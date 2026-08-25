Pop Culture

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Celebrate Daughter North's Latest Magazine Cover

The 13-year-old appears on the cover of the latest issue of 'Dazed,' as shot by filmmaker Gus Van Sant.

North West attends the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2026 in Paris, France.
Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

North West’s parents, Kim Kardashian and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, appear thrilled to see their 13-year-old daughter on the cover of the latest issue of Dazed.

After releasing her debut EP, N0rth4evr, earlier this year, North West appears on the cover of the Dazed Autumn 2026 issue in an interview with Marios Mystidis. Alongside the interview, she appeared in a photoshoot helmed by Gus Van Sant, the celebrated filmmaker behind classics such as My Own Private Idaho and Good Will Hunting. In posts shared on social media, both Kim and Ye expressed their pride in seeing their daughter on the cover of the magazine.

Ye shared the cover on his Instagram Stories, alongside the rest of Gus Van Sant’s photos to accompany the feature.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, shared the photos on X, formerly Twitter, affectionately referring to her daughter as “Northie.”

In the interview, North opened up about her aspirations for the future and explained that she wants to follow in her father’s footsteps and be a musician. She said that she’s “rehearsing every day,” and also revealed the “worst piece of advice” she’s received. “To start my career later,” she shared. “It’s like, nah, this is my hobby, this is what I like to do, this is what I wanna do with my life.”

She also recalled feeling “starstruck” when meeting Lil Uzi Vert, and said that their project Pink Tape is her favorite. “When I first heard it I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’” she said. “And people were hating on it for no reason. That’s what inspired my EP too. When I heard that, I was like, “Wow, this is life-changing.” I told [them] that Pink Tape changed my life.”

As for what fictional character she identifies with most, she described the Vocaloid character Hatsune Miku as her “twin.”

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