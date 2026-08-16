Travis Kelce Flashes Wedding Ring at Arrowhead After Taylor Swift MSG Vows

Speaking at training camp on August 12, Kelce called the wedding “the best night of my life” and “a crazy night” of celebration, but emphasized that his focus has now shifted back to “Football, baby.”

Guests and observers, from Andy Reid and Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin to Joe Buck, have described the July 3 ceremony—officiated by Adam Sandler and packed with stars like Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, and Tom Brady—as “spectacular,” “legendary,” and emotionally overwhelming for Kelce.

Travis Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ first preseason game wearing a thick gold wedding band, about a month after his massive Madison Square Garden wedding to Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce is officially back at Arrowhead Stadium—and the newlywed hardware came with him. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed wearing his wedding ring Saturday, August 15, as he arrived for the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. The appearance came just over a month after Kelce and Taylor Swift married in front of roughly 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3. According to People, Kelce, 36, entered the stadium wearing a black button-up with a gold pattern and matching pants, accessorizing with a watch, bracelet, and a thick gold wedding band. Swift, also 36, debuted her own wedding band one week after the ceremony, when she and Kelce attended former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding to Laura Kruk.