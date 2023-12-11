The 25 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities Right Now

From Kenny Beecham to Cam'ron & Mase to Stephen A. Smith, we ranked which personalities capture the most audience, have opinions that provoke reaction, & have the most topical range.

Dec 11, 2023
In a 2011 interview, journalist Jim Miller told NPR: “ESPN doesn’t like stars, actually. I think that they like the idea that the brand is bigger than any one individual.” Miller would know—he co-authored a mammoth oral history of ESPN that came out that year. Up to that point, the network had allowed big personalities like Keith Olbermann, Dan Patrick, and Craig Kilborn to depart for greener pastures. The ESPN brand—and the sports themselves—always trumped the individual talent. 

The following year, however, signaled a paradigm shift. In 2012, Stephen A. Smith joined ESPN’s First Take opposite Skip Bayless, and the modern era of the Entertaining Sports Media Personality officially began. Over a decade later, one might argue that ESPN personalities like Stephen A. and recent $85 million signee Pat McAfee actually are bigger than the brand, and are compensated like the athletes they cover. 

In the age of the Entertaining Sports Media Personality, the self-proclaimed Worldwide Leader in Sports is just one of many places where fans can consume up-to-the-minute sports commentary, from podcasts to YouTube to social media. And, as in the world of hip-hop media, the voices are coming from everywhere: newspaper vets like Stephen A. and Skip, ex-jocks like Shannon Sharpe, and even rappers like Cam’ron and Mase. The key ingredient? The ability to develop and engage an audience with entertaining opinions about sports.    

Note the word “entertaining” in the previous sentence. In putting together this list of personalities, we didn’t focus solely on sports knowledge, although there are insightful pundits throughout; nor did we emphasize access to athletes, even if many on this list are well connected to the superstars they talk about. Instead, we used the subjective yardstick of entertainment value: Who consistently captures the most audience? Whose opinions provoke the most reaction? Who has the most topical range and connects with the widest audience? 

With those criteria in mind, we ranked the 25 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities Right Now, ranging from young newcomers to longtime industry pillars. The list is based primarily on 2023 performance, but longevity and résumé were also considered. This is our ranking—feel free to embrace debate and argue otherwise.

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Candace Parker, Matt Barnes & Stephen Jackson, Marshawn Lynch, Manning Brothers, Jeff Teague 

25. Kenny Beecham

Complex Original

Featured on: Kenny Beecham Podcast, Through the Wire podcast
Known for: YouTube commentary on the NBA and 2K simulations
Followers: 496.7K on X; 196K on Instagram; 1.37M on YouTube
Viral moments: Kenny Beecham joins First Take

Kenny Beecham started making YouTube videos in high school and hasn’t looked back since. The 27-year-old Chicago native is ushering in a new generation of young basketball fans with his YouTube content. Beecham has interviewed Steph Curry and the biggest stars in the NBA, started a podcast with his friends called Through the Wire, and has already caught the eye of the old guard; Stephen A. Smith invited him onto First Take. Like Kai Cenat and other new-school DIY creators, Beecham is rising in sports media because his content is accessible and his authenticity feels natural and effortless. His community has grown up with him. Beecham co-founded his own sports media and lifestyle brand, Enjoy Basketball, in 2022.

24. Kay Adams

Complex Original

Featured on: FanDuel’s Up and Adams
Known for: Rizzing up Shams and being on the Mount Rushmore of NFL Network personalities
Followers: 615.9K on X; 450K on Instagram
Viral Moments: Flirting with Shams, sideline yoga with Chris Jones

Kay Adams' back might hurt if she has to keep carrying FanDuel TV for the next few years. After eight years of hosting the NFL’s flagship morning show Good Morning Football on NFL Network, the University of Missouri alum was offered her own show on FanDuel TV in 2022. Adams regularly hosts NFL and NBA personalities in her L.A. studio, most notably going back and forth with NBA reporter Shams Charania, who seemingly always has a twinkle in his eye on Kay’s show. Adams has a calming presence that makes guests and viewers feel warm and cozy. Her soothing personality is an elixir in a sports world full of chaos. The Chicago native now has daily creative control over her own show and already seems primed for her next big move. 

