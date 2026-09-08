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Thomas Golianopoulos

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Thomas Golianopoulos (@golianopoulos) is the sports editor at Complex.

Joined April 2014 | 87 posts
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Latest Stories

Caitlin Clark, Jackie Young, and Angel Reese on the court.

The 20 Best WNBA Players Right Now (Updated)

On the eve of the WNBA playoffs, there is a shakeup amongst the league's 20 best players. Where do Caitlin Clark, Jackie Young, and Angel Reese rank?

Thomas Golianopoulos12 hours ago
Cam Schlittler and Chris Sale on the mound/

The 15 Best Starting Pitchers in MLB, Right Now–2026 (Updated)

Cam Schlittler, Chris Sale, and Dylan Cease lead a list of the best starters in Major League Baseball. Is The Miz still number one?

Thomas Golianopoulos3 days ago
Ben Shelton celebrates after beating Frances Tiafoe in the 2026 US Open semifinals.

10 Best American Male Tennis Players of the 21st Century

Where does 2026 US Open finalist Ben Shelton land on the list of the best American male tennis players of the 21st century?

Thomas Golianopoulos5 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates during his third round match at the 2026 US Open.

The Heels and Babyfaces of the 2026 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Alexander Zverev lead a list of the heroes and villains of the tournament.

Thomas Golianopoulos11 days ago
Matthew Stafford throws a pass during a Los Angeles Rams - Philadelphia Eagles game in 2025.

Ranking Every NFC West Quarterback From Worst to Best

The reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and reigning Super Bowl champion Sam Darnold lead the QB-heavy division.

Thomas Golianopoulos14 days ago
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Baker Mayfield throws a pass during a Tampa Bay Bucs-Carolina Panthers game in December 2025.

Ranking Every NFC South Quarterback From Worst to Best

Aside from Baker Mayfield, a division devoid of deep quarterback talent.

Thomas Golianopoulos14 days ago
Caleb Williams throws a pass during the Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Rams Divisional Playoff Game in January 2026.

Ranking Every NFC North Quarterback From Worst to Best

The Black and Blue Division is known for its smash-mouth football but it's now home to a wealth of QB talent.

Thomas Golianopoulos15 days ago
Dak Prescott reacts during a Lions-Cowboys game in December 2025.

Ranking Every NFC East Quarterback From Worst to Best

Dak Prescott posts the most impressive stats but is he the best quarterback in the NFC East?

Thomas Golianopoulos16 days ago
Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

Federer, Nadal, Djokovic: The Ultimate GOAT Debate

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic are the three best male tennis players of all time. But which one is the GOAT?

Thomas Golianopoulos18 days ago
Josh Pate records an episode of his podcast at Fanatics Fest in July 2026.

Josh Pate Hates How National Media Covered College Football: “It Was Almost a Slap in the Face”

The podcaster on how he would change the sport and why he wants to be the Stone Cold Steve Austin of college football media.

Thomas Golianopoulos21 days ago
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Chris Van Vliet talks on a podcast filmed at 2026 Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Chris Van Vliet Doesn’t Rewatch COVID-era Wrestling: “It Was Awful”

The pro wrestling podcaster shares how he made it without a mentor and looks back at the interview that made his career.

Thomas Golianopoulos21 days ago
Shams Charania arrives for the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity All-Star Game.

Shams Charania on Parody Accounts: “I Don’t Know If I Should Be Flattered or Concerned”

ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider—and one of the most powerful people in sports media—looks back on his early side hustles, the scoops he whiffed on, and that time KD grilled him.

Thomas Golianopoulos22 days ago
Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, and Taylor Rooks

Sports Media Power Ranking: The 2026 Edition

These are the 25 sports media personalities with the most power in the industry. This is how they accumulated that power and how they wield it.

Thomas Golianopoulos23 days ago
Nick Wright poses for a portrait on the set of First Things First in 2025.

Nick Wright on Using AI: "Never Once for Anything, Ever"

The First Things First pundit talks about the current sports media landscape, Complex's Power Ranking, and how many times he plans to see LeBron James play this season.

Thomas Golianopoulos23 days ago
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant says farewell during his final NBA game in which he scored 60 points.

Mamba Out: 20 Never-Before-Told Stories from Kobe Bryant's Farewell Tour

What better way to celebrate Mamba Day than Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and others sharing stories from the Lakers legend’s final season?

Thomas Golianopoulos25 days ago
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Trevor Lawrence throws a pass while warming up before the Jacksonville Jaguars-Buffalo Bills playoff game.

Ranking Every AFC South Quarterback From Worst to Best

The AFC South sports the youngest collection of QBs in the league. But who is the best in the division?

Thomas Golianopoulos29 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow celebrates after beating the Denver Broncos in December 2024.

Ranking Every AFC North Starting Quarterback From Worst to Best

The AFC North is brimming with star power at the QB position. But who's the best?

Thomas Golianopoulos29 days ago
Josh Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Buffalo Bills-Denver Broncos playoff game from January 2025.

Ranking Every AFC East Starting Quarterback From Worst to Best

In 2025, Drake Maye stopped Josh Allen’s streak of five consecutive division titles. Is he now the best QB in the AFC East?

Thomas Golianopoulos30 days ago

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