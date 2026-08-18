In a statement released on Monday (Aug. 17), the NBA rebuffed an ESPN report claiming the league found no evidence showing Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer circumvented the salary cap by funneling money to Kawhi Leonard through team sponsors. Instead, ESPN claimed that multiple sources informed them the league was focused on the fact that the Clippers introduced Leonard to team sponsors, which may make them guilty of “failing to supervise” the star player. “ESPN’s article regarding the LA Clippers investigation – for which the NBA declined to cooperate – contains numerous and significant inaccuracies,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement. “The results in this matter will be made clear once the investigation is concluded.”

While addressing reporters at the Summer League in Las Vegas in July, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he believes the investigation will be completed and any possible punishment will be handed down before the start of the 2026-27 season on Oct. 20.