23. Robert Griffin III

Complex Original

Featured on: ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown
Known for: Football analysis spiced with wild random comments
Followers: 2.2M on X; 661K on Instagram; 17.9K on YouTube
Viral moments: Running on the field with Dabo Sweeney, rapping “Back to Back” on air, “Lamar Jackson fighting for his f*cking life”

Who knew RGIII had so much personality? Since joining ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and regularly calling college football games on Saturdays, it’s clear that Robert Griffin III is part of ESPN’s plans for the future of football coverage. And that is a good thing. He offers a level of energy and excitement that is contagious and keeps you interested in the games, even if nothing interesting is actually happening on the field. He’s fearless about expressing his opinions on the air and online. And he has also found ways to incorporate memes or trending topics into his work, evidenced by him running on the field with Dabo Sweeney during a Clemson home football game this season. He is still fairly new to the space, but the immediate returns have been good. Don’t be surprised if in a few years, RGIII is one of the premier faces of NFL coverage.

22. Joy Taylor

Complex Original

Featured on: FS1’s Speak
Known for:  Confident and polarizing takes; a disdain for the Dallas Cowboys and an allegiance to Miami teams.
Followers: 711K on Instagram; 465.2K on X
Viral Moments:  Sabonis was Wrong, Black Coaches 

Joy Taylor’s versatility in sports media doesn’t get the respect it deserves. We’ve seen, in her past stint with Shannon and Skip on Undisputed, that she’s adept at moderating a sports show. But there aren’t many in sports media who can not only moderate but also be a primary analyst/personality on a debate show. Taylor says what she wants and never holds back on her argument. She’s not afraid to go against popular opinion and she doesn’t care if it triggers people—most especially Cowboys fans. When fans are itching to correct your take on the next episode, then you’re doing your job correctly. 

21. Kelce Brothers

Complex Original

Featured on: New Heights podcast
Known for: Brotherly banter, giving fans a peek at their off-field personalities in between game days
Followers: 1.7 M on Instagram; 1.64M on YouTube; 253.6k on X
Viral Moments: Reminiscing with Mama Kelce, reacting to Travis’ tweets from college, Travis plotting on giving Taylor Swift his number

Travis and Jason Kelce are NFL veterans who are both still performing at the top of their respective positions. Each of them should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when they eventually retire. But they didn’t wait until they hung it up to dip into the growing world of sports podcasting. Launched in September 2022, the New Heights podcast gives us a peek behind the curtain with two fan favorites. The fact that they’re brothers gives them a natural chemistry, and they are clearly well-liked among their peers: Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Rob Gronkowski, and Sauce Gardner have all appeared as guests to chop it up with the Kelces and dropped some hilarious gems in the process. This NFL season, New Heights also made headlines by giving some fuel to the tabloids. Travis dished some intel about his highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift and Jason has waxed poetic about his inclusion in People magazine’s annual “Sexiest Man Alive” issue. Gossip aside, New Heights provides some entertaining banter as the Kelces seem to both be navigating this new tier of notoriety in real time. 

20. Kendrick Perkins

Complex Original

Featured on: NBA Today, First Take, NBA Countdown
Known for: Butchering Moses Moody’s name, humor and in-depth NBA analysis
Followers: 703.6K followers on X ; 546K followers on Instagram
Viral Moments: Moses Moody name fumble, confronting Quavo on First Take, Luka spanking the Clippers

Kendrick Perkins isn’t everybody’s cup of tea. He might actually be the most polarizing name on this list, because there is a large portion of NBA fans who despise him—but an equally large portion who find him extremely entertaining. That polarity makes him a needle-mover, and truth be told, his viral impact is undeniable. He is a permanent fixture on ESPN’s top NBA show, NBA Today, and has provided some of the funniest moments on-air since joining ESPN. When you think of all of the other NBA on-air talent for ESPN, Perkins stands out because of his Southern accent, aggressive delivery, and the way he digs his heels in on his takes, no matter how outlandish the general public may think they are. 

