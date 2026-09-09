Music

Lil Baby Fires Back at Rory for Questioning His Spot on Complex’s Hottest Rappers List

The Atlanta rapper asked, “Are we living in the same world?” after a clip of Rory debating his current popularity circulated on X.

Lil Baby wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey, jeans with cross designs, and a cap, standing on a red carpet with a phone in hand.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS)

Lil Baby has a question for Rory after the podcaster challenged his placement on Complex's "100 Hottest Rappers Right Now" list.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta rapper responded to a clip from New Rory & Mal in which Rory questioned Baby landing at No. 12 on the ranking.

"Are we living in the same world ?? Yall gotta stop this Stuff," Lil Baby wrote on X.

The conversation started after Complex unveiled its ranking of the 100 rappers considered the hottest in the game right now, with Lil Baby securing the No. 12 spot.

While discussing the list on New Rory & Mal, Rory took issue with Baby being ranked that high and specifically questioned whether the rapper is currently hotter than Yung Miami and others. The conversation eventually made its way to X, where a clip of Rory's comments caught Baby's attention.

The debate comes with Complex's list focusing specifically on which rappers are the hottest right now rather than attempting to rank the greatest or most talented MCs overall. That distinction naturally leaves plenty of room for arguments over how factors such as music, momentum, cultural relevance, visibility, and fan interest should be weighed against one another.

Lil Baby has remained active in recent weeks. In late August, he teamed up with MrBeast for a remix of his Pharrell-produced single "Dead Fresh," with the YouTube superstar delivering his own verse on the track.

The accompanying video was filmed in MrBeast's hometown of Greenville, North Carolina, including scenes near East Carolina University and at the Landmark Pick-Up convenience store.

MrBeast used his verse to reference some of his biggest philanthropic projects, including TeamSeas and TeamTrees.

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