Matt Burke
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MLB Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal to Dodgers, Cubs, Yankees, or Red Sox?
The Detroit Tigers will likely deal the two-time AL Cy Young award winner at the trade deadline. Where is the southpaw headed?
Malik Nabers Injury Update: When Will Giants WR Return?
The New York Giants’ star receiver went down with a season-ending ACL tear last September. Will he be ready to play Week 1 in 2026?
Are the 2026 Boston Red Sox Cursed or Blessed?
A nine-game winning streak before the MLB All-Star break salvaged the Red Sox season. Should fans believe in this team? We take a big-picture look at the BoSox.
Jose Ramirez Injury Update: When Will Guardians Star Return?
The Guardians’ star third baseman hasn’t played since June 13 due to a hand/wrist injury. How much longer will the seven-time All-Star be out for?
NFL Week 1 Odds: Updated Point Spreads For Each Game
With NFL training camps opening next week, here’s a look at the point spread for each game on the Week 1 slate.
NBA Trade Rumors: Joel Embiid to Mavericks, Warriors, or Pistons?
There’s growing buzz that the 76ers are looking to trade the longtime face of the franchise. Who might be interested in the former MVP?
Garrett Crochet Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Ace Return?
The Cy Young contender has not pitched since late April. When will the lefty be back in the Boston rotation?
MLB Home Run Derby Odds: Who Are The Favorites?
Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Ben Rice will be swinging for the fences tonight in Philadelphia. Which slugger is favored to win the event?
Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update: When Will Tennis Star Return?
Alcaraz has been out for action for nearly three months with a wrist injury. Will he defend his U.S. Open crown?
NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga to Lakers, Kings, or Bulls in Sign-And-Trade?
Kuminga is one of the top free agents still remaining as the dust settles on a wild NBA summer. Where will the young forward land?
Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend
Conor McGregor returns to the UFC to fight Max Holloway and Real American Freestyle makes its international debut.
NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Chargers, or 49ers?
The speedy receiver remains unsigned as he recovers from a knee dislocation and ACL tear. Which teams will be interested in the veteran WR?
The 30 Best Dodgers of All Time, Ranked
Shohei Ohtani, Jackie Robinson, and Clayton Kershaw are among the best players in Dodgers history.
Olivia Miles Injury Update: When Will Lynx Rookie Return?
The Lynx’s MVP candidate is currently on the shelf with a calf injury. How long will Miles be out for?
NBA Trade Rumors: Where Will Bronny James Land?
It’s likely that Bronny will go wherever LeBron goes this summer, but it’s going to take major salary cap gymnastics to make it work.
2026 FIFA World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
Where does Lionel Messi stand after his outstanding performance Tuesday against Egypt? What are the odds for Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane?
Napheesa Collier Injury Update: When Will Lynx Star Be Back?
The five-time WNBA All-Star is inching close to a return. We look at potential return dates for the Minnesota Lynx superstar.
NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Jokic to Lakers, Celtics, or Warriors?
Jokic was eligible to sign a contract extension with Denver this summer, but opted to wait. This has led to some nervous conversations in the Mile High City.