19. Nick Wright

Complex Original

Featured on: FS1’s First Things First, What’s Right with Nick Wright
Known for: 2020 hair implants and an insufferable Kansas City Chiefs and LeBron James bias
Followers: 126K on Instagram; 589.8K on X
Viral Moments: Raising a black son in 2020, consistently trolling the Bills with fake awards

Unless you’re from Kansas City or an LBJ loyalist, you probably roll your eyes when you see Nick Wright on your timeline. Wright climbed his way up Fox Sports’s daily show slate by leaning into his fandom and trolling when things go his way. In 2016, Wright began co-hosting First Things First with NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter and remained the show’s only constant as it switched hosts and graduated to a new time slot. A generous portion of Wright’s identity is an undying loyalty to his favorite teams and players, particularly the Chiefs and LeBron. It’s hard to make it through an episode without hearing Wright troll Chiefs’ AFC rivals or touting LeBron’s legacy as the best basketball player to ever walk the earth. The Syracuse graduate has never shied away from touching political matters even if they weren’t particularly sports-related. Wright has children with his wife Danielle, who is African-American, which puts his family at the forefront for many of his political stances, particularly race-related issues. 

18. Taylor Rooks

Complex Original

Featured on: Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report
Known for: Revealing, candid athlete interviews
Followers: 305.2K on X; 623K on Instagram
Viral moments: Interview with Coach Prime

There aren’t many sports media personalities who humanize the athlete as well as Taylor Rooks does. She’s created her own lane as a Black woman in sports by approaching each interview with empathy and genuine curiosity. That’s refreshing in an otherwise male-dominant and scandal-chasing industry. Rooks doesn’t just cover one sport, as she’s interviewed everyone from Kevin Durant, Patrick Mahomes, and A’ja Wilson to Israel Adesanya and Jake Paul. Rooks’ influence extends beyond  sports media, as she’s modeled for campaigns with Drake and OVO, and appeared in a recent Jordan Off-White film.

17. Kevin Garnett

Complex Original

Featured On: Showtime’s KG Certified
Known for: In-depth NBA analysis and playful (and sometimes profane) banter
Followers: 126K on X; 1M on Instagram; 71.3K on YouTube
Viral Moments: Jordan Poole rant, James Wiseman rant, praising the new era of players

Kevin Garnett hasn’t turned the intensity off since he left the court, evidenced by his demeanor on KG Certified. His Area 21 run on TNT was a good test run for him to get his feet wet in sports media, but he has really found his footing with his own show under Showtime’s umbrella, where he isn’t restrained by the FCC. The same energy and aggressiveness that made Garnett an all-time great on the court is helping him also carve out his own voice and niche on camera. Bringing Paul Pierce along for the ride on KG Certified has also helped elevate the platform as well, as the former teammates exhibit a natural chemistry but differing personalities.

16. Paul Pierce

Complex Original

Featured on: Showtime’s KG Certified
Known for: Unfiltered commentary and being, once again, a great teammate to KG
Followers: 3.9M on X; 959K on Instagram; 71.3K on YouTube
Viral Moments: Clippers hire Lil Baby, calls LeBron GOAT

Paul Pierce has made a triumphant return to media after his infamous departure from ESPN in 2021. Pierce gave us some classic television moments in the past but his new show with KG on Showtime allows him to be himself at all times with no repercussions. There will be no getting fired for going on IG Live with strippers this time around. Heck, he even brought a “girlfriend for the day” on the set of KG Certified. His rapport with his longtime friend Kevin Garnett gives us some of the best basketball discourse in the game right now. Pierce and Garnett have taken off their hater glasses of late as they’re actually appreciating their all-time rival in LeBron. It’s hard to separate Garnett and Pierce on this list but Pierce gets the slight edge for his history of viral moments as a sports media personality without him. Their show is still in its early stages but it has the potential to catapult both Pierce and Garnett higher on this list next year. 

