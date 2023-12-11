Cam’ron on His Rise in Sports Media: ‘I’m The New Journalist, N*gga’

Initially, I wanted Jadakiss to be my co-host. So it was supposed to be me and Jadakiss, but Jada is busy as well. Jada got shit to do, so he never came. He kept saying he's gonna come, and it's not his fault but he's busy as well. But that was my plan to do this show with me and Kiss.

One day I was like, I'll do this shit by myself. I'm gonna just have guests, and I had Mase as a guest. So when Mase came on as a guest and we vibed, I was like, “That shit was dope. Come back every week. We could do this once a week.” So he called me. He's like, “Would you wanna be partners on this?”

I'm like, “Yeah, I don't give a fuck.” I didn't really have a concrete co-host at the time. So I told him I said we could be partners but I put up this amount of money. After I get my money back, we can split everything out of money down the middle, and then he was like, “Whatever, you put up when that money run out; I'll put up the same thing you put up if we don't get a deal, [how] about that.” We didn't even get his money. I'm like, you know this n*gga really wanna do this shit. Bet. So that's how it came about.

I’m still fairly young and I know who y’all are and what y’all mean to the culture, but there are younger kids who may not know who y’all are. Is it weird that there's a younger generation who may not know y'all for music, but they're being introduced to you guys as sports analysts?

To be honest, you gotta reinvent yourself, man. I'm not mad at it because if you recognize me now from being a sports analyst and you'll be like, “Oh shit, he do music; let me go listen to some of his music.” Streaming is really dope. You know older artists will be like, oh I can't understand the streaming this, that, and the third. I watched Zion Williamson talk about his favorite album, and I think Zion right now is 23. But his favorite album is Ready to Die by Biggie. How the fuck are you talking about Ready to Die is your favorite album? You wasn't even thought about when Ready to Die was coming out.

But because of streaming, you could go back and listen and pay attention. So if you recognize me from being a sports analyst and then one day you found out I do music and you like my personality, maybe you could go listen to some music, and I get some streaming money as well. For rappers who came out in the ’90s or even early 2000s, [rapping] shouldn't be the main thing you're doing. Like when you say Jay-Z is a billionaire, it's not all for music, you know what I'm saying?

Kanye, he's a billionaire. It’s not all from music. It's from his endorsements and Adidas and whoever else. You know, we learned that real quick ’cause when he lost the deal with Adidas, he wasn't a billionaire no more.

Staying on the topic of reinvention, I was watching your episode with Jack Harlow and a specific quote you had stood out to me. You said, “I’m a journalist.” What does being a journalist mean to you?

Do whatever the fuck I want. I'm the new journalist, n*gga. That's my journalism: Say what n*ggas fucked up last night. N*ggas ain't shit; n*gga punch that n*gga’s shit; n*gga dunked on a n*gga. This new journalism. The way n*ggas gonna understand. I'm not no average journalist. If I had to write an article, I'mma be like, “Yo, n*gga bust n*gga’s ass last night,” or if I'm typing it or whatever, I'm not doing regular journalism.

I really didn't understand it at the time ‘cause I wasn't in the space when Draymond Green was running around saying “the new media.” I was like, “The fuck is new media, n*gga? Everybody's media.” But I kinda understand what he's saying now because you got people who do things traditional and people who don't do things as traditional. And to me, you got a lot of people who do things the same old way as far as journalism is concerned, and what's gonna make you stand out if you don't do things differently?

Do you feel like you guys are influencing the current media landscape?

A lot of niuggas are stealing our format. Shoutout to Pat McAfee ’cause he doing his thing and he go get that bag. He been doing it for years but not him per se. I'm saying his format works because, look, I've been watching ESPN since I was 3, 4, 5 years old. I never heard n*ggas curse on ESPN at 12 in the afternoon. He can say everything but “fuck.” And I'm pretty sure he won't say “n*gga.” But at the end of the day, n*gga be like, “Yo, that shit was fucked,” and “I don't believe that shit.”

And I'm like, “Yo, is this 12 in the afternoon. ESPN is cool with this shit?” I'm not saying it's us ‘cause Pat has been doing this thing way before us. But he's part of this culture that's doing things differently, the way ESPN was like, “Man, let's risk it. Fuck it.” Throw a curse out there.

Skip [Bayless] ain't low trying to be cool. You look at Undisputed. They logo is a gold chain now on the shit. Shit is fucking gold chains on that shit, like, yo, my n*gga, really? I like Skip because he sees the sense of urgency of what's going on out there and he's trying to bust a move to stay relevant or stay abreast of what's going.

We know Skip gave Stephen A. the opportunity to come on First Take to debate. Skip gave Shannon Sharpe the opportunity to come on Undisputed to debate. So I respect Skip recognizing talent like that and not necessarily how he treats them on the show, but you know, basically bringing somebody on the show that people end up loving and fucking with. But right now it looks like he's scrambling. You know what I'm saying? They look desperate to me.