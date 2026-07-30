Featuring: Smoke D

Produced by: Pimp C

Bun: Without question, this is the song that embodies the sonic thesis of the album, which was that it was meant to feel like a DJ Screw tape without actually being screwed. Or our interpretation of a Screw tape at least.

This is the shortened version of the jam session you hear on the outro. And I’ve avoided talking about this in public before but I can talk about it now: Part of the genius of Pimp C was what he did with the jam sessions. He would have the band play a song and then he’d conduct. He’d say, “OK, bass player, take a solo.” Then the bass player solos. Then the guitars, the keys, the strings, et cetera. And then once it was all recorded, Pimp would go back on his own time and isolate the tracks. So he’d listen to only the lead guitar all the way through the jam, pick his favorite moments, separate the guitar from everything else, and then sample that. Then he’d take a piece of the guitar part from that jam session and make it the guitar for a whole record. So you’d get the warmth of live instrumentation, but you’d also keep the 4/4 time that some would say is essential to hip-hop. That’s how “Diamonds & Wood” was made.

Lil’ Keke was supposed to be on “Diamonds & Wood.” The whole album was meant to play like a night on the South Side of Houston, and the story of how he didn’t make it on the album is really emblematic of how true to life Ridin’ Dirty was. There was a night where we were with DJ Screw and we were going to pick up Keke and bring him to the studio. He was supposed to meet us at the Denny’s on 610 near South Main. We were waiting in the parking lot for about an hour and the manager of the Denny’s must have thought we were up to something because he called the police. Keke eventually called and said he was over by some condos around the corner.

So we left the Denny’s and went to the corner store near those condos where we met Keke and H.A.W.K. The whole time, by the way, the police had been following us at a distance. When Keke noticed the police, he just kind of walked out and left because at the time he had a blue warrant. By the time the rest of us walked out, the cops had already gotten out and surrounded the car.

So on that night in Houston, Texas, DJ Screw, Pimp C, and H.A.W.K. were in the Harris County Jail together. I was told that one of the correctional officers at the prison took a photo of them together, but to this day I’ve never seen it. I have no idea who that person was or if that picture even still exists. If that would have happened in today’s times? That picture absolutely would have gone viral.

So that’s why Pimp ended up having to put a third verse on “Diamonds & Wood.”