15. Ryan Clark

Complex Original

Featured on: NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up!, First Take, The Pivot Podcast
Known for: Being a defensive staple in the Steelers’ 2008 Super Bowl win and calling Tua fat ahead of the 2023 season
Followers: 386K on Instagram; 445K on X; 786K on YouTube
Viral Moments: Damar Hamlin reaction

If you turn on ESPN in the fall, odds are Ryan Clark will be on your television. A staple of multiple daily shows, Clark has the football résumé to back up whatever he says on air. Many sports personalities lean on over-the-top gimmicks but Clark has admirably been nothing but himself while on TV. He has a calm presence and a confident delivery that is incredibly clear. Clark is equally adept at breaking down film as he is delivering a heartfelt monologue, as he did in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. In addition to his role on television, Clark has spearheaded one of the best podcasts in the media industry with The Pivot Podcast, where he and co-hosts Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder sit down with athletes, rappers, actors, and trending celebrities for genuine conversations. 

14. Colin Cowherd

Complex Original

Featured on: FS1’s The Herd
Known for: Making dad-joke sports metaphors and consistently criticizing Baker Mayfield and others
Followers: 215K on IG, 1.6M on X
Viral Moments: His take on LeBron’s legacy, guys who wear their hat backwards

Colin Cowherd is the king of FS1. His show The Herd sits in the prime window of daily studio shows. There are few sports personalities that can host live network TV programs without any co-hosts, let alone for three hours a day, and Cowherd has successfully done so for eight years. The man can really talk, unscripted, forever. Like most father figures, Cowherd is quick to judge character and make macro assumptions from micro evidence. But he’s not infallible. Cowherd runs a weekly segment titled “Where Colin Was Right, Where Colin Was Wrong,” in which he reflects on the events of the past week to either defend his previous takes or to admit where he misjudged something or someone. While many sportscasters hide in the shadows and live in denial about their awful takes, it is refreshing for someone to own their inaccuracies. 

13. Draymond Green

Complex Original

Featured on: The Draymond Green Show, NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report
Known for: Instant, unfiltered reactions to NBA headlines on his podcast
Followers: 2M on X; 4.1M on Instagram
Viral moments: Draymond vs. Dillon Brooks 

Draymond Green is one of the most charismatic and divisive figures in the NBA. What makes him compelling on the court helps make him an entertaining, natural communicator as a media personality. Green’s podcast is unique because it allows a four-time NBA All-Star to react immediately after a game or controversial headline and fearlessly address the elephant in the room. He got his start on the media side as an analyst for NBA on TNT in 2020 and we immediately knew he had a future as a broadcaster. Soon after, in November 2021, Green started The Draymond Green Show and has since signed a multiyear deal with Turner Sports.

12. Thierry Henry

Complex Original

Featured on: CBS’ UEFA Champions League Today
Known for: Memeable reactions and a sophisticated French cool
Followers: N/A (Henry deleted his social media accounts in 2021)
Viral Moments: “In my Prime? All DAY”, Thierry Henry and Kate Abdo, Analysis 

While TNT’s Inside the NBA may be America’s favorite studio show in sports, the UEFA Champions League Today show owns that title globally—and Thierry Henry is a major reason for that. While many still primarily know him as an Arsenal legend, he’s carved out a successful career in media by breaking down the beautiful game in an incisive, opinionated way (and in his second language, at that). But more than analysis, Henry also injects life into the studio format with his constant jokes and jabs at his peers. (There’s also the running joke of his on-air chemistry with co-host Kate Abdo.) While this list features mostly individuals or duos, Henry is more of a representative for the entire crew of the show that includes Abdo, Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, and more recently, American Clint Dempsey. They might not quite be on the Shaq, Ernie, Charles, and Kenny level yet, but their on-set chemistry is starting to gain attention beyond the hardcore soccer world.

