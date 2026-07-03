Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is a former NBA power forward who played primarily in the 1980s and 1990s, earning 11 All-Star selections and the 1993 MVP award. He was born on February 20, 1963, in Leeds, Alabama. Despite standing 6'6", he was one of the league's most dominant rebounders and scorers, known for his physicality and versatility. Barkley’s combination of strength and agility allowed him to excel against taller opponents, securing his place among the top players in NBA history. After retiring, he became a leading analyst on TNT’s *Inside the NBA*, where his insights and personality have made him a fan favorite. Barkley’s influence in sports media comes from his blunt, often humorous takes that challenge conventional narratives around basketball and social issues. Fans return to his commentary for its sharp basketball analysis and candid reflections on topics like race, politics, and athlete activism. His role on *Inside the NBA* has shaped how audiences engage with the sport, turning the show into a platform for both game discussion and broader cultural conversations.

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Charles Barkley, wearing a gray suit, holds a microphone during a broadcast.
Sports

Charles Barkley Says He Turned Down Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Invite

Barkley said he politely declined an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding because he'd rather play golf than attend what he expected to be a media frenzy.

Mark Elibert9 days ago
2026 NBA Finals - Game Five
Pop Culture

Charles Barkley on Sydney Sweeney Attending Game 5 of NBA Finals: ‘Come On, Man'

Charles Barkley had some thoughts about the way certain celebrities have embraced the New York Knicks.

Trey Alston33 days ago
(L-R) Charles Barkley and Cardi B.
Sports

Charles Barkley Would 'Love' ESPN to Fire Him Over Cardi B Joke: 'People Can’t Take a Joke'

Apparently, a firing would result in a big payout for the NBA Hall of Famer.

Will Lavin36 days ago
Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson each wearing distinctive outfits.
Pop Culture

Watch Jamie Foxx's Spot-On 'Inside the NBA' Impressions of Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson

Jamie Foxx did some uncanny impressions of the 'Inside the NBA' cast including Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson Jr.

Mark Elibert38 days ago
Splt image. Left: Charles Barkley in a suit, smiling. Right: Cardi B performing in a sparkling purple outfit with silver hair.
Music

Charles Barkley Jokes About Cardi B During NBA Game 3 Halftime Show: ‘Those Might Be Cardi Ds'

Cardi was one of many celebrities in the building as the Knicks took on the Spurs on Monday night.

Alex Ocho39 days ago
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(L-R) Gina Ortiz Jones and Charles Barkley.
Sports

San Antonio Mayor Confronts Charles Barkley Over Digs at Her City: 'You Can't Teach Class'

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones handed Barkley some churros, which comes following previous remarks the NBA Hall of Famer made about the women of San Antonio.

tara mahadevan43 days ago
Charles Barkley rests his head on Shaquille O'Neal's shoulder. Both are holding microphones and smiling, wearing suits.
Sports

Shaquille O'Neal Used His Master's Degree Graduation to Jokingly Shade Charles Barkley

Shaq has earned a master's degree from Louisiana State University, where he also played college basketball.

Joe Price60 days ago
DETROIT, MI - MAY 13: Max Strus #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw during the game against the Detroit Pistons during Round Two Game Five of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 13, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 06: TNT college basketball analyst Charles Barkley on air before the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament between the Michigan Wolverines and the Connecticut Huskies at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Sports

Charles Barkley Calls Max Strus a 'Pretty Man,' Refuses to 'Look Him Dead in the Eyes'

Barkley gushed about the Cleveland Cavaliers guard being "good-looking."

Jaelani Turner-Williams64 days ago
Charles Barkley
Sports

Charles Barkley Says Gay Athletes Stay Closeted Because 'We Live in a Homophobic Society'

Barkley made the comments on 'Inside the NBA,' while they honored Jason Collins, who recently passed away.

tara mahadevan64 days ago
(L-R) Charles Barkley and Roger Goodell.
Sports

Charles Barkley Calls Out Roger Goodell Over 'Greedy' Christmas Day NFL Games

"Christmas is an NBA day," the NBA Hall of Famer asserted.

Will Lavin204 days ago
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Charles Barkley Remembers 2012 Phone Call That Ended Michael Jordan Friendship
Sports

Charles Barkley Recalls the 2012 Phone Call That Ended His Friendship With Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley recalled how a late-night phone call in 2012 led to the end of his decades-long friendship with Michael Jordan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo206 days ago
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Says He Hasn't Worn Underwear in 30 Years
Sports

Charles Barkley Admits He Burned All His Underwear 30 Years Ago: ‘It Was a Big Fire’

The NBA great says that he no longer finds underwear a necessity, and has 'gone commando' ever since.

Bernadette Giacomazzo248 days ago
Cast of Inside the NBA
Sports

Fans Share Their Favorite ‘Inside the NBA Moments’ as Show’s TNT Run Ends

The show's time on the network is over after 36 years, as the hosts plan to move elsewhere.

Trey Alston411 days ago
Inside the NBA cast and KAT
Sports

Charles Barkley Compliments Karl-Anthony Towns’ ‘Good-Looking Feet’

KAT thanked his mom for passing down her foot genes.

Trey Alston413 days ago
Charles Barkley is interviewing Karl-Anthony Towns in a New York Knicks jersey on a basketball court.
Sports

Charles Barkley Grills Karl-Anthony Towns About His ‘Dumb Fouls’: ‘Why Do You Do That?’

Barkley grilled the New York Knicks center in an interview following Game 5.

Joe Price413 days ago
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It seems Charles Barkley is not a fan of fraternities.
Sports

Charles Barkley Is Not About the Frat Life: 'Only Losers Join Fraternities'

His comments came after Shaquille O’Neal referenced his Omega Psi Phi brotherhood on an episode of 'Inside the NBA.'

Trey Alston433 days ago

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