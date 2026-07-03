NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association), founded in 1946 and headquartered in New York City and Secaucus, New Jersey, is a professional basketball league. It features 30 teams across the United States and Canada and is recognized as the premier men’s basketball league globally. The NBA has launched iconic careers for players like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry, whose signature moves and off-court influence have transformed basketball into a worldwide cultural phenomenon. The 1992 Dream Team marked a pivotal moment, introducing global audiences to NBA basketball and accelerating international interest in the league. More recently, social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter have transformed how highlights, player personalities, and game analysis circulate, creating new ways for audiences to interact with the sport beyond traditional broadcasts and live games.

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Steph Curry Just Made a Major Real Estate Move
Sports

Steph Curry Follows Humanitarian Award With AI Real Estate Move

How the Steph Curry-backed Simplicity AI is powering 1,300 Sotheby’s agents while he doubles down on philanthropy and community impact.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 minutes ago
'NBA Mom' Chrysa Chin Announces Bold New Career Move
Sports

‘NBA Mom’ Chrysa Chin Moves to the Next Chapter of Her Career

After three decades guiding NBA players through financial decisions, personal crises and career transitions, the league’s unofficial 'mom' is joining NKSFB’s athlete-services practice.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 hours ago
NBA Expands its Investigation into Kawhi Leonard, Causing Further Toronto Raptors Trade Delays
Sports

Kawhi Leonard Investigation Widens, Leaving Raptors Trade in Limbo

From Aspiration’s $28M endorsement to Clippers expenses, new details are putting Kawhi’s Raptors reunion and LA’s cap tactics under the microscope.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 hours ago
LeBron James speaking in a suit; Jay-Z in a white shirt and hat at an outdoor event.
Sports

LeBron James on Impact 'Big Brother' Jay-Z Has Had on Him: 'One of My Biggest Inspirations'

The four-time NBA champ first met HOV when he was just 16 years old.

Trace William Cowen7 hours ago
James Harden Says He'd Welcome LeBron James to Cleveland
Sports

LeBron James to Cavaliers? James Harden Reportedly Open to Team-Up

A source says Harden respects LeBron and would welcome him as a teammate, although he isn’t expected to recruit the free agent.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 hours ago
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LeBron James in a denim shirt and bucket hat, wearing sunglasses, holds a wine glass. Stone wall background.
Sports

LeBron James 'Looking Forward' to What's Next After Lakers Exit: 'This Guy Said Come to the Yankees'

LeBron made clear, however, that fans and haters alike are welcome to join him for the next chapter.

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
Jason Collins' Twin Brother Accepts ESPY Award on His Behalf Months After His Death
Sports

Watch Jason Collins’ Twin Brother Honor Him in Emotional ESPYS Tribute

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Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Dave Portnoy Blasts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Caitlin Clark Take, Says It's 'Steeped in Jealousy'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Caitlin Clark Take Is ‘Steeped in Jealousy’

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Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Rich Paul Says This One Thing Keeps LeBron James From a Cleveland Homecoming
Sports

Rich Paul Reveals the One Thing That Could Hurt a LeBron James Cavs Return

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Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Caitlin Clark: 'An Insult to a Lot of Great Players'
Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says Calling Caitlin Clark the ‘Face of the WNBA’ Insults Other Players

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Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
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Mark Cuban is Beefing with Mavericks Brass Over Potential Stadium Move
Sports

Mark Cuban Accuses Mavs Owners of Freezing Him Out of New Arena Deal

Cuban says the Mavs’ planned North Dallas arena development shut him out of an investment opportunity, deepening his rift with Patrick Dumont and the Adelson ownership group.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Josh Hart Explains How His Nonchalant Attitude Contributed to the Knicks NBA Championship Win
Sports

How Josh Hart Stayed ‘Locked In’ During the Knicks’ NBA Championship Run

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Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
(L-R) Ebro and LeBron James.
Music

LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'

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Will Lavin4 days ago
Oklahoma City Thunder v Toronto Raptors
Music

Watch Drake Freestyle at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 28th Birthday Party: ‘We’re Here for the One'

Drake grabbed the mic at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's birthday party and rapped about the NBA MVP.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
Late NBA Star Brandon Clarke Was Found with 'Gas Station Heroin' Before His Untimely Death
Sports

New Dashcam Footage Shows Brandon Clarke’s Kratom Bust Weeks Before His Death

New dashcam footage shows the former Grizzlies forward’s high-speed traffic stop and arrest for possessing kratom, a substance banned in Arkansas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
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Bam Adebayo #13 and Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat look on at the end of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Kaseya Center on March 30, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Sports

Bam Adebayo Struck Tyler Herro in the Face at Las Vegas Practice Court

The two former Miami Heat teammates got into a physical altercation Friday morning after Herro posted social media comments questioning Adebayo's contract value, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Abel Shifferaw7 days ago
Miles Bridges.
Sports

Miles Bridges' Ex Hit With Assault Charges for Allegedly Attacking NBA Star

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of four of Bridges' children, is facing assault and battery charges.

Abel Shifferaw7 days ago
Saquon Barkley Pushes for LeBron to Come to Philly: 'You'd Be Remembered Forever'
Sports

Saquon Barkley Makes Bold Pitch for LeBron James to Join the 76ers

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Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago

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