11. Skip Bayless

Complex Original

Featured on: The Skip Bayless Show, Undisputed
Known for: Being the OG of sports debate shows, loving the Cowboys through thick and thin, and his hate agenda against LeBron
Followers: 3.2M on X; 487K on Instagram
Viral Moments: Ja vs. Skip, Skip calls Luka out 

Let’s address this ranking off the bat. We know you’re probably shocked that Skip didn’t land in our top 10. While Skip is a legend in the industry and is one of the founding fathers of sports debate on television, the game is slowly passing him by. We’ve seen in the aftermath of the Shannon Sharpe separation that Skip doesn’t draw the audience he once did with First Take and in the early days of Undisputed. His anti-LeBron, pro-Cowboys agendas are starting to become a bit stale. And this year, Skip Bayless often found himself public enemy No. 1, with his on-air dispute with Shannon and even his comments on Damar Hamlin’s injury. With all that being said, we still have respect for what he’s built over the years and the fact he’s still one of the most notable figures in sports media. 

10. Mina Kimes

Complex Original

Featured on: Around the Horn, NFL Live, The Mina Kimes Show, Highly Questionable, First Take
Known for: Being the first woman full-time NFL analyst at ESPN, unwavering fandom of the Seattle Seahawks, and clapping back at all of the sexist sports fans on social media
Followers: 6.85k on YouTube; 880.2k on X; 319k on Instagram
Viral Moments: Getting caught off guard in the LA Rams commentary boothroasting Jason Whitlock 

Few people in the media are as knowledgeable about the NFL as Mina Kimes. Since 2014, she has been dropping astute analysis on viewers and fellow commentators whenever she comes on screen. And she’s able to deliver her expert-level commentary without it feeling like she’s talking down to the viewers. Whether you’re a diehard stat nerd or a casual fan, you can easily understand her NFL analysis. It’s refreshing to hear takes rooted in a deep understanding of facts, especially when so much of sports talk these days is just yelling opinions. Despite being serious about her work, Kimes doesn’t take herself too seriously. Anyone who follows her on X knows that she’s always game to laugh at her awkward moments on-air, engage with followers to crack some jokes, or post some memes of her own as she’s watching the game along with us. Plenty of high-profile NFL analysts these days are former players. Kimes proves that you don’t need to play a snap in the pros to be an authority on the game. Sometimes you just have to be a bit of a nerd who is uber-passionate about what you’re talking about. She deserves every penny of that $1.7 million contract that ESPN recently gave her.

9. Michael Irvin

Complex Original

Featured on: NFL Network, ESPN First Take, FS1’s Undisputed
Known for: NFL and Dallas Cowboys analysis and also yelling
Followers: 738.7K on X;  650K on Instagram
Viral Moments: Dawn of a new day Cowboys speech, Nobody believes in you rant, David and Goliath speech

When you compare Michael Irvin the football player to Michael Irvin the NFL analyst, nothing has really changed, besides the fact that he isn’t scoring touchdowns anymore. For Irvin to rank this high on the list without having his own podcast or even consistently being tied to one network TV show over the last handful of years speaks to the impact he has when he shows up on your timeline. Whether it was on NFL Network, First Take, or now Undisputed, Playmaker is going to leave you entertained and laughing. You never quite know what to expect with Irvin, whether he’s sweating profusely, screaming at the top of his lungs, or ranting about how we are “losing recipes.” Irvin’s greatest moments from his on-air appearances have become social media staples that have been used outside of the context of football. 

8. JJ Redick

Complex Original

Featured on: The Old Man and the Three podcast, ESPN
Known for: Some of the best basketball analysis in the industry and being Stephen A’s kryptonite
Followers: 295.9K on X; 314K on Instagram; 981K on YouTube
Viral moments: Ben Simmons Interview, NBA Retirement Announcement

JJ Redick is not just a shooter. If you’ve ever listened to Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three, you know he’s a “basketball sicko.” Redick is a true basketball junkie and you can tell how passionate he is about the game by how in-depth he gets when he interviews guests. For example, we’ve learned why Kevin Durant has never scored 60 in a game or how Chris Paul manipulates the game with his basketball IQ. He began podcasting in 2016 with The Ringer, and later founded ThreeFourTwo Productions in 2020 after 15 seasons in the NBA. The Old Man and the Three is arguably the best podcast by a former athlete—200 episodes deep, Redick continues to take fans behind the scenes and inside the NBA world, creating a space for guests to talk X’s and O’s in an accessible way. Since creating his own podcast and media company, Redick has further boosted his media notoriety by joining the broadcasting team at ESPN, and getting into it with Stephen A. Smith and Mad Dog while being the voice of reason on First Take.

