Matt Burke

Joined April 2026 | 170 posts
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Latest Stories

Tarik Skubal celebrates after getting an out during the 2025 Wild Card Game between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.

MLB Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal to Dodgers, Cubs, Yankees, or Red Sox?

The Detroit Tigers will likely deal the two-time AL Cy Young award winner at the trade deadline. Where is the southpaw headed?

Matt Burke3 hours ago
Malik Nabers celebrates scoring a touchdown during a Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game in September 2025.

Malik Nabers Injury Update: When Will Giants WR Return?

The New York Giants’ star receiver went down with a season-ending ACL tear last September. Will he be ready to play Week 1 in 2026?

Matt Burke6 hours ago
Jarren Duren and the Boston Red Sox celebrate a home run with a Wally helmet.

Are the 2026 Boston Red Sox Cursed or Blessed?

A nine-game winning streak before the MLB All-Star break salvaged the Red Sox season. Should fans believe in this team? We take a big-picture look at the BoSox.

Matt Burke6 hours ago
Jose Ramirez celebrates after hitting a home run during a Cleveland Guardians-Baltimore Orioles game in April 2026.

Jose Ramirez Injury Update: When Will Guardians Star Return?

The Guardians’ star third baseman hasn’t played since June 13 due to a hand/wrist injury. How much longer will the seven-time All-Star be out for?

Matt Burke1 day ago
Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown during a Dallas Cowboys game.

NFL Week 1 Odds: Updated Point Spreads For Each Game

With NFL training camps opening next week, here’s a look at the point spread for each game on the Week 1 slate.

Matt Burke1 day ago
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Joel Embiid smiles during Game 6 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Phialdelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

NBA Trade Rumors: Joel Embiid to Mavericks, Warriors, or Pistons?

There’s growing buzz that the 76ers are looking to trade the longtime face of the franchise. Who might be interested in the former MVP?

Matt Burke2 days ago
Garrett Crochet pitches during a Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game in April 2026.

Garrett Crochet Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Ace Return?

The Cy Young contender has not pitched since late April. When will the lefty be back in the Boston rotation?

Matt Burke2 days ago
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber look on during a Philadelphia Phillies game in 2025.

MLB Home Run Derby Odds: Who Are The Favorites?

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Ben Rice will be swinging for the fences tonight in Philadelphia. Which slugger is favored to win the event?

Matt Burke3 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning the 2025 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update: When Will Tennis Star Return?

Alcaraz has been out for action for nearly three months with a wrist injury. Will he defend his U.S. Open crown?

Matt Burke3 days ago
Jonathan Kuminga dribbles the ball up the court during a Hawks-Knicks game in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga to Lakers, Kings, or Bulls in Sign-And-Trade?

Kuminga is one of the top free agents still remaining as the dust settles on a wild NBA summer. Where will the young forward land?

Matt Burke6 days ago
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Conor McGregor taunts the crowd at the press conference for his fight against Max Holloway on July 11.

Combat Sports Events Streaming This Weekend

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC to fight Max Holloway and Real American Freestyle makes its international debut.

Matt Burke6 days ago
Tyreek Hill smiles prior to a Miami Dolphins game in September 2024.

NFL Rumors: Tyreek Hill to Chiefs, Chargers, or 49ers?

The speedy receiver remains unsigned as he recovers from a knee dislocation and ACL tear. Which teams will be interested in the veteran WR?

Matt Burke7 days ago
Jackie Robinson, Clayton Kershaw, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts in Dodger blue.

The 30 Best Dodgers of All Time, Ranked

Shohei Ohtani, Jackie Robinson, and Clayton Kershaw are among the best players in Dodgers history.

Matt Burke7 days ago
Olivia Miles celebrates a bucket during a June 2026 WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and Toronto Tempo.

Olivia Miles Injury Update: When Will Lynx Rookie Return?

The Lynx’s MVP candidate is currently on the shelf with a calf injury. How long will Miles be out for?

Matt Burke7 days ago
Bronny James hustles back on defense during a Lakers-Wizards game in March 2026.

NBA Trade Rumors: Where Will Bronny James Land?

It’s likely that Bronny will go wherever LeBron goes this summer, but it’s going to take major salary cap gymnastics to make it work.

Matt Burke8 days ago
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Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Ousmane Dembele

2026 FIFA World Cup: Golden Boot Odds

Where does Lionel Messi stand after his outstanding performance Tuesday against Egypt? What are the odds for Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane?

Matt Burke8 days ago
Napheesa Collier reacts to a foul call during a Lynx-Valkyries game in July 2025.

Napheesa Collier Injury Update: When Will Lynx Star Be Back?

The five-time WNBA All-Star is inching close to a return. We look at potential return dates for the Minnesota Lynx superstar.

Matt Burke9 days ago
Nikola Jokic walks off the court after the Nuggets lost in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Jokic to Lakers, Celtics, or Warriors?

Jokic was eligible to sign a contract extension with Denver this summer, but opted to wait. This has led to some nervous conversations in the Mile High City.

Matt Burke9 days ago

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