Sports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

In 2026, sports media—like all media—is constantly improvising and adapting. Even the most powerful must adjust or get left in the dust.

The 2026 Sports Media Power Ranking features 25 personalities who’ve changed the game but aren’t content to rest on past triumphs. Take Stephen A. Smith, for example. ESPN’s $100-million man has been the top sports pundit on television for over a decade. But nowadays he’s more apt to make headlines with a take about about the Democratic senate primary in Texas housed on his YouTube channel.

The powerful also keep padding out their resumes. It’s insufficient to have one or two or three gigs. Pat McAfee hosts a three-hour daily live opinion show and is the co-host of College Gameday, but ESPN just put him on the front desk for Monday Night Countdown. Malika Andrews is the face of the network’s NBA and WNBA coverage but will be at the helm during next week’s U.S. Open, as she was at Wimbledon. Nick Wright records three podcasts a week during his spare time. Colin Cowherd runs a podcast media company as a side hustle. For the powerful, too much is never enough.

However, as much as things change, some things remain the same. In 2026, information, as ever, is power. Scoops get clicks and drive the conversation in our always-on media landscape. Pablo Torre broke the Kawhi Leonard scandal last September, and it’s still making headlines a year later, even without a resolution. Tweets from Shams Charania or Adam Schefter will reverberate across social media, from fans to the front offices.

Power takes many forms and Complex’s 2026 Sports Media Power Rankings reflects this. These are the innovators, the disruptors, the bold; the people we turn to when something incredible and unpredictable happens in the world of sports, which is every damn day.