7. Gilbert Arenas

Complex Original

Featured on: Gil’s Arena
Known for: Unfiltered basketball takes and not giving a damn about whatever people think about them
Followers: 22.7K on X; 1M on Instagram; 408K on YouTube
Viral Moments: Trolling Hakeem Olajuwon, clapping back at Noah Lyles, Bol Bol rant

Agent Zero was made for talking in front of a camera after basketball—just not on television. (Note that Gil’s first media gig was as co-host of Complex’s Out of Bounds digital series.) Currently hosting the Gil’s Arena podcast alongside Josiah Johnson, Rashad McCants, Kenyon Martin, and Brandon Jennings, Arenas has created the fastest-growing and most viral NBA player podcast on the internet, and that is in large part due to him having no filter. While his basketball takes and acumen do shine through on the show, some of the most memorable moments come when Arenas is able to be himself and talk freely about the life outside of basketball for an NBA player. Never afraid to hold his tongue, Gil is known for saying the quiet parts of the NBA lifestyle out loud. Whether he is laying into McCants for an outrageous take, offering his perspective of dating while being a high-profile player, or just analyzing the NBA’s slate of games, there is no telling what you will hear or see when you cut on Gil’s Arena and that unpredictability has made Gilbert Arenas a reliable star in this space.

6. Cam’ron and Mase

Complex Original

Featured on: It Is What It Is
Known for: The funniest sports commentary in the industry and frequent “pause” moments
Followers: 392K on Instagram; 433K on YouTube
Viral Moments: Cam vs Pat Bev, Cam calls out AD, Cam and Mase pause Dame

It took less than a year for Cam’ron and Mase to become arguably the most entertaining sports show on the internet right now. The Harlem duo embody authentic New York personalities on their show with their uncensored, frequently hilarious debates that cover game performances as well as drama off the field/court. We sat down with Cam’ron to speak about how he and Mase became power players in sports media. Read our Cam’ron interview here. 

5. Shaquille O’Neal

Complex Original

Featured On: Inside the NBA, The Big Podcast with Shaq
Known for: Clowning Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, not being “familiar with your game,” and blunt NBA analysis
Followers: 33.3M on Instagram; 15.8M on X
Viral Moments: Shaq: I’mma start swinging, Shaq reacting to Chuck

Shaq may stand at 7-foot-1 and weigh over 300 pounds but he’s really just a 51-year old kid. Shaq is one of the most entertaining individuals in the world and he brings that same energy to the studio for Inside the NBA. His chemistry with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson is the backbone to creating the best in-studio sports show in America. From amplifying childish jokes to threatening to knock out Chuck every week, Shaq is one of the godfathers of implementing fun into live studio coverage of sports. Inside the NBA started without Shaq but it wouldn’t be able to reach the level it’s at today without the addition of the most dominant big man to ever play the game. 

4. Pat McAfee

Complex Original

Featured on: The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s College Gameday, Get Up!, and sometimes even the WWE announcer’s table
Known for: His casual-yet-knowledgeable approach to sports commentary, weekly soundbites from Aaron Rodgers, bringing the house down at WrestleMania, and black tank tops
Followers: 1.5 million on Instagram; 2.36M on YouTube; 2.9M on X
Viral Moments: College Gameday pick, almost every Aaron Rodgers interview, making college students realize how hard kicking is, and getting stunned by Stone Cold Steve Austin

