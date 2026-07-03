Adam Schefter

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Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is interviewed
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Tells Adam Schefter to 'Lose My Number' Amid Reports He Wants to Play for New York Jets

On 'The Pat McAffee Show,' Aaron Rodgers ended speculation when he finally revealed his intention to play for the New York Jets in the upcoming NFL season.

Joe Price1220 days ago
ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game.
Sports

ESPN's Adam Schefter Apologizes for Tweet Following Death of Dwayne Haskins: 'It Was Insensitive'

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter posted a video on Twitter where he issued an apology for the insensitive nature of his tweet in the wake of Dwayne Haskins' death.

Jose Martinez1557 days ago
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook before game in 2021
Sports

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook Accused of Physically Abusing Former Girlfriend in Lawsuit

Dalvin Cook's agent and attorney denied the allegations and said that the Minnesota Vikings running back is the one who was a victim of domestic abuse.

Abel Shifferaw1710 days ago
Pat Mahomes after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 54.
Sports

Sports Fans React to Patrick Mahomes Signing $450 Million Extension

Twitter reacted swiftly to news that the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have come to an agreement on the "richest contract in NFL history."

Gavin Evans2202 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Adam Schefter Talks OBJ Rumors, NFL Draft + 'Last Dance' Reactions: Listen to 'Load Management' Ep. 23

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter joins the pod to talk about how volatile the NFL Draft could be and the chances of Odell Beckham Jr. getting traded.

Complex Sports2278 days ago
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Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout
Sports

No NFL Team Has Reportedly Reached Out Colin Kaepernick After Workout

It's rumored that nothing is expected to be presented to the quarterback.

Xavier Hamilton2427 days ago
Antonio Brown smiles before the start of game against the Miami Dolphins
Sports

Antonio Brown Expected to File a Record 9 Grievances and Appeals Against the NFL

Antonio Brown's next NFL record might be in court.

Xavier Hamilton2483 days ago
Andrew Luck on the sidelines during the preseason game.
Sports

Colts GM Bothered That Someone Within Organization Leaked Andrew Luck Retirement

The search for the person responsible for the leak continues.

Jose Martinez2510 days ago
Geoff Burke
Sports

2018 Will Likely Be Le'Veon Bell's Last Season With Pittsburgh (UPDATE)

Le'Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers still have not hammered out a long-term extension. The Steelers applied the franchise tag to the 26-year-old in March, but their deadline to work out a longer-term deal is about to pass.

Aaron C. Mansfield2923 days ago
This is a photo of Thunder coach Billy Donovan.
Sports

Thunder Coach Billy Donovan Asks ESPN’s Adam Schefter About the NFL Draft During Playoff Game

When you have the biggest insider in the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thunder head coach Billy Donovan knew that he needed to pick his brain a little bit, even if it had to happen in the middle of a playoff game.

Jose Martinez3007 days ago
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Mark J. Rebilas
Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Has Not Committed to Playing Next Season

Adam Schefter reports Tom Brady has not committed to playing for New England next season.

Aaron C. Mansfield3012 days ago
Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul Sues ESPN, Adam Schefter for Posting Medical Records

JPP's lawsuit shouldn't come as a surprise.

Jose Martinez3795 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

James Harrison Calls ESPN's Adam Schefter a "Piece of Sh*t" for Posting Jason Pierre-Paul's Medical Records on Twitter

James Harrison wasn't the only person upset with Adam Schefter last night.

Chris Yuscavage4026 days ago

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