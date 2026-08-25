Music

Famous Dex Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge in Las Vegas

The Chicago rapper, born Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., was booked Sunday and remained in a Las Vegas jail as of Tuesday, per official records obtained by TMZ.

Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018
Scott Dudelson / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Famous Dex is once again behind bars, this time in Las Vegas on a domestic battery charge.

The Chicago rapper, whose legal name is Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr., was taken into custody Sunday, Aug. 23, and booked on the charge, according to TMZ. As of Tuesday (Aug. 25), he remained in custody at a Las Vegas jail.

The arrest marks a troubling reversal for an artist who had spoken publicly about getting his life in order. As recently as April 2023, Dex told TMZ he was 11 months sober and announced a collaborative album, Rich Forever 5, alongside Rich The Kid and Jay Critch.

The latest charge arrives years after a string of serious legal troubles in California. In late 2020, Dex allegedly physically harmed a woman in October of that year and was involved in a separate November incident in which police responding to a domestic disturbance found a woman with cuts and confronted Dex after he allegedly barricaded himself inside with firearms, prompting a SWAT standoff. Combined with the 2016 emergence of security footage reportedly showing him hitting his girlfriend in a hallway, the three incidents resulted in a total of 19 charges, including domestic violence and gun possession counts. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office had indicated he faced up to 18 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

At a June 2021 court appearance to enter a not guilty plea, it came out that Dex had allegedly violated a protective order tied to the October 2020 incident, and he was arrested on the spot on a $200,000 bond. He was ultimately sentenced to 364 days in an LA jail on Sept. 1, 2021. After his release, he entered rehab.

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