You’d be hard-pressed to find a sportscaster as busy as Pat McAfee (the guys ranked above him on this list being the exceptions). The former Indianapolis Colts punter has become a household name since retiring in 2017 and entering the sports media world. The Pat McAfee Show started out as a radio show on Barstool Sports’ Sirius XM channel in 2017 and immediately gained a cult following for its informal approach to sports coverage. By 2023, the show was picked up by ESPN in an $85 million deal and it currently airs on the network everyday at noon. McAfee’s popularity lies in his relatability. Don’t expect him to come to the office in a suit and tie. A black tank top, some jeans, and gold chains are his uniform. His laid-back demeanor and shouty sermons make for a fun  sports show, while his back-and-forth banter with co-hosts like fellow former NFL player AJ Hawk make listeners feel like they’re just shooting the shit with their buddies. This also clearly makes his guests more comfortable. Just take a look at one of his weekly (and expensive) interviews with Aaron Rodgers if you need any proof. And you can’t forget about his energetic commentary for WWE; he’s even stepped into the ring and stolen the show at WrestleMania on a few occasions. Who said punters couldn’t be superstars?

3. Charles Barkley

Complex Original

Featured on: Inside the NBA on TNT, CBS Sports
Known for: Butchering names, accidental sexual references on live TV, and giving tough love when it’s needed
Followers: “Social media is where losers go to feel important” - Charles Barkley
Viral Moments: When a Guys Bangin' You, beatin' the women off, Chuck vs. the women of San Antonio

Charles Barkley is a superhero for any basketball fan with a sense of humor. As a player, Barkley won an MVP in 1993 and tallied 11 All-Star appearances; as a media personality, he has won four Emmys as an Outstanding Studio Analyst. While Barkley does have the experience to provide basketball breakdowns for the purists, it’s his ability to laugh at himself and not take his position too seriously that makes this 6-foot-6 man relatable and lovable to so many.  Anyone with a Twitter handle remembers the thread of Charles Barkley moments that caught fire last year. 

Inside the NBA is a four-man show but it could be argued that it is carried by the duo of Barkley and Shaquile O’Neal. They are the two kids who the teacher needs to separate. Because of their personalities Inside the NBA will likely go down as the best sports talk show of all time.

2. Stephen A. Smith

Complex Original

Featured On: ESPN First Take, The Stephen A. Smith Show, NBA Countdown
Known for: Being the loudest and hardest-working man on television
Followers: 5.8M on X 4.7M on Instagram; 413K on YouTube
Viral Moments: Trolling the Cowboys, Lamar Odom, stay off the weed

When it comes to sports media, there hasn’t been a bigger name or more recognizable face over the past decade than Stephen A. Smith. Whether it's as the mainstay on First Take, a frequent guest on NBA Countdown and SportsCenter, or just the countless memes he’s generated, Stephen A is inescapable. His elocution and diction while forcefully delivering an opinion are the gold standard by which all sports rants are measured. While Stephen A might not hold the top spot this year, he certainly still has an argument for it—and it doesn’t appear as if his best days are behind him at all. His new show, The Stephen A. Smith Show, continues to create headlines and viral moments weekly while finding new ways to stay relevant and fresh in an ever-changing media landscape. Nowadays, Smith is starting to show he is not only a natural at talking sports, but also pop culture and entertainment. Make no mistake about it, he is still at the top of his game, proving to be a viral magnet on social media and still polarizing enough to cause outrage and conversation amongst fans with his takes. 

1. Shannon Sharpe

Complex Original

Featured on: ESPN's First Take, Club Shay Shay, FS1’s Undisputed (Until June), Nightcap with Unc and Ocho
Known for: Being sports television’s favorite uncle, mixing humor with a great sports perspective, and being the biggest LeBron fan in media
Followers: 2M on X; 2.9M on Instagram; 1.49M on YouTube
Viral Moments: Meg Thee Stallion, Brittany Renner, Shannon’s Take on Ja Morant, Shannon being fed up with Skip  

2023 was the year of Shannon Sharpe. For more on the No. 1 entry in our Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities Right Now list, please read our interview with Sharpe. 

