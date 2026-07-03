Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe is a former NFL tight end who won three Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens. After retiring, he became a prominent sports analyst on FS1’s *Undisputed* and SiriusXM radio, where his deep knowledge of the game and championship experience inform his commentary. Sharpe’s defining trait is his outspoken, no-holds-barred approach that challenges mainstream NFL opinions. Fans return for his candid takes on player performance and off-field issues, especially his willingness to tackle cultural conversations in football that many analysts avoid.

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Shannon Sharpe Says He's Never Burped or Farted in Front of a Woman
Sports

Why Shannon Sharpe Refuses to Burp or Fart Around Women

On ‘Club Shay Shay,’ the Hall of Famer explains his strict bathroom rules, why he hides every bodily sound and how his upbringing shaped his dating etiquette.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
(L-R) Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson.
Sports

Tristan Thompson on Facing Racism During Boston Celtics Tenure, Praises Jaylen Brown

"When I played there, they call you the n-word," he claimed.

Joe Price14 days ago
TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 - Day 3
Pop Culture

Tristan Thompson Admits He Never Planned to Tell Khloé Kardashian About Cheating

Thompson told Shannon Sharpe that someone reported that he had cheated on Khloé Kardashian during the early hours of the morning.

Joe Price14 days ago
Angela Simmons Recalls Pastry Success, Says She Generated $75M in Sales a Year
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Says Pastry Hit $75M in Sales—And Even Briefly Outsold Jordans

Inside the dessert-themed shoe line that had 3,000 fans lining up at Foot Locker—and briefly outpaced Jordan, according to Angela Simmons.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
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Angela Simmons.
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Shares What Motivated Her to Stay a Virgin Until 28

The reality TV star and entrepreneur has opened up about how her father informed her initial plan to practice abstinence until marriage.

Jose Martinez22 days ago
HaHa Davis attends the Special Red Carpet Screening for New Line Cinema's "House Party."
Pop Culture

HaHa Davis on Why He Won’t Swing With His Girlfriend Again: ‘You Can’t Get That Image Out Your Head’

HaHa Davis speaks candidly with Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay' about the first and only time he tried swinging with his girlfriend.

Jose Martinez35 days ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson wearing a space-themed jacket and cap, and Terrence Howard in a polka-dotted suit and tie.
Pop Culture

Neil deGrasse Tyson Reflects on Terrence Howard Saying He Was 'Mean' to Him Over Invalid Math Claims

"That's not what I do," Tyson tells Shannon Sharpe in a new interview.

Trace William Cowen41 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Calls for 'First Take' Bosses to Re-Hire Shannon Sharpe
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Turns Up Heat on ESPN to Bring Back Shannon Sharpe

After reuniting with Skip Bayless, Stephen A. turns up the heat on ESPN execs, revealing why he believes Sharpe was “great for the show” and deserves another shot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Rumored to be Returning to ESPN
Sports

Shannon Sharpe ESPN Return Rumors Heat Up After Skip Bayless Reunion

Skip and Stephen A. are reuniting on 'First Take' — now fans are wondering if Shannon Sharpe could be the next bombshell ESPN brings back on air.

Bernadette Giacomazzo69 days ago
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Sukihana
Music

Sukihana Reflects on Fighting ‘Baddies’ Co-Star Who Kept Saying N-Word: ‘I’d Do It Again’

Sukihana got into a physical altercation with her co-star, Gretchen "Big Gretch" Cotto, on the reality show, 'Baddies.'

tara mahadevan69 days ago
Split image of Orlando Brown and Nick Cannon.
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Praises Orlando Brown, Says Sexual Encounter Joke Was ‘Hilarious’

Brown claimed on a Twitch stream in 2024 that he and Cannon were intimately involved, leading to his split with Mariah Carey.

Jose Martinez78 days ago
Split image. Left: Claressa Shields in a fur coat. Right: Shannon Sharpe with headphones and glasses speaking into a microphone on the right.
Sports

Claressa Shields Claps Back at Shannon Sharpe for Saying She Can’t Fight Men: ‘I’ll Sparr Rolly’

Sharpe recently said Shields can’t beat a male fighter—and that men's and women's leagues exist for a reason.

Alex Ocho129 days ago
Kayla Nicole Apologized to Iman Shumpert for Mocking Teyana Taylor
Sports

Kayla Nicole Apologized to Iman Shumpert After Teyana Taylor Costume Drama

Iman Shumpert says Kayla Nicole reached out with an apology after her Teyana Taylor costume sparked backlash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo138 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Says He Would 'Love to Go Back' to ESPN and Stephen A. Smith
Sports

Shannon Sharpe Says He’d ‘Love to Go Back’ to ESPN With Stephen A. Smith

Shannon Sharpe said he’d love to return to ESPN and reunite with Stephen A. Smith if given the opportunity.

Bernadette Giacomazzo160 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 4: Joe Budden, the host of "The Joe Budden Podcast", in attendance during Monday Night RAW at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 4, 2025 in New York, New York.
Music

Joe Budden on Reluctance to Sign Massive Podcast Deal: ‘Not Where I’m at Right Now’

The podcaster isn't ready to sign a $200 million deal similar to Joe Rogan.

Jaelani Turner-Williams162 days ago
Kevin Gates
Music

Kevin Gates Says He Believes He 'Could’ve Cured' His Father of AIDS

The Baton Rouge rapper shed more light on his relationship with his late father, who died when Gates was a young teen.

Joshua Espinoza168 days ago

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