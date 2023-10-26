Noname Isn’t Hiding: She Talks ‘Sundial,’ Becoming Friends With J. Cole, And Working On Next Album

I introduced you with the opening bar from “Black Mirror,” but you interestingly describe yourself in the third person as “a rapper, too” at the end of the song. Do you think people overlook your lyrical abilities because you do so much?

I do, I was actually talking to someone about it earlier. But I think that's probably just my ego a little bit. But in terms of a lot of the hip-hop conversations, I feel like folks don't really always put me in them. I think I can really rap. I think I'm one of the best, but when it comes to my style of writing, I use a lot of poetic devices so people often just call me a poet instead. But I'm like, “But it rhymes and I'm on beat, it's rap.” But that song is very poetry heavy, “Black Mirror.”

That’s interesting, because you would point out in older interviews how it would bother you when people would try to pigeonhole you as just a poet.

That's a good point. It is about the cadence as well. That probably does have something to do with it, and they don’t do it with rappers who sing. All these rappers I feel like are singers, to me, but we still call them rappers. So there is that space that we give artists to use multiple mediums in order to get the piece through, whatever is needed for the song, whether it's more melody or whatever. But at the end of the day, it's still hip hop and we can recognize it as such.

I think that while you’ve grown a lot since you first came out, a lot of your messaging remains the same. I think about how “Members Only” from 2013 sounds like it could be a song on Sundial. How would you describe your growth from then to now?

I think I tried to be a lot more concise in my songwriting this time, in terms of there being a very clear understanding of what some of the songs are about, you know what I mean? You can listen to “Beauty Supply” and be like, “Oh, this song is about this thing.” Whereas with a lot of my music, it could kind of tend to drift, not in the unknown because there were themes sort of, but it wasn't necessarily compacted in a way. And with this record, I did try to beef that up a bit. And I also, in line with the whole poetry thing, I really tried to rap. I'm rapping as best I can. So records like “Namesake” or “Oblivion,” and “Balloons,” I try to really get into a definitive rap pocket because I do like the freeform stream-of-consciousness style of writing.

I love that so much, but I try to keep it a little more put together. Like with “Black Mirror,” it is more stream of consciousness. But everything else, like “Hold Me Down” is very clear in terms of who I'm talking to, what the topic is. Which I think sometimes can make for a more easy listening experience because it's already a lot, so I don't want people to really have to fight too hard through the weeds to know what I'm talking about. And those are also some critiques I've gotten in the past. It's like people being like, “I don't know what you're talking about.” I don't either. [aughs.] Sorry.

When did the pivot happen from Factory Baby to Sundial?

I mean a lot of what I didn't want Factory Baby to be, Sundial ended up being anyways because I decided to move away from Factory Baby because I was really going to try to make an album just about political education, communism, socialism, but really specifically communism. This was when I was really deep in Black leftist Twitter. I was drinking that shit for breakfast. It was bad. [Laughs.] It was good, it was great, but it was a lot and I was losing myself as an artist. Songs like “Toxic” or “Boom Boom,” “Afrofuturism,” those kinds of songs I wouldn't have made and put them on that record. Like I was gonna try to make every song be about politics, and in a way, Sundial kinda is that anyway. But I was able to approach it from a more free place. Like I honestly was thinking that I was just making a mixtape to be honest. I really approached it like, “OK, you haven't put out anything in like five years. You just want to show people that you're still talented and that you can still rap, don't think too much into it.” And then I'm like, “OK, settler colonialism this, patriarchy that.” So it still comes out, but it's a lot more fun I think than what Factory Baby was going to sound like. Factory Baby was going to be just too heavy.

I remember you saying that you wanted to make Sundial for yourself and not to feed the Twitter timeline. Can you talk about that distinction?

It's funny because I say that, but a lot of what I talk about on Twitter is kind of in the record as well. But for me in the sense that I didn't really care how people were going to respond to it. And I think I have in the past put a lot of weight and stock into how people critique me on social media and the things that they say about just what I am into, what I believe in, whatever, and I'm trying to move away from that space and figuring out how I can get back into what I really love, which is music.

I don't romanticize it though. Like it's not like, “Oh my God, this is, this is my everything,” because I have a different relationship with it now. I'm not 19 making my first song anymore. I'm doing it professionally, so it means other things to me. As much as yes, I just wanted to make an album, my mortgage was due, like I have things that I have to attend to. That's why I'm about to go on the road right now. I'm going to go on tour, so similar thing where it's like, “OK, yes, I'm doing it for me. I do love putting on shows and like pushing this art.” But at the same time, we have to be honest about the reality of this life.

What’s the meaning behind the title Sundial?

I thought about the album in a lot of different ways, but I thought of it as if, you know that movie Everything, Everywhere, All At Once? So dealing with the multitude of all these different dimensions and stuff like that. I thought about what Telefone would sound like if it was created by a different Noname in a different dimension.

So I was just thinking of words and titles and things and then Sundial because the use of shadow and light to be able to like, tell us where we are, you know what I mean? Like what time it is, where we are, I thought it was cool and I feel like the album is very much that. I always have this play with the duality of light and dark in most of my content. So that's kind of where it came from. Obviously, when people listen to it, they're not going to know like, “Oh, this is what Telefone would have sounded like if it was made in a different dimension,” but even the cover art was trying to get to that too a little bit. That's why even sonically it sounds similar to some of my other music, it wasn't just because I don't have the range, I'm definitely going to drop some other shit.