for Me Except Kendrick' on New Song "Bruce Banner"

The Chicago rapper sounds more confident than ever as he delivers a new single to follow up his February project, 'or more; the frustration.' "I know y’all thought y’all was ready for the album," he says. "But I’m bouta get you ready."

Eric Skelton2903 days ago
Mick Jenkins
Music

Mick Jenkins Shares Tracklist and Cover Art for 'Or More...The Frustration'

A new eight-track project is on the way.

Sajae Elder3068 days ago
Mick Jenkins for PUMA
Music

Mick Jenkins Isn’t Your Average Rapper

The 26-year-old rapper sat down with Complex for his recent partnership with PUMA to talk about his poetic roots, his city, and, of course, what to expect

Helen Owolabi3227 days ago

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