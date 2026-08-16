Travis Kelce Flashes Wedding Ring at Arrowhead After Taylor Swift MSG Vows

Key Takeaways
- Travis Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ first preseason game wearing a thick gold wedding band, about a month after his massive Madison Square Garden wedding to Taylor Swift.
- Guests and observers, from Andy Reid and Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin to Joe Buck, have described the July 3 ceremony—officiated by Adam Sandler and packed with stars like Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, and Tom Brady—as “spectacular,” “legendary,” and emotionally overwhelming for Kelce.
- Speaking at training camp on August 12, Kelce called the wedding “the best night of my life” and “a crazy night” of celebration, but emphasized that his focus has now shifted back to “Football, baby.”
Travis Kelce is officially back at Arrowhead Stadium—and the newlywed hardware came with him.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed wearing his wedding ring Saturday, August 15, as he arrived for the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. The appearance came just over a month after Kelce and Taylor Swift married in front of roughly 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden on July 3.
According to People, Kelce, 36, entered the stadium wearing a black button-up with a gold pattern and matching pants, accessorizing with a watch, bracelet, and a thick gold wedding band. Swift, also 36, debuted her own wedding band one week after the ceremony, when she and Kelce attended former Chiefs teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding to Laura Kruk.
Kelce’s return to Arrowhead also marks a sharp transition from the spectacle surrounding the wedding back to his day job. He reported to Chiefs training camp on July 29, and head coach Andy Reid—who attended the ceremony—has already found a way to connect the two.
Asked last month about Kelce arriving at camp in shape despite his unusually busy offseason, Reid cracked, “He stayed in shape. He did a lot of dancing at his wedding.”
Reid previously called the wedding “spectacular” and praised Swift for helping to put the event together. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, were similarly impressed, with Kristin calling the night “legendary” and “epic.”
Sportscaster Joe Buck, another guest, offered a more intimate detail: Kelce was overcome with emotion before Swift even reached the altar.
“Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built,” Buck said on the Starkville podcast. “And then, you know, when [Swift] walked out, he was a puddle.”
The ceremony itself was built on an arena-sized scale. Madison Square Garden was transformed for the occasion, with Adam Sandler officiating and a guest list spanning entertainment and professional sports. Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and Brad Pitt were among those reportedly in attendance, alongside Chiefs players, coaches and NFL stars including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
Now Kelce is starting to talk about the night himself. During an August 12 training camp press conference, he finally addressed the wedding publicly while discussing his offseason.
“It was a fun offseason, man,” Kelce told reporters. “Wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.”
Kelce described it as “a crazy night” filled with “a lot of celebration,” but quickly made clear where his attention has shifted.
“Football, baby,” he said.